Wildcats pull a surprise on SSC boys soccer

Eagan forward Melvin Kamara celebrates after scoring in the second half of a South Suburban Conference boys soccer game against Lakeville South on Oct. 8. The Wildcats went on to win 2-1 and clinch the conference championship.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Eagan wins league, aims for section championship

Eagan’s players needed a minute to process what had just happened.

