Farmington takes third in Edina Invite
Eastview won two of three matches to finish second at its traditional wrestling season opener, the Lightning Duals.
After losing to Eagan 42-34 in the opening match of the Dec. 2 tournament, Eastview defeated Pine Island 45-34, Robbinsdale Armstrong 62-17 and Two Rivers 66-20. Eagan was 3-0 to take first place. After defeating Eastview, the Wildcats downed Two Rivers 66-18 and Armstrong 62-10.
Five Eastview wrestlers were 4-0 in the tournament – Nolan Enderlein (113 pounds), Spencer Lee (120), Ezra Formaneck (182), Ethan Dupont (195) and Alex Baccoli (285). Enderlein is ranked fourth in Class 3A at 113 by theguillotine.com. Formancek is ranked seventh at 182, Dupont is 10th at 195 and Baccoli is ninth at 285.
Eastview will wrestle Eden Prairie and Buffalo in a triangular at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, before competing at the Maple Grove Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Panther Invite
Traditional Class 2A wrestling power Scott West won the team championship at the Lakeville North Panther Invite on Dec. 3.
Four South Suburban Conference teams were at the Panther Invite, one of the first big tournaments of the high school season. Lakeville North finished third, Rosemount fifth, Eagan 11th and Lakeville South 14th in the 15-team tournament.
Senior Zach Hanson, a 2022 state Class 3A champion at 145 pounds, led the list of medal winners for Lakeville North. Hanson took first at 170 pounds, winning his final match by major decision. Hanson is ranked first in Class 3A at 152 by theguillotine.com.
The Panthers’ Riley Forar defeated Ethan Horn of Rosemount 7-5 in the 145-pound championship match. Kley Krause of North won all four of his matches at 160 to take first. Conor Popp went to overtime to defeat Moson Baribeau of Baldwin-Woodville (Wisconsin) 4-2 in the 285-pound championship match.
Also placing for North were Hunter Flen, third at 126; Tyler Ruff, third at 152; Blake Krause, fifth at 182; Antonio Menard, second at 220; Michael Anderson, third at 220; and Cormac DeWane, fifth at 285.
Other place-winners for Rosemount were Jace Saulter, third at 106; Abram Anderson, third at 120; Cristian Neville, fourth at 126; Liam Anderson, fourth at 132; and Ty Saulter, fourth at 138.
Eagan’s Dylan St. Germain won the 106-pound bracket, defeating Allen Krenik of Scott West by fall in the championship match. The Wildcats’ Javon Hannah finished sixth at 285.
Bo Bischof of Lakeville South finished sixth at 138.
Edina Invitational
Farmington finished third and Burnsville fifth of 12 teams at the Edina Invitational wrestling tournament Dec. 3.
Farmington junior Cole Han-Lindemyer, a two-time state runner-up, won the 195-pound bracket at Edina. He pinned Edina’s Brody Perry in 2:25.
Also winning his weight class was Tigers freshman Davis Parrow, who defeated Nate Evans of Lake City 3-1 in the final at 126. Edon Davis, a junior, won at 170.
Blake Han-Lindemyer placed third for the Tigers at 106. Tyler Chenevert was fifth at 120, Zachary Olson was sixth at 132, Ryder Anderson finished fifth at 145, Tyler Sullivan took fourth at 160, Dylan Henrikson was third at 220 and Giovanni Jackson was fifth at 285.
Burnsville sophomore Syvonte Miller won the 285-pound class, taking a 6-1 decision over Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids.
Burnsville’s other place-winners included freshman Sean Haws, who was second at 106. Eighth-grader Liam Henke finished third at 113. Ayden Ripplinger finished fourth at 132, Ethan Lutz was sixth at 152, Michel Douhe finished third at 182 and Mambu Sonie took second at 220.
