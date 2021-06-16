Yahr powers Irish to state final

Rosemount faces Forest Lake for softball championship
Izzy Yahr’s postseason power surge continued Tuesday and helped Rosemount reach the Class 4A softball championship game.
Yahr, a senior shortstop, hit two three-run triples in a section playoff victory over Park of Cottage Grove. On Tuesday, her three-run homer – believed to be the first home run of her varsity career – gave the Irish needed breathing room in an 8-3 victory over Centennial in the state semifinals in North Mankato.
Rosemount (23-1) will play Forest Lake in the championship game at noon Wednesday.
Rosemount jumped in front of Centennial (22-2) in the bottom of the first inning, scoring four runs. After the Irish loaded the bases, Macy Fry and Yahr scored on wild pitches while Cece Hanson was at bat. Isabelle Nosan singled in the third run and Hanson later scored on a passed ball.
Centennial closed to within 5-3 in the top of the fifth. In the sixth, Abby Haisting (single) and Fry (walk) got on base in front of Yahr, who homered to center field.
Fry and Yahr, the first and second hitters in the order, each had two hits and scored twice. Winning pitcher Jessa Snippes allowed seven hits and three earned runs.
Rosemount took advantage of another opposing pitcher’s wildness to score five runs in the fifth inning of a 6-2 victory over Lakeville North in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday morning. Three Irish batters walked and two were hit by pitches in the inning. Snippes also had a two-run single and Sophie Sprang a one-run single.
However, the key for the Irish probably was in the fourth inning, and ironically it was a play where Lakeville North scored a run. With one out and a Lakeville North runner on second, the Panthers’ Faith Daehlin hit a deep fly ball that Rosemount right fielder Helen McKinnon caught as she crashed into the fence. The runner was able to tag up and score from second, giving North a 2-1 lead, but McKinnon’s catch might have taken the Panthers out of a big inning.
“That’s an interesting play because usually when a run scores you think it’s a momentum-changer, but it was such a great catch that it was kind of a momentum changer for us,” Rosemount coach Tiffany Rose said. “(McKinnon) didn’t give up on that play. It was an awesome play. Not many girls in high school make that play. I’m going to think about that one for a long time.”
Snippes had a single and two runs batted in as well as pitching a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Hanson, Nosan and Sophie Sprang also drove in runs.
Rosemount was 2-1 against Lakeville North this season. The teams split two South Suburban Conference games decided by walk-off homers. North won the first 2-1 and Rosemount took the second 5-2 on a Snippes grand slam.
The Irish were playing in a state championship game for the first time since 2006 and were seeking their third state softball title, the others coming in 1979 and 2006. But they were relieved they didn’t have to turn around and go home after one game. Because of COVID-19 considerations, the Minnesota State High School League did not have a consolation bracket in this year’s tournament.
“It’s a too-bad situation for the teams that lose in the first round,” Rose said. “When you get here you want the teams to be able to play. We get the situation the Minnesota State High School League is in, but your goal is to stay and continue to enjoy the experience.
“When you see the girls together and you see us all last night and we’re eating and going (for ice cream) and playing Uno in their rooms, I want that stuff to continue for them,” Rose added. “I’m just glad they get to enjoy an extended time together because that’s what it’s all about.”
