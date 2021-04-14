The Professional Women’s Bowling Association returns to Cedarvale Lanes in Eagan next week for the Twin Cities Open.
The tournament, which will be Thursday, April 22, through Thursday, April 24, is at the Eagan facility for the third time. It was held there in 2018 and 2019 and likely would have returned last year except that the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Spectators will not be allowed at this year’s tournament because of COVID-19 procedures put in place for athlete and staff safety. The stepladder finals, which are scheduled for 6 p.m. April 24, will be shown on BowlTV.com.
Three Minnesota residents are expected to compete – Amanda Vermilyea of Apple Valley, Kayla Pashina of Minnetonka and Lauren Pate of Inver Grove Heights. Vermilyea competed in the Twin Cities Open in 2018 and 2019 at Cedarvale Lanes, where she practices and bowls in leagues.
Shannon O’Keefe of Shiloh, Illinois, is defending champion at the Twin Cities Open and the 2018 and 2019 PWBA Player of the Year.
A pre-tournament qualifier is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 22, with the first round starting at 10 a.m. April 23. The second round is 5 p.m. April 23, after which the field is cut to those who will clash in the tournament. The first and second rounds consist of eight games each.
The third round, also eight games, starts at 10 a.m. April 24. The top 12 bowlers move on to a six-game fourth round at 2:30 p.m., with the top four advancing to the stepladder finals at 6.
The Twin Cities Open is the fourth event out of 20 in the 2021 PWBA season.
