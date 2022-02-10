Lakeville’s boys swimming and diving teams continued their postseason preparation by winning South Suburban Conference dual meets last week.
North traveled to Burnsville and won 91-71 on Feb. 4. “We had a good meet with many of the boys swimming in off events and having lifetime bests,” said head coach Dan Schneider.
Individual winners for the Panthers included Jack MacLeod (200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly), Marcus Satterlee (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke), Niko Vinovich (50 freestyle) and Isaac Snaza (500 freestyle).
For Burnsville, Matthias Wong won both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Also, a tight race in the 100 breaststroke for second-place saw Brian Chhuoy of the Blaze finish just three hundredths of a second ahead of Jordan Skjei Wright. Chhuoy’s time was 1 minute, 18.29 seconds.
That hard-fought race, as well as an impressively fast 100 butterfly (1:00.43) behind Satterlee, earned Skjei Wright the “Panther Swimmer of the Meet” honors. Skjei Wright stood out among the 32 lifetime best swims compiled by the North swimmers.
“Jordan has had a great senior season and while excelling in his specialty 100 fly, he has had improvements in all of his events all season,” Schneider said. “It was fun to see him get his lifetime best in his breaststroke.”
Alex Byer finished first with 190.85 points in 1-meter diving. Christo Vinovich followed with 109.70. North newcomer Eli Seiler, a seventh-grader, returned from illness to score 58.10 points in six dives and looked extremely composed after his long absence from the board. Seiler was named “Panther Diver of the Meet”.
“Eli has been continuing to improve all season and had a good meet with his lifetime best score,” said Schneider.
The Panthers closed the regular season with a 97.5-79.5 victory over Apple Valley on Tuesday. Next up are the South Suburban Conference junior varsity championships on Saturday, followed by the Section 1AA meet beginning Feb. 23 at Rochester Recreation Center.
Lakeville South
South was host to Apple Valley and moved to 8-0 on the year with a 92-83 victory. Varsity winners for the Cougars included Dalton Bild (200 IM), Max Kasal (50 and 500 freestyle), Ethan LaBounty (100 freestyle), and Gage Boushee (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly).
“Gage’s 200 free swim was a major highlight,” head coach Rick Ringeisen said. “His control and pace allowed him to come very close to setting the (Kenwood Trail Middle School) pool record.”
Apple Valley’s Joven Langseth won the 100 backstroke in 59.18.
The 400 freestyle relay was the tightest finish of the evening, with the Eagles’ Langseth and the Cougars’ Boushee and Kasal all launching their team’s anchor leg simultaneously. While Lakeville South and Boushee came away with the win, Langseth dropped two seconds for his lifetime best 100 freestyle split (53.70).
Training is paying off for a number of Cougars who have made big time drops. South’s Dylan McHale, in the backstroke leg of the junior varsity 200 medley relay, dropped 11.96 seconds from his previous best time. Charlie Nhan had a nine-second drop in the JV 200 freestyle and Brody Moritz dropped almost 14 seconds. Dylan Flottemesch dropped over 16 seconds to finish first in the JV 200 freestyle.
Tien Cao dropped nearly six seconds in his 200 freestyle, and Henry Breza and Isaac DeMaster dropped around six seconds each in the 200 IM. Tyler Pihlstrom dropped four seconds in the 100 butterfly, capturing first in 1:06.11 for JV.
Brody Suby won the JV 100 breaststroke in 1:25.84, more than 12 seconds faster than his previous best time. Quintin Constine, a newcomer to the Cougars, swam his first 100 butterfly and swam a 32.84 leg on the JV 200 freestyle relay, dropping .74 from his previous best 50 freestyle split.
“The workouts have been extra challenging the past two weeks, which usually results in swimmers having to grind out decent times by being tough,” said Ringeisen. “The Cougar divers and swimmers keep raising their expectations and improving. As their coach, I am impressed with how they have responded to competition all season.”
Porter Woodson scored 211.10 in diving to pick up six team points for Lakeville South. Bob Smith was second with 143.50 and Alex Shannon took fourth with 76.05. Brandon Clark was JV diving winner with 61.20 points. Freshman Lucas Loerzel had 42.35 for his lifetime best diving score.
In their last meet prior to sections, the Cougars defeated Eagan 98-86 on Tuesday to finish unbeaten in South Suburban Conference meets. It’s the second consecutive conference title for Lakevile South, which shared it with Pior Lake last year.
