Wrestling section reshuffle could benefit local teams

Three-time defending state champion Shakopee on the move
Local wrestling teams won’t have to battle Class 3A champion Shakopee for a spot in the state tournament for at least the next two years. Several Lakeville North teams are returning to familiar territory in Section 1 and Class 6A football will be back to a 32-team bracket.
Those are a few of the changes that will take place in 2021-22 after the Minnesota State High School League released its section assignments last week.
The new assignments are in place for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Section assignments, which are reviewed every two years, are based primarily on geography and school enrollments. Several sports, including volleyball, soccer and track and field, also are adding an enrollment class next year. Soccer and track will go up to three classes, and volleyball is adding a fourth class.
Shakopee, which has won the state Class 3A wrestling championship the last three years and the Section 2 championship for the last four, will move to Section 6, where the Sabers will join 2021 state tournament qualifier Waconia.
Next year Section 2 will consist of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eastview, Farmington (which moves from Section 1), Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Prior Lake and Rosemount.
Lakeville North teams in basketball, soccer, baseball and girls hockey return to Section 1 after competing in Section 3 the last two years. North’s boys soccer team won the 2020 Section 3AA championship to finish undefeated and the Panthers girls basketball team won the Class 4A, Section 3 title in 2019-20.
North’s Section 1 competition includes two other South Suburban Conference schools, Farmington and Lakeville South, along with Owatonna and the three Rochester public high schools.
Section 1AA boys hockey adds 2021 Dodge County, with Northfield moving to Class A. That will give Section 1AA this year’s state runners-up in Class A (Dodge County) and Class AA (Lakeville South).
Section 3AA boys hockey adds Cretin-Derham Hall, with Bloomington Jefferson moving to Section 2AA. Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount are among the other teams in Section 3AA, where St. Thomas Academy is defending champion.
Class 6A football has had 31 schools the last four years. That changes in 2021-22 as Class 6A returns to the 32-team bracket that was originally intended when it was created in 2012. Brainerd, Coon Rapids and Park of Cottage Grove move up from Class 5A while Cretin-Derham Hall, which had opted up to 6A, moves back to 5A.
Class 6A remains a largely metro-area enrollment class. Brainerd will be the only team not within 50 miles of the Twin Cities.
Nine of the 10 South Suburban Conference schools are in Class 6A for football. Apple Valley will continue to play in Class 5A. Burnsville remains in Class 6A with an administrative change as it moves from Section 3 to Section 6.
No more masks?
The MSHSL board of directors has asked the Minnesota Department of Health to allow athletes to compete without masks.
The board, acting on a recommendation from its sports medicine advisory committee, made the request last week. The MDH is reviewing it but has not made a determination.
Athletes would still have to wear masks to comply with COVID-19 protocol when not in competition, such as when they’re on a bench or sideline.
Masks were not required in competition during 2020 fall sports, some of which ended prematurely because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. When the youth sports pause was lifted in early January masks were mandatory in practice and competition, with exceptions made for skiing, gymnastics and swimming.
State tourney plans
The MSHSL board set dates for spring sports state tournaments, most of which will take place in June.
June state tourneys include boys tennis (June 9 and 14-15), boys and girls golf (June 15-16), softball (June 15-16), track and field (June 17-19), baseball (finals June 18), lacrosse (June 15, 17 and 19) and clay target (June 25).
The adapted bowling state tournament will be May 10 and 17, taking place virtually at home sites.
Sites are still to be determined for the tennis and lacrosse tournaments, track and field meet, and baseball preliminary rounds.
The softball tournament returns to its traditional site at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Class 3A golf will be back at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. Target Field will be host of championship baseball games in all four enrollment classes. The clay target tournament returns to the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
Adapted sports
After consulting with the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association, the MSHSL canceled the state adapted softball tournament. A regular season will be held, running through May 29.
Softball and bowling are the first two adapted sports to hold seasons in 2020-21. The fall soccer and winter floor hockey competitive seasons were canceled out of concern for the players’ health, although teams were allowed to practice.
