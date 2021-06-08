Eagan outslugs Rosemount in winners’ bracket final
Steve Butler recalls several times this spring when Griffin Fenske hit the baseball hard, only to watch it die in a stiff wind and turn into an out.
Monday, it was Fenske’s turn for revenge. Hot weather and a breeze blowing toward the outfield provided perfect conditions for the long ball – which Fenske delivered, hitting a three-run homer and two-run triple in Eagan’s 9-5 victory over Rosemount in the Class 4A, Section 3 winners’ bracket final at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville.
“We’ve been getting some timely hits from the top and bottom of the order,” said Butler, the Eagan coach whose team moved within one victory of the section championship. “It was nice for our DH, Fenske, to get one there. He’s put a drive into a few balls this year into the wind. He had a big one today.”
His home run in the top of the fifth doubled Eagan’s lead to 6-0. He drove in two more the next inning with his triple. It turned out Eagan needed the runs. The Wildcats led 9-1 in the bottom of the seventh before Rosemount, the section’s top seed, made a push. The Irish scored four runs and got the potential tying run to the plate before Eagan’s Lincoln Berry went to the mound to get the final out.
“It feels good to get one,” Fenske said. “On the homer, I was looking behind (Rosemount pitcher Ben Baiel’s) back and saw a fastball grip, so I geared up for it. I wanted to try to crush it because it was a hitter’s count.”
By winning Monday, Eagan achieved one of its goals for the section playoffs, which was being able to hold a practice Tuesday instead of playing an elimination game. A loss Monday would have required the Wildcats (17-6) to win three games in two days to win the section. That’s now the scenario confronting Rosemount (16-7), which needed to beat Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday to circle back and face Eagan in the final. The team Eagan plays must win twice, while the Wildcats have two chances to win one. The section final is 4 p.m. Wednesday at Alimagnet Park, with a second game to follow, if necessary.
Monday’s victory was the fifth in a row for the Wildcats, who overcame a slump late in the regular season that saw them lose four of five games. They have outscored their last five opponents 49-10, covering the final two regular-season games and three playoff games. Eagan also defeated Rosemount for the first time in three tries this spring.
“We use every opportunity, wins or losses, to learn,” Butler said. “We talked all year about how our best baseball needs to be at the end of the year. We’re learned from our losses and we try to learn from our wins. The last 3 1/2 weeks or so, we’ve preached discipline and really practicing how you want to play. We’re getting some fortunate bounces right now and putting some good swings on baseballs.”
Eagan junior Liam Martin pitched the first six innings, allowing three hits and one run. He also was the Wildcats leadoff hitter and had two hits and one run batted in. His work on the mound helped slow down a potent Rosemount offense.
“Rosemount is so good. Top to bottom, those guys battle. We knew we needed to throw off-speed pitches for strikes,” Butler said. “They kill fastballs, so we had to throw something else at them.”
Charlie Harms and Alex Lachenmayer also had two hits each for the Wildcats.
A two-run homer by Grant Peroutka was part of Rosemount’s seventh-inning rally. Aiden Oates had a double and RBI for the South Suburban Conference champion Irish.
Whichever team wins Section 4 will be making its first trip to the state tournament in a while. Park of Cottage Grove hasn’t gone in 28 years, with the last appearance in 1993. Rosemount was a regular contestant at state in the 1990s but hasn’t been there since 2008. Eagan’s only state appearance was in 2009.
The state Class 4A quarterfinals will be Tuesday, June 15, at Chaska Athletic Park.
Butler said the Wildcats are aware of the recent playoff history but don’t talk about it much. Fenske said the team is more concerned about the present than the past.
“We know what’s on the line but if we play our best baseball like we have been, stuff’s going to work out for us,” Fenske said. “We’re just trying to get good pitches to hit and play solid defense.
“We’ve kind of had to slow our minds down. When we slow the game down we feel like we have more control of it and it’s in our hands.”
