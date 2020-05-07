Youth groups propose guidelines for safe baseball, softball

A coalition of Minnesota youth baseball and softball organizations have created a plan to play safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Now all they need is approval from the state.
Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, Burnsville-based Metro Baseball League and Minnesota Softball announced their plan last week for a consistent set of guidelines that can be applied across all competitions. Currently, however, games are off until at least May 18, when the latest stay-at-home executive order by Gov. Tim Walz expires. It is not yet known whether the order will be extended past May 18.
The groups consulted with a University of Minnesota sports medicine physician before releasing their proposal. There would be a three-phase approach for returning to play. The first phase would limit gatherings to groups of 10, observing social distancing protocol. This would allow baseball and softball teams to hold practices.
The second phase would raise the limit to 50, allowing games to be held but probably without spectators. The third phase would lift the restriction on group sizes, but physical distancing and other precautionary measures would still be encouraged.
Once games start, several changes would be noticeable. Umpires would call balls and strikes from behind the pitcher. Spectators would be restricted to the outfield and foul territory beyond first and third base. A proposal in the second phase would allow only parents and immediate family members to attend games. Dugout areas would be extended to promote social distancing, equipment sharing would be discouraged, and equipment sanitizing would be recommended between innings. Both teams would be responsible for providing game balls. Instead of the traditional postgame handshake, teams would line up on the foul lines and tip their caps to their opponents. Everybody - players, coaches, umpires and spectators – would be asked to wear Centers for Disease Control-approved face masks.
The groups have sent a letter to Walz asking him to consider a request to begin playing by early June.
Here’s where things stand for other local baseball age groups:
American Legion baseball
The Minnesota American Legion baseball board of directors is scheduled to meet Saturday to consider its options for the 2020 season. The season is suspended while the stay-at-home order is in place, although most Minnesota teams ordinarily wouldn’t start playing games until early June.
The national organization has canceled its regional tournaments as well as the American Legion World Series. Several states announced their intention to go through with the season. Minnesota Legion baseball director Randy Schaub said in a letter to teams that a deadline for insurance coverage requires the state board to make a decision on the season by June 1.
Amateur baseball
The Minnesota Baseball Association already has sent Walz a letter asking him to consider relaxing stay-at-home restrictions enough to allow men’s amateur baseball games to take place. Games and scrimmages are not allowed as long as the stay-at-home order is in place.
“We are not going to play any games until the governor opens up baseball. ... Once the governor says go, our games can start the next day,” according to a statement on the Minnesota Baseball Association website.
“The board is optimistic that we will play baseball.”
