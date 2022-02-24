Wrestlers win their way to inaugural state girls tourney

Eastview's Riley Myers takes the top step of the podium after winning the 138-pound championship in the Section 1-4 girls wrestling tournament Feb. 19 in Hastings. Myers will compete in the inaugural state girls tournament March 5 at Xcel Energy Center, as will Eastview's Elsie Olson (second at 185), Apple Valley's Hanah Schuster (first at 107) and Apple Valley's Grace Alagbo (first at 145).
Two wrestlers from Apple Valley and two from Eastview qualified for the inaugural state girls wrestling tournament to be held next week at Xcel Energy Center.
Hanah Schuster and Grace Alagbo of Apple Valley and Riley Myers and Elsie Olson of Eastview advanced through section competition Feb. 19 at Hastings High School. The tournament was open to wrestlers from Sections 1-4 in all three enrollment classes. A similar qualifier for Sections 5-8 took place at Sartell High School.
Schuster defeated Allison Weinzettel of Hastings 17-12 in the section final at 107 pounds. Schuster, who is 12-0 this season, held a 7-2 advantage over Weinzettel in the ultimate tiebreaker.
Alagbo (13-1), a sophomore, pinned Northfield’s Lainey Houts in 3 minutes, 14 seconds in the 145-pound final.
Also winning a section championship was Eastview’s Myers, a sophomore who defeated Diann Smith of the GMLOS (Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland) Bulldogs 8-0 in the 138-pound final. Myers is 13-1 this season.
Olson was section runner-up at 185, reaching the final before losing by fall to Myia Teeselink of Chicago Lakes. Olson takes a 9-17 record into the state tournament.
The top two wrestlers in each of 12 weight classes advance to the state tournament. State girls semifinal matches will be Saturday, March 5, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Third-place and championship matches will be held during the medal rounds of the boys tournament, which starts at 4 p.m. March 5.
Other local wrestlers competing in the Section 1-4 girls tournament included Arianna Holmes of Apple Valley (fifth at 100), Kamdyn Saulter of Rosemount (third at 114), Fabiola Guerra-Guardado of Apple Valley (fourth at 126) and Nevaeh Tucker of Burnsville (fifth at 152).
