Eagan upsets Rosemount to earn first section girls basketball championship
As a senior captain, Madi McCullum was certain she could leave Eagan High School this spring knowing she helped put the girls basketball program on the right path. Playing in the state tournament, however, still seemed out of reach.
After the Wildcats defeated Rosemount 62-53 in the Class 4A, Section 3 championship game March 9, sending Eagan to the state tourney for the first time, McCullum was asked if she could have pictured the day coming.
“Honestly, no,” she said. “I’m in shock. I think we all are.
“But we’ve come a long way and worked really hard for this,” McCullum added. “Today, we were really locked in. We knew (Rosemount) had beaten us twice, but we also knew it’s tough to beat a team three times.”
Eagan, in its 30-plus year history, never had sent a team to the girls basketball state tournament. That unwelcome fact will change Wednesday when the Wildcats play St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 4A quarterfinals at 2 p.m. at Williams Arena. The winner advances to the semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday, also at Williams Arena, with the losing team playing a consolation bracket semifinal at noon Thursday at Concordia University in St. Paul.
The Wildcats (19-10) won’t be favored when they take on STMA, 26-3 and ranked third in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News. Then again, not many people thought they could go into the Rosemount gym and beat the Irish for the section title. Rosemount (21-8) defeated Eagan in two South Suburban Conference regular-season games, each by at least 12 points.
Eagan was able to grab the lead and then dictate the pace of the game to slow a guard-dominated Rosemount offense that shoots three-pointers well.
“Maybe in some way the pressure was off of us,” said Eagan junior guard Drew Buslee, who scored 21 points in the section final. “We decided to play for each other. You have to be pretty mentally tough to come into their gym and beat them for a section championship, and I think we were.”
McCullum and sophomore forward Jocelyn McClary scored 14 points each for the Wildcats. Ninth-grade guard Riley Ang scored a game-high 24 points for Rosemount.
The Irish, who came within a final-seconds Chaska basket of winning the 2021 Class 4A championship, were trying to reach state for the third consecutive year. They routed Apple Valley 84-10 and Burnsville 82-53 in the first two rounds of the section tournament but struggled to get the offense rolling against Eagan, scoring just 19 points in the first half.
“We tried mixing defenses a little bit,” Eagan coach Jesse Madsen said. “They started figuring it out, so we went back to our bread and butter (man to man). The girls played super-hard and did a good job of switching. They didn’t get lost too often. They executed exactly the way we wanted them to.”
Buslee led the Wildcats in scoring in the section final after not scoring at all in their 49-37 section semifinal victory over Eastview. “We have five different kids who can be our leading scorer,” Madsen said. “That makes it that much harder to guard us. You try to take one kid away and there are others who can score. It’s definitely one of our strengths.”
The Wildcats thought they were ready to make a push for a section championship last year with a lineup that included current college players Lily Fandre (Lehigh) and Jocelyn Plonski (Wisconsin-River Falls). But they lost to Park of Cottage Grove in the semifinals.
“That made it tougher this year,” Buslee said, “but we wanted to prove that we’re all good and we still could win even without those players.”
This is Madsen’s fifth year as Eagan head coach. If the Wildcats’ program wasn’t at rock bottom when he took over, the bottom was easily visible. Eagan was 1-26 the year before Madsen got the head coaching job, then went 16-57 in his first three seasons.
Early on, he said, there were times the Wildcats had to use players in varsity games who would have been better served by gaining experience on the junior varsity. But there was major progress in the 2021-22 season, when the varsity had its first winning record (18-10) in six years.
“When we started with 17 kids in the whole program, this day seemed really far away,” Madsen said. “And I didn’t know what to expect this year because we graduated six seniors from last year’s team. But we have players like Jocelyn McClary, who was on JV all last year, and this year stepped in and just played amazing.”
Now the Wildcats’ program appears to be in a good place. All four of its teams had winning records this season. And there’s a historic section championship to boot.
“I love making history,” Buslee said.
