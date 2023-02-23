Apple Valley tops Farmington in Section 2 team final
Marcell Booth called the Class 3A, Section 2 wrestling team tournament Apple Valley’s best day of the season. Now all the Eagles have to do is top it.
Three wins in the section tourney – including a 44-18 victory over Farmington in the final – sent Apple Valley to the state tournament for the second consecutive year and 38th time overall. They will be in the state team competition Thursday, March 2, at Xcel Energy Center.
“This was the best I’ve seen our team perform the whole season, in my opinion,” said Booth, who is ranked second in Class 3A at 170 pounds. “Everyone was wrestling to their full potential. The energy was there. And we had our full lineup for I think the first time all season, so that was nice.”
The Eagles, who were hosts of the section team tourney, defeated Lakeville South 64-8 and Prior Lake 41-26 to reach the finals against Farmington. Apple Valley won seven of the first eight weights to build a healthy lead en route to defeating the Tigers in the section final for the second consecutive year.
Apple Valley is seeded fifth in the Class 3A team tournament and will wrestle fourth-seeded Stillwater in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. March 2. Apple Valley was ranked ninth and Stillwater seventh in the latest Class 3A team rankings.
The winner could face No. 1 seed and defending champion St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinals. The championship match will be 7 p.m. March 2, with the state individual tournament following March 3-4, also at the Xcel Center.
The Eagles ended a five-year absence from the state team tournament when they qualified last year. But they lost both of their matches, and that didn’t sit well with a program that has won 25 state championships.
“Last year we went to the state tournament and left with a little bit of a bad taste in our mouths,” Booth said. “This year we’re ready to go back to the state tournament and show everybody who we are. I believe we can be competing for a state championship.”
The Eagles’ strength in the lower weights often gives them the opportunity for a fast start, and that was the case in the section team tourney. They won the first four weights against Lakeville South as well as the final eight. They took a 13-0 lead over Prior Lake with victories in the first three matches. And they were up 32-5 against Farmington through the 152-pound match.
Apple Valley’s winners in the Farmington match were Louis Prouty at 106, Austin Laudenbach at 113, Keiichi Kong at 120, Sebastian Castin at 132, Tyler Laudenbach at 138, Jayden Haueter at 145, Ian Haueter at 152, Booth at 170, Dayveon Hill at 220 and Alex Mock at 285. Austin Laudenbach, Jayden Haueter and Booth pinned their opponents.
Farmington’s Davis Parrow, ranked third in the state at 126, won his match by technical fall. No. 1-ranked Cole Han-Lindemyer picked up six more points for Farmington with a pin at 182. Edon Davis (160) and Dylan Henrikson (195) won their matches by decision.
The Eagles were pleased to return to the state team tournament in 2022 after a few years away. This year’s team has a mission, head coach Josh Barlage said.
“We didn’t graduate too many seniors from last year’s team,” Barlage said. “A lot of these guys were on last year’s team, and that was their first chance to wrestle and compete at the Xcel Energy Center. So yeah, we were very happy to be there, and we’re happy to go back. But I think our goals are a little bit bigger. Now we have some kids that have wrestled on that floor. The goal is to is to win matches and not just be happy to get there.”
Class 3A, Section 2 highlights
• Caleb Rother pinned ninth-ranked Conor Popp at 285 pounds to give Rosemount a 37-31 quarterfinal victory over Lakeville North. The Irish started the match with victories at the first six weights, but North got back into it by winning the next seven matches.
Lakeville North senior Zach Hanson, a returning state champion and ranked first in Class 3A at 152 pounds, improved to 27-0 with a victory by fall at 160.
The Irish led Farmington 29-17 with five matches remaining in their semifinal, but the Tigers won four of the five to pull out a 37-32 victory.
• Prior Lake defeated Eastview 40-39 in a quarterfinal match that included 10 pins and two forfeits. Only two matches lasted the full six minutes. Winners for Eastview included Ezra Formaneck, ranked third in Class 3A at 182, and Nolan Enderlein, ranked fourth at 106.
• Farmington defeated Burnsville 56-21 in a first-round match. Winners for Burnsville included senior Mambu Sonie, who pinned his opponent at 220 pounds. Sonie is ranked sixth in Class 3A at his weight.
Class 3A, Section 3
Woodbury defeated Eagan 42-33 in the first round of the Class 3A, Section 3 team tournament at Park High School in Cottage Grove. The Wildcats won six of the 14 matches, with Dylan St. Germain (106), Lucas Amelse (126), Rylan Baker (160), Tyler Uhl (195) and Cole Will (220) winning by fall. Karson Thissen won by decision at 138.
Hastings defeated Park 50-20 in the championship match and will be the No. 3 seed at the state Class 3A team tournament.
Individual sections
Individual qualifiers for the state tournament will be determined this weekend.
The Class 3A, Section 2 individual tourney is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Lakeville North High School. Wrestlers from Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Prior Lake and Rosemount will compete.
Eagan will be in the Section 3 individual tournament at Two Rivers High School.
In individual sections, the top two finishers in each weight class qualify for the state tournament.
