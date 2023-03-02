Senior takes 30-0 record into state tourney
Win or lose this week – and there’s a pretty good chance it’ll be “win” – Zach Hanson has cemented himself as one of the best wrestlers in Lakeville history.
That means a lot to Hanson, a Lakeville North senior who’s a returning state champion and is favored to win his weight class at the state Class 3A tournament this week. But it goes deeper than that. Several years ago he was one of the wrestlers coach Dan Recchio asked to be a leader, to function at times as another assistant coach, based on his high potential and success in youth wrestling.
Hanson took the role seriously.
He described his success at Lakeville North as “really cool. But what’s cooler, in my opinion, is the fact that the success that I’ve had has translated to some of my teammates. It was really exciting this year and last year to be able to bring my practice partner, Kley Krause, to the state tournament. We’re bringing a freshman, Riley Forar, who I’ve been wrestling with for the past two or three years. Seeing how much they have improved has been a lot of fun, along with what I’ve been able to do.”
Hanson won the 152-pound bracket at the Class 3A, Section 2 individual tournament Feb. 25 at Lakeville North. Krause took first at 160 and Forar finished second at 145. Also qualifying for state from North are senior Hunter Flen, who took first in the section at 132; junior Antonio Menard, runner-up at 220; and Conor Popp, second at 285.
Hanson’s wrestling resume is extensive. Before his ninth-grade season in high school, he won the national “Triple Crown,” sweeping freestyle, folkstyle and Greco-Roman championships at the 14U age level. In 2021, he won national 16U titles in freestyle and Greco. In high school he is 190-13 since eighth grade, qualifying for state five times (counting this season) and appearing in state championship matches three times. This year, he is ranked first in Class 3A at 152.
He is 30-0 in 2022-23 despite missing about a month because of a knee injury. He’s healthy now, but the absence did cost Hanson a chance to scout some of the wrestlers he might face in the state tournament.
“I missed out on a lot of the season where I could have seen more guys,” Hanson said. “There’s Ian (Haueter of Apple Valley, the Section 2 runner-up at 152) for sure, and maybe a few more guys in there that I’ve wrestled. But of the 16 it’s not a majority.”
Cael Robb of Owatonna and Dane Jorgensen of Bemidji, both state medalists last year, are among the medal contenders at 152. Class 3A individual competition begins at 9 a.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center, with the medal rounds starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Hanson took second in Class 3A at 113 pounds as a freshman and was runner-up at 132 as a sophomore before defeating Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville for the 145-pound title last season. To make the jump from runner-up to champion, he spent more time in the weightroom.
Beyond that, “it was really just wrestling,” Hanson said. “Being on the mat all year round. Getting to roll around with college-level athletes like most of my practice partners at Pinnacle (a wrestling school in Roseville). You get a feel for different techniques and motions, and you learn what needs to be done to score on those high-caliber kids. It just took a year of training, honestly.”
If Hanson wins his weight class at state, he will join Jore Volk as the only Lakeville North wrestlers to win back-to-back championships. Volk won three in a row before graduating in 2022. He went on to win a world U20 championship last year and is currently wrestling at the University of Wyoming.
Hanson and Volk were frequent practice partners when both were in the North wrestling room, and they were charged with raising the level of everybody around them. Recchio had no doubt Hanson and Volk could make that happen; two years ago he described Hanson as “a 40-year-old coach in a 16-year-old’s body.”
Hanson will be on his way to Stanford University this summer to join a wrestling program that’s currently ranked just outside the top 25 in Division I. A match with Volk, his old high school teammate, doesn’t appear to be in the future.
“Not unless I get deathly ill or lose a limb,” Hanson cracked. “I don’t anticipate that one just because he’s a 125- and 133-pounder and I don’t think I’ve seen those numbers since sophomore year.”
Tuesday’s Lakeville North practice ended with Hanson leading teammates through some yoga-based stretching and balance drills. He also was processing the fact it was possibly the final practice he attends in the North room.
“I just want to absorb everything I can this last year," Hanson said later, "but it’s also pretty sweet that I get to do it alongside guys I’ve been wrestling with since kindergarten. I just wish it wasn’t the last one.”
Class 3A, Section 2 highlights
• Section 2 team champion Apple Valley will send seven wrestlers to the state individual tournament. Champions are senior Austin Laudenbach (113 pounds), junior Jayden Haueter (145) and junior Marcell Booth (170). Sophomore Louis Prouty (106), senior Keiichi Kong (120), sophomore Tyler Laudenbach (138) and senior Ian Haueter (152) advanced as section runners-up.
• Farmington’s Cole Han-Lindemyer defeated Ezra Formaneck of Eastview 18-7 in the Section 2 final at 182. It also matched the top two wrestlers in the weight class, according to state rankings at theguillotine.com. Han-Lindemyer, a two-time state runner-up, is 43-3 this season. Formaneck is 39-2, with both losses to Han-Lindemyer.
Farmington ninth-grader Davis Parrow, also a state runner-up last season, advanced to state by finishing second at 126 in the section tournament. Prior Lake’s Alan Koehler, who won the Class 3A 120-pound title in 2022, defeated Parrow 10-6 in the section championship match.
Edon Davis (160) and Dylan Henrikson (195) also will represent Farmington at state. Both were runners-up in Section 2.
• Four Eastview seniors – Formaneck, Nolan Enderlein (106), Ethan Dupont (195) and Alex Baccoli (285) – will wrestle in the state tourney. Enderlein (37-4), Dupont (29-12) and Baccoli (35-8) all won their weight classes.
• Rosemount state qualifiers from Section 2 are freshman Abram Anderson at 113, senior Cristan Neville at 120, senior Liam Anderson at 132 and sophomore Ty Saulter at 138. Saulter rallied in the third period to defeat Apple Valley’s Tyler Laudenbach 4-3 to take first place. Neville also won his weight class, while Abram Anderson and Liam Anderson were runners-up.
• Burnsville senior Mambu Sonie defeated Lakeville North junior Antonio Menard 3-2 in the Section 2 championship match at 220. Sonie (32-4) is ranked eighth in the weight class while Menard (34-7) is fifth. Both will advance to the state tournament.
Class 3A, Section 3
Eagan’s Dylan St. Germain, Rylan Baker and Cole Will qualified for the state tournament through the Class 3A, Section 3 individual tourney at Two Rivers High School. All took second in their weight classes.
St. Germain, a sophomore, is 32-9 at 106 pounds. Baker (19-17) won a match for true second at 160, as did Will (27-19) at 220.
