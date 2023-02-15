Six from AV, one each from Eastview, Rosemount advance through section
Six wrestlers from Apple Valley and one each from Eastview and Rosemount have qualified for the second Minnesota girls high school state wrestling tournament.
That group includes two members of the inaugural class of girls state champions from 2022 – Apple Valley junior Grace Alagbo and Eastview junior Riley Myers.
Also qualifying are Kamdyn Saulter of Rosemount and Hanah Schuster, Andrea Quinones, Esperanza Calvillo, Gloriann Vigniavo and Lily Wolke, all of Apple Valley. They advanced through the Section 1-2 tournament Feb. 11 at Hastings High School. The state girls individual tournament will be Saturday, March 4, at Xcel Energy Center, the same day as the boys wrestling individual finals. Currently, there is no state team championship for girls wrestling.
A format change approved by the Minnesota State High School League earlier this month doubled the number of individual qualifiers for the state girls tournament. Last year there were four state qualifiers at each of 12 weight classes, while this year there will be eight per weight. This is in response to participation growth in girls wrestling; the MSHSL said twice as many girls are wrestling in high school programs this year than in 2021-22.
Alagbo, who won the 145-pound class at the 2022 state tourney, qualified by winning at 152 in the Section 1-2 tournament. She pinned all three of her opponents in the section tourney, improving to 21-3 this season. Alagbo is ranked first in the state at 152 by theguillotine.com.
Myers (14-3), defeated Emma Hofschulte of Lake City 4-0 in the section championship match at 145. Her victory sets up a possible collision of returning state champions at the 2023 tourney. Myers won her state title at 138. Hastings junior Skylar Little Soldier won state at 132 last year and is ranked first at 145 this season. Little Soldier, a two-time U.S. national champion, won the 145-pound championship at the Section 3-4 tournament, also held last weekend at Hastings High School.
Rosemount’s Saulter, a ninth-grader, defeated Apple Valley’s Schuster by fall in 24 seconds in the Section 1-2 final at 114. Saulter, ranked third in the state in the weight class, improved to 26-12. Schuster, a sophomore who’s 23-9, also advances to state as the section runner-up. She’s ranked sixth in the weight class.
Quinones of Apple Valley, a seventh-grader, placed second at 132. She had a bye in the quarterfinals and won 6-4 in the semifinals before losing 5-0 to GMLOS (Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland) senior McKenna Hendrickson in the championship match. Quinones, 16-13, is ranked sixth in the state at 132.
Calvillo, an Apple Valley ninth-grader, finished second in the section at 165. She lost by fall in 1 minute, 7 seconds to returning state champion Ella Pagel of Northfield, then defeated Noelle Barclay of St. Charles 14-1 in the match for true second. Calvillo (22-9), ranked fourth by theguillotine.com, defeated third-ranked Elsie Olson of Eastview 1-0 in the semifinals. Olson, a sophomore and 2022 state qualifier, went on to place fourth in the section.
Vigniavo, an Apple Valley junior, pinned Katie Whealan of Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton in 4:34 in the Section 1-2 championship match at 185. It was the only match of the tournament for Vigniavo (21-2) as the weight class had only three entrants. Vigniavo is ranked fourth at 185, but one of the wrestlers ranked ahead of her, Northfield’s Pagel, is seeking the 165-pound championship.
Apple Valley eighth-grader Wolke lost by fall in 5:24 to Jerriona Marshall of Rochester Mayo in the section 235-pound final but will advance to state as the runner-up. Wolke takes a 10-7 record and No. 4 ranking into the state tourney. Marshall is ranked second in the weight class.
Also placing in the Section 1-2 tournament were Lindsay Best of Rosemount, sixth at 100; Fabiola Guerra-Guardado of Apple Valley, fourth at 126; Janelle Mendez of Eastview, fifth at 138; and Leila Klym of Apple Valley, eighth at 138.
Boys team sections
Defending champion Apple Valley has home gymnasium advantage for the Class 3A, Section 2 boys wrestling team tournament, which will be Friday at Apple Valley High School. Quarterfinal matches are at 4 p.m., with semifinals and finals to follow later Friday.
Apple Valley is seeded first in the section. The Eagles are ranked ninth in Class 3A by theguillotine.com and are the only team from Section 2 in the top 12. The Eagles will face Lakeville South in the quarterfinals, with the winner to meet No. 5 seed Eastview or No. 4 seed Prior Lake in the semifinals.
Farmington, last year’s section team runner-up, is the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 seed Burnsville in the quarterfinals. No. 3 seed Rosemount wrestles No. 6 Lakeville North with the winner advancing to face Farmington or Burnsville in the semifinals.
Eagan will wrestle in the Class 3A, Section 3 team tournament Friday at Park High School in Cottage Grove. Hastings, ranked third in Class 3A, is the favorite.
Boys section individual tournaments will take place next week. The Class 3A, Section 2 individual tourney is Feb. 25 at Lakeville North High School, with the Section 3 tourney scheduled the same day at Two Rivers in Mendota Heights.
