Wildcats on learning curve as they battle for SSC volleyball lead

Eagan's Isy Purrington goes up for a kill attempt in a Sept. 27 South Suburban Conference volleyball match at Burnsville. Blocking for Burnsville is Julia Perrine.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

As Eagan’s volleyball record rises and falls, almost like the tide, the Wildcats and coach Kathy Gillen remain patient.

The Wildcats are 8-8 overall after falling to Lakeville North in three sets Sept. 29. What’s not in plain sight is their 4-1 South Suburban Conference record. Eagan and Lakeville South (5-1 in the SSC) will be the closest pursuers to league leader Lakeville North (6-0) when conference play resumes Wednesday.

