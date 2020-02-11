Girls hockey team reaches Section 3AA final
The playoffs are the season of second chances, and Eagan’s girls hockey team took that to heart.
A 1-5-1 record in the Wildcats’ first seven South Suburban Conference girls hockey games doomed their hopes of contending for the league championship, which made the month of January all about preparing to play in the Section 3AA tournament.
When the calendar turned to February, the Wildcats started playing their best hockey. Victories over Rosemount and top-seeded Apple Valley put them in the Section 3AA championship game for the third consecutive year. Eagan plays Burnsville in the section final at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights, with the winner advancing to the state tournament beginning Feb. 20.
“We didn’t have the record we wanted, but I think we decided every team is starting out the same in the playoffs,” said Eagan senior forward Jenna Ruiz, who had two third-period goals in her team’s 4-2 section semifinal victory at Apple Valley on Saturday afternoon. “We just had to go in thinking we could beat any team.”
Eagan defeated Rosemount 5-1 in the Section 3AA quarterfinals Feb. 5 and took a 14-11-2 record into its game against Burnsville. “I think those are two of the best games I’ve ever seen us play,” Ruiz said of Eagan’s two playoff victories.
Wildcats coach Dan Wilson also noticed his team had kicked things up a notch.
“Our first game against Rosemount we really came out flying. We thought if we played that way, with that kind of intensity, we could beat Apple Valley,” Wilson said. “Granted, we lost to them twice during the course of the season, but the first game was overtime and the second game was tight.”
So was the third game. Eagan sophomore forward Maria Cooper gathered the puck at center ice, skated into the Apple Valley zone and scored on a wrist shot with 1 minute, 52 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead. Ruiz added an empty-net goal with 20 seconds remaining.
Cooper and Ruiz scored twice each, with Cooper’s first goal tying the game 1-1 at 10:29 of the second period. Ruiz scored in the first minute of the third to put Eagan ahead 2-1. The two have seven of Eagan’s nine goals in the postseason.
Hope Losby scored in the second period and Sydney Johnson in the third for South Suburban Conference champion Apple Valley, which finished 20-7 after winning a conference title for the first time since 1997.
“Apple Valley is known for playing really good defensive hockey,” Ruiz said, “so we also needed to do that, and put the puck in the net when we had opportunities. One thing we focused on was making sure we took care of the front of our net. We did a really good job of that, and Ruby (Sieger, the Wildcats’ goalie) did a such a great job of controlling the rebounds.”
It was a trying regular season for Eagan. In addition to the slow start, the Wildcats have dealt with injuries and illnesses. Both varsity goalies, Sieger and Olivia Kawlewski, have missed time because of concussions. Eagan had five one-goal losses, including two in overtime.
“It’s been kind of a different season. We certainly thought we’d have a better record in the conference and finish higher than we did (seventh place),” Wilson said. “But we always knew that we had a chance to make a good run in the playoffs. There’s a different feel in the locker room with this group. They’re very determined and ready to make this happen for themselves.”
Ruiz said the Wildcats knew it wouldn’t be easier against Burnsville, a team they tied twice during the regular season. But she added they were ready to take on the challenge.
“We always look forward to sections,” Ruiz said. “The game is so much faster, lot more fun to play because the stakes are so much higher.”
