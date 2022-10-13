Wildcats pull a surprise on SSC boys soccer

Eagan wins league, aims for section championship
Eagan’s players needed a minute to process what had just happened.
Senior forward Melvin Kamara scored his second goal of the game late in the second half as the Wildcats defeated Lakeville South 2-1 on Oct. 8 in their final regular-season game. It gave the team a South Suburban Conference championship that few outside their program thought they would get.
Truth be told, there might have been a few inside the program who had doubts, too.
“At the beginning of the season we had low hopes,” said junior midfielder Michael Johnson, one of the Wildcats’ captains. “We were off to a bumpy start. But as the season kept going, our mental strength got a lot better. And every game that was close, we pulled through and we won in the second half. Now we’re on like a six-or seven-game undefeated streak.”
The streak grew to eight after Eagan’s 5-0 victory over Hastings in the Class 3A, Section 3 quarterfinals Tuesday. The Wildcats (11-5-1), who are seeded second in the section, play third seed Rosemount in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursdsay at home, with the winner advancing to play Eastview or Bloomington Jefferson for the championship Tuesday, Oct. 18, at a location to be determined.
The Oct. 8 victory over 2021 league champion Lakeville South at Wildcat Stadium completed Eagan’s 8-1 run through the SSC schedule. The Wildcats, who finished sixth in the 10-team league last year, needed to beat South to win the outright championship. A tie would have made them co-champions with Eastview and a loss would have handed Eastview the title.
It is Eagan’s first conference boys soccer championship since 2015. The common thread, Josue Boutouli, who was a senior forward on the 2015 squad and seven years later is in his first season as the Wildcats’ head coach.
“We just kind of caught fire and it kept going,” Boutouli said. “I think the biggest thing for us was just a change of mentality and a change of inner belief within the group. At the beginning we had new coaches, a new program and a new style of play. It took time for everybody to get adjusted. As the season went on we started believing more in the system and the process. We started executing, and then the rewards started coming.”
The rewards might be most apparent on offense. After being shut out in three of their first four games, the Wildcats have turned into potent finishers. They scored 30 goals in their nine South Suburban games. Senior captain Derrick Sieh leads the team with 15 goals and nine assists. Kamara and senior midfielder Emilio Villasenor Lopez have six goals each.
Johnson said the Wildcats developed a knack for striking quickly.
“I trust our back line and we can really build from there into our attack,” he said. “We’re super-quick to transition and that’s where we beat a lot of teams. We came up against a really good Eastview team with a super-high attack. We’d win the ball on defense and transition quick and we got four goals that way.”
Now the question is, can the Wildcats keep scoring in the playoffs, when games typically are tighter and lower-scoring?
“That’s the goal, right?” Boutouli said. “I expect us to go for it. The biggest thing is, how many can we not let in on our end? That’s what wins the championships.”
The coach said the players got stronger on the field once they started understanding what was expected of them. Their growth off the field was equally as important and could serve the team well in the postseason.
“The chemistry on the field really started coming when guys were clicking off the field,” Boutouli said. “They all come from different clubs, different programs. But once you like the guy next to you a little bit more, you tend to play a bit harder for him and fight for every ball a little harder. It gets personal. And that’s the biggest thing. These guys aren’t just a team, they’re a family.”
“We had a lot of different people on our team who hadn’t played together,” Johnson added. “We weren’t quite sure how far we were going to go, but we just wanted to build. We always said we wanted to go to state but we’re going to go one championship at a time. So (the SSC title) is a good start because the talent is here for sure.”
