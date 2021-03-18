Eagan boys win 8th consecutive team championship
Eagan continued its monopoly of the Section 3AA boys swimming and diving championship, outlasting East Ridge to win for the eighth consecutive year.
The Wildcats were 8.5 points ahead of East Ridge in a meet where, because of COVID-19 realities, the top two teams didn’t see each other face to face. Eagan swam with Apple Valley, Eastview and Rosemount in a pod at Bluewater Aquatic Center in Apple Valley on March 10. East Ridge, along with the remaining Section 3AA teams, had their pod competition in Cottage Grove. Times from the two sites were compared to determine place-winners and state qualifiers.
In addition to the section championship, Eagan will send three individuals and two relays to the state Class AA meet Thursday and Friday at the University of Minnesota.
Rosemount finished fourth, Eastview fifth and Apple Valley seventh in the eight-team Section 3AA meet.
Two relay victories contributed 80 points to Eagan’s team total of 355. Sophomore Victor Santoyo Lopez, senior Chuck Steffen, senior Hans Broman and sophomore Thomas Kehler won the 200 medley in 1 minute, 38.43 seconds, about half a second in front of second-place Eastview. In the 200 freestyle relay, senior Emilio Santoyo Lopez, Kehler, senior Roni Shrestha and Steffen won in 1:30.34.
Eagan just missed sending its 400 freestyle relay to state after finishing third in the event at sections. The Wildcats still added 32 critical points to their team total.
Steffen and Emilio Santoyo Lopez each won individual section championships. Steffen was first in the 100 breaststroke in 59.58 seconds – the only swimmer in the section below 1 minute. He added a second place in the 200 individual medley in 1:59.97, almost five seconds below his seed time.
Emilio Santoyo Lopez sprinted to the 50 freestyle championship in 22.11 seconds, .05 faster than runner-up Devin Schwartz of Park of Cottage Grove. Santoyo Lopez also will compete at state in the 100 freestyle after finishing second in the section in 48.69.
Also representing Eagan at state will be senior Jacob Frost, who was third in the Section 3AA diving competition.
Broman was third in two individual events, the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Kehler placed third in the 100 freestyle.
Rosemount
Evan Kindseth, a Section 3AA champion in two events, leads a group of four Rosemount athletes headed to the state meet.
Kindseth has been one of the fastest swimmers in the 500 freestyle all season and will be the No. 2 seed in the event at state. He swam 4:34.88 in the Section 3AA finals, more than 11 seconds under the state qualifying standard and more than 13 seconds ahead of the section runner-up.
His winning time of 1:56.26 in the 200 individual medley was more than three seconds better than the second-place finisher.
Irish eighth-grader Lucas Gerten earned his way to the state meet with a top-four finish in Section 3AA diving. Also advancing to state were sophomore Sullivan Labno, second in Section 3AA in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.14; and sophomore Matthew Warweg, second in the 100 backstroke in 53.66.
Rosemount athletes coming close to qualifying for state included Labno, third in the 500 freestyle; and Quinlan Schroeder, third in the 100 breaststroke.
Eastview
Senior Alex Sulistyo, who finished sixth in the 2020 Class AA meet, returned to state in diving after breaking the Section 3AA record last week. He scored 487.25 points on 11 dives to place first.
Also advancing to state from Eastview are junior Nicholas Phomsouvanh, second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.11, and the 200 medley relay team of Kyle Kunisaki, Phomsouvanh, Wyatt Olson and Max Blodgett, which was second in its race in 1:38.87.
Kunisaki was fourth in the 100 backstroke and was less than one second from the state qualifying standard.
Apple Valley
Eagles senior Luke Fischbach went to state in diving after a top-four finish at the Section 3AA meet. He’s the Eagles’ only state qualifier this year, although several other Apple Valley athletes were close to qualifying.
Brady Chisholm, a junior, was third in the 200 freestyle at the Section 3AA meet, just .12 behind the runner-up. Chisholm also tied for fourth in the 100 freestyle, and Greyson Marcott placed fourth in the 100 butterfly. Apple Valley’s top relay finish was fourth in the 200 freestyle event.
State schedule
The state meet will be at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota, its traditional site. But the format and schedule have been altered because of COVID-19 precautions.
Class AA diving was Thursday afternoon. Unlike previous years, the entire diving competition was conducted in one session.
Class AA swimming will be held Friday in two four-section groups, starting at noon and 6 p.m. Section 3AA qualifiers are among those who compete at noon.
Another change is that spectators won’t be allowed on site in order to comply with social distancing regulations. Livestreaming will be available for a fee at prepspotlight.tv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.