Football team wins 2nd in a row, edging Blaze 17-14
After Eagan won at Hopkins on Oct. 9 for its first varsity football victory in almost a year, the Wildcats’ focus shifted to this question: Wouldn’t it be fun to do this in our stadium, in front of our home crowd?
It happened for them last week, and all it took was an interception by a defensive back playing with a cast on his right hand, followed by a field goal by a kicker attempting a game-winner for the first time.
When Eagan defeated Burnsville 17-14 on Oct. 16, its fans poured onto the field as if the team had just won a playoff game. It wasn’t, although that didn’t bother the Wildcats.
“This is the last Friday night these seniors will get to play a home game and they’ve never gotten to win one,” Eagan coach Nick Johnson said. “What a way to end the game. These guys deserve it and they deserve the chance to take the field that way in front of their crowd. They haven’t gotten to feel that way.”
The Wildcats, 2-5, had two rushing touchdowns from Landon Tonsager, but were on the ropes late in the fourth quarter with Burnsville (1-6) driving for a go-ahead score. But then Blaze quarterback Sterling Brown Jr.’s pass deflected off the hands of a Burnsville receiver and was intercepted by Eagan defensive back Derek Dorsey – no small feat because Dorsey has been playing with a cast on his right hand and forearm for several weeks. Dorsey returned the interception to the Eagan 47-yard line with 40 seconds remaining.
Several plays later, Tonsager ran 17 yards to the Burnsville 8 and the Wildcats stopped the clock with two seconds remaining to set up a 25-yard field-goal attempt by Alex Rodman. He knocked it through for the winning points.
This is the first time since 2015 Eagan has won more than one game in a season and the first time since 2014 the Wildcats have won back-to-back games.
Even after having time to process what happened, Johnson said he was still finding it difficult to believe Dorsey was able to make a more or less one-handed interception in that situation.
“He’s had to practice it. I think this is the third game with the cast on,” Johnson said. “I’m just amazed he was able to make that play and it was so awesome. What a time to make a big play.”
Burnsville and Eagan traded the lead a couple of times. Tonsager, who rushed for 149 yards, put Eagan ahead with an 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. But before the quarter ended, Burnsville responded with a 34-yard scoring pass from Brown to Jay Homuth.
A second Brown-to-Homuth throw, this one 29 yards, put Burnsville ahead 14-7 in the third quarter. Eagan tied it on a 5-yard run by Tonsager with 8 minutes, 8 seconds remaining, setting up the end-of-game drama.
“We got turnovers tonight, which we haven’t done a lot this year,” Johnson said. “We made plays when we needed to, and we fought back. All these guys, they never quit.”
Sophomore Carson Schwamb passed for 90 yards and rushed for 48, and is now 2-0 as the starting quarterback. His 34-yard pass to Rowen Phillips on fourth and 17 moved the ball to the Burnsville 5 and led to Tonsager’s game-tying touchdown run.
Burnsville’s Brown passed for 128 yards and two scores, both to Homuth. Blaze senior Colton Gregersen rushed for 111 yards on offense and made 16 tackles with two sacks on defense.
Eagan played host to Shakopee (5-2) on Wednesday in both teams’ final regular-season game. It took place after this edition went to press. Burnsville will play at Rosemount (3-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Class 6A playoff seedings are expected to come out later this week, with first-round games scheduled Oct. 29.
