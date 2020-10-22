Top player out because of injury, but Eagan still winning
Take the consensus best player in the state out of Eagan’s lineup and the Wildcats are ... still pretty tough to beat.
The Wildcats, ranked third in Class 3A, came from one set behind to defeat sixth-ranked Lakeville South 25-12, 23-25, 22-25, 25-11, 15-8 on Monday night.
It was a familiar mix of balanced offense and tenacious defense for Eagan. But conspicuous by her presence on the bench – rather than on the court – was senior setter/outside hitter Kennedi Orr, a two-time Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year. Orr, wearing a brace on her left leg and using crutches to get around, is not expected to play this fall because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Giving encouragement to players and offering advice during timeouts, Orr in effect is a new addition to Eagan coach Kathy Gillen’s roster of assistants. “I think I like her better as a player,” Gillen said with a laugh.
Even though she can’t play, Orr said she remains anxious to contribute. “I think they showed a lot of heart by coming back to win the last two games,” she said. “It’s a good sign for the rest of the season.”
Eagan has won four of its first five matches, including a three-set victory over Eastview on Wednesday. The only loss came in at Shakopee, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A and the team to catch in the South Suburban Conference. Shakopee and Eagan are tied for first in the conference at 4-1.
Eagan also owns victories over Prior Lake and No. 4-ranked Lakeville North.
Although playing without Orr is a difficult adjustment, it’s something Eagan teams have dealt with before. Last year she missed eight Eagan matches while playing for the gold medal-winning Team USA in the world Under-18 tournament, and the Wildcats won all eight.
The issue, Gillen said, is there isn’t another player on the Eagan roster who can replace all of Orr’s setting, attacking and defensive skills. It takes multiple players to do that.
A number of Wildcat players have new duties, but the player most affected is probably junior Emma Berran, who takes over at setter. Berran was slotted at outside hitter, but by Gillen’s count, she has had three role changes in the last two months.
“Emma was going to set for us if we had to play in the spring,” Gillen said, referring to a Minnesota State High School League vote in August to move volleyball season to spring 2021 because of COVID-19. That decision was reversed last month. If there had been a spring volleyball season, Orr would have been unavailable because she’s expected to graduate early and enroll at the University of Nebraska in January.
“When the season was moved back to fall Emma was going to be on the outside, but now she’s setting again. She has done a really good job of adjusting, as have all of our players,” Gillen said.
Senior captain and middle blocker Abby Moe, junior outside hitter Sienna Ifill, junior middle blocker Kendal Kemp and junior libero Simara Amador are veterans of Eagan’s 2019 state Class 3A runner-up team. The Wildcats won their first 31 matches before losing to Wayzata in five sets (and a 16-14 fifth set) in the state finals.
Seniors Kaela Glaser, Maya Jones and Delaney Foerster, juniors Lauren Clark and Maren Sundberg, sophomore Kaitlyn Sellner and ninth-grader Ava Bertsch also are looking to contribute this season.
After defeating Eastview, the Wildcats had nine regular-season matches remaining. Eagan’s next match is at Farmington at 7 p.m. Monday. All regular-season matches are against South Suburban Conference opponents, and the Wildcats get another crack at Shakopee at home Nov. 4.
The Lakeville South lineup features senior outside hitter Ava Moes, who has committed to the University of Tennessee, and setter Teagan Starkey, who will play for Division II national power Concordia-St. Paul, where her father Brady is head coach.
On Wednesday, Lakeville South defeated Shakopee 25-21, 25-22, 29-27, handing the Sabers their first loss and moving within one game of first place at 3-2.
In Monday's match, the shorthanded Wildcats seemed to lose all the key points in the second and third games. But they found another gear in the final two, outscoring South 40-19. For Gillen, it was evidence of how her team is capable of playing – and how far it needs to go to reach its potential.
“We’re coming along well,” said Gillen, who has led Eagan to the Class 3A championship match the last seven years. “If we’re playing like this a month from now, then we’ll be in trouble. But that’s OK. We have time to get better. If we didn’t have room to improve, I wouldn’t have a job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.