Apple Valley places 6th in Class 3A team tourney
Nolan Enderlein might have been a five- or six-year letter-winner for the Eastview wrestling team but for one problem: He wasn’t heavy enough.
Despite not certifying for the 106-pound weight class until his freshman year, Enderlein fashioned an excellent career, closing with a third-place medal in the state Class 3A tournament Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
In addition to 109 career victories on varsity over four seasons and numerous academic awards, Enderlein has two state medals, including one for sixth place last year.
His performance in last week’s state tourney was “way better than last year,” Enderlein said. “Last year I got sixth, and all I wanted to do was climb the podium.”
As a senior at 106, Enderlein (41-5 this season) almost qualifies as a unicorn in high school wrestling. Only three of the 48 state qualifiers at 106 in the boys state tournament (across all three classes) were seniors, and Enderlein was the only senior in the Class 3A field. By the time he was a senior, he walked around at 120 pounds and faced a significant weight cut to continue wrestling at 106. “This has been a pretty hard week,” he said about making weight.
As for his opponents, “I try not to think about the age,” he said. “But being a senior does help a little bit. I’m a little bit more developed, a little bigger than some of these guys. I just try and treat everyone the same and take it as seriously as I can, and wrestle everybody the best I can.”
At state, he pinned Moorhead’s Dane Ellingsberg in 56 seconds in the first round and won a 7-4 decision over Noah Nicholson of Stillwater in the quarterfinals. Mounds View sophomore Brett Swenson (47-3) defeated Enderlein 6-3 in the semifinals before losing to Trey Beissel of Hastings 6-4 in the championship match. Beissel was 51-1 this season.
Enderlein finished his tournament with two pinfall victories over Eagan’s Dylan St. Germain in wrestlebacks and Lincoln Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville in the third-place match.
Not surprisingly, Enderlein said Swenson was his toughest opponent at state. “Brett’s a good wrestler, really pushes the pace,” he said. “I couldn’t really get anything off of him. The second round I ended up with a win over Nicholson, but he was really tough on both the bottom and top.”
Enderlein said he will concentrate on academics in college and probably not wrestle. He’s still mulling over schools but is considering studying something in the medical field.
He’s a member of one of the first families of Eastview High School wrestling. His younger brother Aiden will be a junior with the Lightning next year. In Nolan’s sophomore year he was one of three Enderleins on the wrestling team.
“Looking at all the guys on the team when I was growing up, I never could have imagined it would be me one day,” he said. “Everything I put into the sport – the off-seasons, all the weight cuts and everything else that went into it, it’s nice to see it pay off at the end.”
Enderlein was one of three Eastview medal winners at state. Senior Ezra Formaneck was state runner-up at 182 and senior Alex Baccoli placed fifth at 285, closing a 38-11 season. Ethan Dupont, also a senior, lost his two matches at state to finish 29-14.
Dupont’s first-round opponent was Waconia senior Max McEnelly, who’s ranked No. 1 in the state and the nation. McEnelly went on to defeat Ryder Rogotzke of Stillwater 3-2 in the championship match.
Farmington
In addition to Cole Han-Lindemyer’s state Class 3A championship at 182, the Tigers had a state medalist in ninth-grader Davis Parrow, who was third at 126. Parrow (46-9), a two-time state place-winner, lost to Logan Swensen of Wayzata 3-2 in the semifinals but pinned Grant Marr of Forest Lake in the third-place match. Alan Koehler of Prior Lake defeated Swensen in an ultimate tie break in the championship match.
Junior Edon Davis (31-16) lost his only match in the 160-pound bracket, Dylan Henrikson (21-14) lost to eventual state runner-up Ryder Rogotzke of Stillwater in the first round at 195 and lost in overtime in the first round of wrestlebacks.
Apple Valley
The Eagles won one of three matches and finished sixth in the Class 3A team competition March 2.
Stillwater, seeded fourth, defeated fifth-seeded Apple Valley. Winners for the Eagles were Austin Laudenbach (113) by major decision, Jayden Haueter (145) by fall and Marcell Booth (170) by major decision.
Apple Valley jumped to a 30-0 lead and defeated Anoka 43-24 in the consolation semifinals. Louis Prouty (106), Austin Laudenbach (113) and Keiichi Kong (120) won the first three matches, all by fall. Jayden Flores also earned a pin at 285. Sebastian Castin won by technical fall at 132 and Ian Haueter won by major decision at 152. Tyler Laudenbach (138) and Booth (170) won by decision.
Pins by Prouty and Austin Laudenbach gave Apple Valley a 12-0 lead in the consolation championship match against Willmar, but the Cardinals won 10 of the final 12 weights to take the dual 43-21. Also winning for the Eagles were Jayden Haueter by fall at 145 and Booth by decision at 170.
This was Apple Valley’s second consecutive appearance in the state team tournament and 38th overall.
Seven Apple Valley wrestlers competed in the boys Class 3A individual tourney. Top finisher was junior Jayden Haueter (44-5), who finished fourth at 145. Also medaling were senior Austin Laudenbach (39-8), who placed fifth at 113, and Booth (43-6), who was sixth at 170.
Prouty lost his only match at 106 and finished the season 35-8. Kong (26-10) lost his only match at 120. Tyler Laudenbach (21-17) went 2-2 at state at 138. Ian Haueter went 1-2 at state at 152 and finished 37-16 in his senior season.
Eagan
The Wildcats sent three individuals to the state tournament, with sophomore Dylan St. Germain earning a medal for finishing sixth at 106 pounds.
St. Germain (35-12) won his opening match over Eden Prairie’s Anthony Heim 8-6, pulling ahead with a takedown with 18 seconds remaining. A loss to Lincoln Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville sent St. Germain to wrestlebacks where he scored consecutive pins over Kaden Lindquist of Owatonna and Anthony Nichols of Edina. Those victories assured him of medaling. He closed the tournament with losses to Nolan Enderlein of Eastview and Noah Nicholson of Stillwater.
Rylan Baker, a junior, lost his only match in the 160-pound bracket and finished 19-18. Sophomore Cole Will (27-20) had the same fate at 220, losing in the first round in what turned out to be his only state match.
Burnsville
Mambu Sonie became the first Burnsville wrestler to medal at the state tournament since 2015 by finishing fifth in the Class 3A 220-pound bracket.
Sonie, who won the Section 2 championship and was ranked eighth in the weight class, ended a 35-6 season by pinning Myles Dehmer of St. Michael-Albertville in 1 minute, 48 seconds in the fifth-place match. He was leading 4-2 at the time of the fall.
Sonie went 3-2 at state. He won his first two matches by decision, defeating Eli Wiskow of Brainerd and Jawahn Cockfield of Stillwater. Eventual state runner-up Alex Riley of Waconia pinned Sonie at 4:32 in their semifinal match. Lakeville North junior Antonio Menard defeated Sonie by fall in a wrestleback match one week after losing to Sonie in the Section 2 finals. That sent Sonie to the fifth-place match, where he defeated Dehmer.
Rosemount
Irish sophomore Ty Saulter placed sixth at state at 138 pounds. He was 2-3 in the tournament, with two of the losses to Logan Henningson of Winona. A pinfall victory over Lindson Turner of Stillwater in the wrestlebacks assured Saulter of a top-six finish and a state medal. He finished the season 36-11.
Freshman Abram Anderson lost his only match in the Class 3A tournament at 113 pounds and finished 30-8. Senior Cristian Neville (28-16) also lost his only match at 120. Liam Anderson, also a senior, finished 34-11 after losing two matches at 132.
