Eastview’s Formaneck is state runner-up at 182 pounds
Even as he reached the pinnacle of his high school wrestling career – so far, because he still has one season left – Cole Han-Lindemyer remained his own toughest critic.
Moments after winning the Class 3A state championship at 182 pounds on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, the Farmington junior said “I’m glad to be here with my amazing support system – coaches, family, stuff like that. It feels great. Reflecting on my performance, there’s a few things I wish I could have done better that I’m a little irritated about. But at the end of the day, I still think I did well.”
No disputing that. Han-Lindemyer was 47-3 this season, finishing it by pinning Eastview’s Ezra Formaneck in 5 minutes, 28 seconds in a championship match between the first- and second-ranked wrestlers in the weight class. Formaneck was 42-3 this season, with all three losses to Han-Lindemyer.
Han-Lindemyer became Farmington’s fifth state individual champion. Formaneck was trying to become the third from Eastview. Han-Lindemyer was leading 11-4 when he scored a takedown and fall in the final minute.
“I think (Formaneck) developed a plan over time to slow me down a bit,” Han-Lindemyer said. “The first time I wrestled him I was all over his legs. That was one of the things I wasn’t very happy about, that he was able to slow me down. But this was definitely an electric atmosphere and a lot of fun.”
This was the third consecutive year Han-Lindemyer wrestled in a state championship match and his first state title. He is 113-8 over his last three high school seasons.
Formaneck returned to the state tournament after qualifying at 170 last season. He was 31-9 in 2021-22. His focus is expected to turn to baseball as the right-handed pitcher has signed with the University of St. Thomas. He has one high school season left this spring at Eastview.
The dynamic in the Class 3A 182-pound weight class changed significantly in midseason when defending champion Ryder Rogotzke of Stillwater chose to move up to 195 to challenge Max McEnelly of Waconia, the defending champion at that weight. They met in a highly anticipated match in the state finals, with McEnelly winning 3-2. McEnelly and Rogotzke are ranked first and second nationally by FloWrestling.org. Han-Lindemyer is ranked ninth nationally at 195 even though he wrestled at 182 at state.
Rogotzke’s decision assured a new champion at 182, and the two South Suburban Conference wrestlers stepped up to battle for the gold medal.
Asked what helped him go from being a two-time state runner-up to a new state champion, Han-Lindemyer said “one of the things I worked on with my coach, (Farmington assistant) Brandon Kingsley, alongside my coaches at Pinnacle (Wrestling Club), was hand fighting. That’s one of the big things I wanted to work on, especially because it’s going to help me translate into the college scene. And I want to be great in the college scene, not just in high school. So I think training in that college style really helped me in high school.”
Last summer Han-Lindemyer won a U17 national Greco-Roman championship, qualified for the U17 Pan-American Championships in freestyle and Greco-Roman, and went to the U17 world championships in Greco-Roman. He said he hopes to try out for this year’s world championships in Poland, even though he would have to move up to the U20 age group. If not that, then the USA Wrestling nationals in Fargo.
“I want to seek out the best competition and get back to the grindstone,” he said.
His thirst for wrestling knowledge continues unabated. A self-described “wrestling nerd,” Han-Lindemyer said he will bounce ideas off anybody and everybody, and his coaches are willing to let him test whatever pops into his head.
“The coaches at Pinnacle let me do my own thing and experiment, just trial and error,” he said. “But if something clearly isn’t working they guide me toward something different, and I really like that balance. I think it’s fun because we can talk about moves and just geek out over that kind of thing. That’s really enjoyable to me.”
If Han-Lindemyer has an idea for a new technique he wants to try, nobody is safe. He’s been known to ask his mother to be a training partner.
“No one else in my house really wants to be my partner,” said Han-Lindemyer, whose family includes younger brother Blake, an eighth-grader who wrestled at 106 pounds for Farmington this season.
“Thankfully my coach lives just a few blocks over, but he’s got his own life so if I’m thinking about something and just need someone to test it out on, I’m very thankful to my mom for tolerating that.”
