Blaze’s Sonie defeats No. 1-ranked Hellerud
Defending state Class 2A champion Simley finished 17.5 points ahead of St. Michael-Albertville to win the team championship at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, one of the biggest regular-season events of the high school wrestling season.
Apple Valley was 12th in the 33-team tournament. Lakeville North finished 14th and Farmington finished 23rd.
Lakeville North senior Zach Hanson, a Class 3A state champion in 2022, won five matches over two days at the Christmas Tournament to win the 152-pound weight class. Hanson (14-0) won his first four matches by fall or technical fall before taking a 10-2 major decision over Colton Bornholdt of New Prague in the championship match. Hanson is ranked first in Class 3A at 152 pounds and Bornholdt is first in Class 2A at the same weight.
Waconia senior Max McEnelly won the 195-pound championship and was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler. McEnelly defeated Farmington junior Cole Han-Lindemyer 17-6 in the semifinals; Han-Lindemyer (11-2) went on to take fourth place.
McEnelly and Han-Lindemyer are ranked first and second in Class 3A at 195 pounds by theguillotine.com. Han-Lindemyer is a two-time state runner-up at 170.
Top-10 finishers for Apple Valley were sophomore Louis Prouty (11-5), who placed eighth at 113; senior Austin Laudenbach (12-4), 10th at 120; junior Jayden Haueter (9-2), fourth at 145; senior Ian Haueter (12-4), sixth at 152; and junior Marcell Booth (14-2), third at 170.
Booth, ranked second in Class 3A, took on Kasson-Mantorville senior Cole Glazier in the semifinals at 170. Glazier, ranked first at 170 in Class 2A, won 3-0 and went on to win the weight class. Booth defeated Judah Hammen of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, 2-1 in the third-place match.
Farmington ninth-grader Davis Parrow, ranked third in Class 3A at 126, took fourth at that weight in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. He went 3-2 in the tournament and is 9-3 overall.
Farmington junior Dylan Henrikson (8-3) was 2-2 in the tournament and finished sixth.
Also placing in the top 10 for Lakeville North were senior Kley Krause (10-4), eighth at 160; junior Antonio Menard (8-2), ninth at 220; and senior Conor Popp (8-3), fifth at 285.
Blaze’s Sonie cracks the rankings
Burnsville senior Mambu Sonie went into this week ranked ninth in Class 3A at 220 pounds but probably won’t stay there. He’s likely to move up following a victory last week over the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class.
Sonie defeated No. 1-ranked Jadon Hellerud of Shakopee 9-6 in a South Suburban Conference dual meet Dec. 15. Hellerud is a two-time state medalist and Class 3A runner-up at 195 last season.
Sonie also won the 220-pound class at the Northfield Invitational on Dec. 17, pinning eighth-ranked Byron Callies of Rochester Century in the championship match.
Burnsville finished sixth of 10 teams in the Northfield Invitational. Michel Douhe (184) and Syvonte Miller (285) finished second in their weight classes. Ayden Ripplinger finished fourth at 132, Jamison Joubert was fifth at 160, Liam Henke was fifth at 113 and Sean Haws placed sixth at 106.
Eagan was sixth in the team standings at the Northfield tourney. Wildcats sophomore Dylan St. Germain improved to 15-1 by taking first at 106 pounds. He’s ranked eighth in Class 3A.
Also placing for Eagan were Thomas Krueger, second at 132; Karson Thissen, second at 138; Logan Gilbertson, second at 152; Jake Tuchscherer, fourth at 170; Tyler Uhl, sixth at 195; Cole Will, third at 220; and Javon Hannah, fourth at 220.
Hopkins girls invite
Some of the top wrestlers at the inaugural state high school girls wrestling championships took the mat at the Hopkins Athena Girls Invitational on Dec. 17.
That group includes 2022 state champions Riley Myers of Eastview and Grace Alagbo of Apple Valley, both of whom won their weight classes at Hopkins. Alagbo also helped Apple Valley win the team championship with 179 points, 73 more than runner-up South St. Paul. Twenty-three schools sent wrestlers to the tournament.
Myers, who took the 138-pound championship at state last season, finished first at 145 at the Hopkins tourney, defeating Kelsey Cruz Rojas of Bloomington Kennedy by fall in the championship match.
Alagbo, the 145-pound state champion last year, took first at 152 at Hopkins with a fall over Alaina Franco of Centennial in the championship match.
Tournament rules permitted teams to enter multiple wrestlers in the same weight class. Apple Valley’s Ava Marie Lopez finished third in the weight class won by Alagbo.
Apple Valley’s Hanah Schuster, a state qualifier in 2022, took first at 120. Eastview’s Elsie Olson, who also wrestled in the inaugural state tourney, took second at 185 at Hopkins. Apple Valley’s Gloriann Vigniavo won the 185-pound championship, taking a 7-1 decision in the final.
Hopkins tourney champions also included Kamdyn Saulter of Rosemount (114), Andrea Quinones of Apple Valley (132) and Esperanza Calvillo of Apple Valley (165).
Runners-up included Apple Valley wrestlers Fabiola Guerra-Guardado (126) and Lily Wolke (235). Jemima Faith Mukete of Apple Valley took third at 165.
