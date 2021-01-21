North’s Jore Volk ranked first at 120 pounds
A state high school wrestling ranking without Apple Valley still looks like it has to be a typo, but Eagles coach Josh Barlage said he believes it won’t be long before the team returns to prominence.
The Eagles won their 25th state championship in 2017, but that was the last year they went to the state tournament as a team as Shakopee took over as the dominant program in the South Suburban Conference and Class 3A, Section 2. That might not change this year as the defending state champion Sabers are ranked second in the enrollment class and already own a 64-10 victory over Apple Valley.
The watchword for Apple Valley this year is patience. Almost 75 percent of the 44 wrestlers on the roster are sophomores or younger. And when the Eagles haven’t had to face a veteran team featuring nationally ranked wrestlers, they’ve acquitted themselves well. Apple Valley was 3-1 in dual meets going into this week after defeating Lakeville North 48-18 and Lakeville South 49-24 on Saturday.
“We have a young team, but a lot of gritty kids who have a strong will to win,” Barlage said. “When those kids become juniors and seniors we’ll be back to where we were a few years ago.”
Apple Valley’s coaches have to train this team differently than they did when they had a room full of wrestlers with college and even Olympic aspirations. Everybody is adjusting.
“Having young kids means they’re figuring things out. We’re very happy with what we saw in the two duals (Saturday). We had some underclassmen beating juniors and seniors, so that’s encouraging,” Barlage said.
“We’re working on a lot of fundamentals and a lot of basics. But you can be successful at the highest level with some really strong basics. We’re layering in the technique, adding a little bit more each week as kids develop and learn a little bit more. We started out pretty basic, but they’ve caught on pretty fast and are learning little by little.”
Sophomore Austin Laudenbach was the only Apple Valley wrestler showing up in the state Class 3A individual preseason rankings compiled by theguillotine.com. He’s ranked third at 106 pounds although he wrestled at 113.
Apple Valley has experience at the top of the lineup with senior Tashaud Nelson wrestling at 285. Other seniors on the roster include Cade Sundgaard (145), Jabril Ali (132), Hunter Aceret (160) and Eric Fernandez (170).
One of the team’s most promising young wrestlers is ninth-grader Jayden Haueter at 126 pounds. “Jayden was all-conference last year as a middle-schooler,” Barlage said. “That’s not an easy feat with Shakopee and Prior Lake and all the other tough teams in the conference. He’s opened a lot of eyes and has done some great things.”
Laudenbach’s younger brother Tyler, an eighth-grader who wrestles at 120, pinned both of his varsity opponents in Saturday’s triangular at Lakeville North. Ninth-grader Marcel Booth (160) already has varsity experience, and eighth-grader Louis Prouty has looked comfortable at 106. Booth, Christian Seals (152) and Austin Laudenbach won their individual matches against Shakopee in the season opener Jan. 14.
Apple Valley might be in development mode, but Barlage said the Eagles’ goals haven’t changed – and they won’t change this year even though they don’t know what the postseason might look like. The Minnesota State High School League is proceeding as if there will be a state tournament but has not yet announced plans for one.
“The goal is always to finish on top. Prepare the same way whether you get that opportunity or not,” Barlage said. “Our goals don’t really change. What we’re allowed to do changes, but what we’re preaching to our kids this year is the same as we preached to them last year.”
Apple Valley will be at home for a triangular against Eastview and Cannon Falls at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Eastview triangulars
Eastview wrestled four opponents in less than 24 hours as the Lightning opened its season with two home triangular meets.
On Friday, the Lightning lost to Eden Prairie 42-30 and defeated Eagan 72-6. Saturday, Eastview fell to Prior Lake 49-26 before defeating Burnsville 61-16.
Brady Kelley (145 pounds) and Nathan Langer (182) were each 4-0 for the weekend. Luke Habeck (170) and Kellen Stewart (285) both had 3-1 records.
Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated individual match was between Eastview’s Stewart and Eagan’s Diego Villeda at 285. Both qualified for the 2020 state Class 3A individual tournament and both are ranked in the top 10 in the weight class this season. Stewart, ranked 10th by theguillotine.com, pinned the fourth-ranked Villeda.
Tigers 1-1 at EP meet
Farmington, ranked 12th in Class 3A, wrestled in a triangular at Eden Prairie High School and went 1-1
The Tigers defeated Eden Prairie 48-27, with Ryder Anderson (113), Tyler Sullivan (120), Ryan Sullivan (126), Aiden Han-Lindemyer (132), Hunter Frost (145), Austin Hamel (170), Cole Han-Lindemyer (182), Parker Venz (195) and Andrew Keeler (220) winning their matches.
Farmington fell behind Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran 31-10 before consecutive victories by Chase Vought, Cole Han-Lindemyer, Hamel and Venz evened the match. WMML won the final two matches, one by decision and the other by fall, to win the dual 40-31.
The Tigers will take on No. 2-ranked Shakopee in a South Suburban Conference match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Farmington High School.
Rosemount wins
Rosemount defeated Hopkins 54-30 in a non-conference match Saturday during the opening weekend of the high school season.
All 14 matches were decided by pin or forfeit. Rosemount’s Liam Anderson (113 pounds), Ethan Horn (120), Ezra Horn (132), Jacob Grudinski (160) and Joey Khoury (170) won their matches by fall. Receiving victories by forfeit were Christian Glatz (138), Josh Casby (182), Godwin Osei-Bonsu (195) and Cameron Rother (285).
Who’s ranked?
Shakopee (second) and Farmington (12th) are the two South Suburban Conference teams that were in the top 12 of the preseason Class 3A team rankings released by theguillotine.com.
A number of SSC wrestlers are ranked individually, including Lakeville North teammates Jore Volk and Zach Hanson. Volk, who capped a 45-1 season in 2019-20 by winning a state title at 106 pounds, is ranked No. 1 at 120 this season. Hanson, state runner-up at 113 last season, is the top-ranked wrestler at 126. Blake West of Shakopee, who defeated Hanson in the state finals last year, is top-ranked in Class 3A at 113.
Apple Valley sophomore Austin Laudenbach started the year ranked third at 106. Farmington junior Ryan Sullivan is 10th at 113. Farmington senior Chase Vought is ranked seventh at 160, and his teammate Austin Hamel is eighth at 170.
Farmington senior Parker Venz, a fourth-place finisher at state in 2020, was fifth at 195 in the preseason Class 3A rankings. Tigers junior Andrew Keeler was seventh at 220.
The preseason rankings at 285 had Eagan’s Diego Villeda fourth and Eastview’s Kellen Stewart 10th, but those could change when new rankings come out this week following Stewart’s pinfall victory over Villeda in a South Suburban match last weekend.
