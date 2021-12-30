Once they could come back, local athletes excelled
The most important victory of all is that sports came back – in some places bigger and better than ever.
The 2021 local sports season started in a “pause” as Minnesota tried to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases. But once the athletes could return in early January, they produced memorable performances almost every week.
Yes, there were changes. The Olympics were held without spectators. High school winter sports tournaments took place with limited attendance. Other events were modified to promote social distancing. Fans had to get used to online ticket ordering. But the games went on, the fans ultimately were able to come back, and more memories were made.
Here’s a look at some of most notable sports moments of 2021:
It’s gold, and it glitters
Early on a Friday morning in August, Gable Steveson thrilled Minnesota wrestling fans – not to mention the Apple Valley High School community – with his comeback victory over three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili in the Olympic gold medal wrestling match at 125 kilograms.
Trailing 8-5 in the final seconds, Steveson took down Petriashvili to narrow the margin. He let his opponent go with 6.5 seconds remaining so they could return to their feet, then took down Petriashvili again with 0.2 seconds left. The final score was 10-8.
Steveson also defeated defending Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul on his way to the final.
The four-time state high school champion and defending NCAA champion returned to the U.S. less than three days later to a large crowds at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where he said of the gold medal match: “The last 13 seconds I cannot describe. I don’t even know how I did it myself.”
Several weeks later, Steveson was feted again, this time at AVHS. He told the students that what happened to him could happen to anybody if they have the persistence to chase their dreams. He is wrestling one more season at the University of Minnesota before pursuing another dream – a professional career in World Wrestling Entertainment. Steveson signed with the company in September and will join WWE full-time after his final collegiate season.
Three Olympic medals, and not yet 20
It’s possible the three Olympic medals Lakeville’s Regan Smith earned in women’s swimming will not represent the peak of her career. She won’t be 20 years old until February, has just begun her collegiate career at Stanford University and has ambitions of competing in at least the next two Olympics.
In Tokyo during the summer, she won silver medals in the 200-meter butterfly and 4x100 medley relay, as well as a bronze in the 100 backstroke.
For Smith, the 100 backstroke was the most nerve-wracking of all the races because she went in as the world record holder and lowered the mark twice in the Olympic preliminaries. The record was broken again in the final by gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia.
After setting two world backstroke records at the 2018 world championships – Smith still holds the 200-meter record – she went to Tokyo as one of the U.S. team’s marquee athletes. However, the pandemic threw off her training to the point Smith said she wasn’t certain she would make it to Tokyo, much less win medals. Stronger performances in months leading up to the Olympics restored her confidence.
“I went to the (U.S. Olympic) trials not sure I was going to make the team,” Smith said after returning from Tokyo. “It’s an honor just to compete in the Olympics, and I won three medals. I’m extremely proud of how I performed.”
The world stage
Athletes from the south metro are having a bigger presence at the Olympics and Paralympics. Patrick Sunderman of Farmington, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, finished 12th in men’s 50-meter three-position rifle in Tokyo and already is looking forward to trying to qualify for the U.S. team in 2024. So too is Rosemount native Payton Otterdahl, who was 10th in the shot put in his Olympic debut.
The Paralympics, held in Tokyo about one month after the Olympics, also showcased the talent of several local athletes. Eagan native Mallory Weggemann had the best performance of her swimming career in Tokyo. Weggemann, who earned two medals in two previous trips to the Paralympics, won three medals at the 2021 games, taking gold in the 200-meter individual medley and 100 backstroke and silver in the 50 butterfly. She also placed fifth in the 100 freestyle.
Twenty-year-old Ian Seidenfeld of Lakeville won Paralympic gold in table tennis in Tokyo, defeating No. 1-ranked Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark in the men’s singles final. The victory was particularly meaningful for the Seidenfeld family. Ian’s father, Mitchell, is a 1992 Paralympic gold medalist and ran the junior program where Ian got his start.
Josh Cinnamo of Lakeville won a bronze medal in shot put in his Paralympic debut. He won gold in two major international events in 2019, including the World Para Athletic Championships, and holds numerous records in his Paralympic classification.
Local athletes also will be at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson, both Eagan High School graduates, are members of Team Peterson, which won the women’s championship at the USA Curling Olympic Trials in November. Tabitha Peterson also competed in Olympic curling in 2018.
Paula Moltzan, who won the state high school girls Alpine skiing individual championship in 2009, now races on the World Cup circuit and has a chance to be in the Olympics. She has been nominated to the U.S. women’s A team. The skiers who will represent the U.S. in the Olympics are expected to be announced in mid-January.
Perfect slate
Lakeville South became the second team from Lakeville in four years to win the state Class 6A football championship. The Cougars completed an undefeated (13-0) season with a 13-7 victory over Maple Grove in the Prep Bowl.
It had been a long, difficult journey for the Cougars, who had a 1-8 season just five years earlier. But a re-dedication to the weight room and a change to the back-to-the-future Power-T offense helped bring the football program back from the depths. South reached the state semifinals in 2018 and 2019, then went undefeated in 2020, when no state playoffs were held because of the pandemic.
The Cougars were ranked first in the state all season and demonstrated they were for real with a 42-7 rout of Class 6A powerhouse Eden Prairie in mid-September. The offense, fueled by quarterback Camden Dean and 2,000-yard running back Carson Hansen, averaged 37 points a game. The defense, featuring standouts such as linebackers Zach Juckel and Owen McCloud and nose tackle Delainey Suraju, was quick, athletic and difficult to run against.
Dean’s 52-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining was the game-winner in the Prep Bowl. “We knew it was coming down to the last drive and we had to score,” Dean said after the game. “We were on the sideline watching film and we said we’re going to have the game-winning drive here. Six minutes, and we’ve got a state championship.”
Magical spring in Rosemount
At many schools, winning one state championship during a school year is a highlight that isn’t soon forgotten. Rosemount won three in the spring of 2021, including two the same day.
The Irish’s boys and girls track and field teams swept Class AA championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Both Rosemount squads won all of the biggest titles, including the South Suburban Conference, state True Team and Minnesota State High School League championships.
Rosemount’s girls team had to deal with a traffic jam on I-94 that stalled their bus on the way to the stadium in Albertville. Several athletes had to jump medians and get into other vehicles on the freeway to make it to the stadium for the meet, which was delayed to accommodate teams having trouble getting to the site. Once there, the Irish girls won the Class AA championship by 21 points. Ava Cinnamo won two hurdles races and first-year thrower Jordan Hecht took the shot put as Rosemount won its second consecutive MSHSL championship.
Rosemount’s boys, who were two points away from a state championship in 2019, won this year thanks to contributions from a number of athletes. They were especially strong in throwing events, with four top-five finishes in shot put and discus.
Senior Gary Afram was a state champion in the 100-meter dash after not making it to the state meet the last time it was held in 2019. “Being the fastest kid in the state, that’s kind of sick,” Afram said after receiving his gold medal. “That’s stuff you would joke about and now it’s reality.”
Rosemount’s softball team won its last 19 games of the 2021 season, including three at the Class 4A tournament to give the Irish their third state title in the sport (the others were in 1979 and 2006).
A fifth-inning grand slam by Paige Zender was key in the Irish’s 5-1 victory over Forest Lake in the state final. With first base open, the Rangers opted to intentionally walk .577 hitter Jessa Snippes and pitch to Zender, who admitted being slightly irked by the move even though it was strategically sound.
Then, Zender made the Rangers pay.
Zender and Snippes, also the Irish’s top pitcher, are just two of the players on a young Irish team that will look for a softball repeat in 2022.
Tigers’ first boys title
The Minnesota State High School League has been around since 1916, and in 105 years you’d think the organization had seen and done it all.
But it hadn’t. One thing the MSHSL had never done was award a state boys team championship to Farmington High School. That changed in June, when the Tigers baseball team defeated Park of Cottage Grove 12-10 in the Class 4A championship game at Target Field.
The state championship plaque goes in the school’s trophy case along with one from the state softball tournament in 2017, which is Farmington’s only other state team title. With the Tigers’ athletic programs becoming increasingly successful in the South Suburban Conference, it doesn’t seem like it will be long before they’ll have to create more shelf space for MSHSL titles.
The Tigers thought they were ready to be a state tournament threat in 2020 but didn’t get a chance to prove it when the pandemic canceled the season. Although several top players graduated in 2020, there was enough talent remaining for a state tournament run. The Tigers found the hitting background at Target Field to their liking, pounding out 16 hits in the state championship game against Park.
“Just unbelievable – top to bottom every guy was ready to hit. I’ve never seen anything like that,” outfielder Carter Hendrickson said.
Park’s lineup also came to the park ready to hit, but the Tigers were able to hang on.
“It means a lot to put our name in the history books for Farmington, being that it’s our second state championship ever,” said Kyle Hrncir, the starting and winning pitcher in the state championship game.
