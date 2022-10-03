Wildcats on learning curve as they battle for SSC volleyball lead

As Eagan’s volleyball record rises and falls, almost like the tide, the Wildcats and coach Kathy Gillen remain patient.
The Wildcats are 8-8 overall after falling to Lakeville North in three sets Sept. 29. What’s not in plain sight is their 4-1 South Suburban Conference record. Eagan and Lakeville South (5-1 in the SSC) will be the closest pursuers to league leader Lakeville North (6-0) when conference play resumes Wednesday.
Over the last decade there have been Eagan teams that went an entire season without losing eight matches. For the Wildcats to have that many losses barely halfway through the season is unusual but it’s not causing panic. Gillen came into the season with a young roster – only two players had significant varsity experience – but the coach said growth has been evident.
“Their ceiling is so high,” the coach said. “We’ve already seen a ton of improvement. Our blocking has gotten infinitely better. We’re hitting smarter. And I don’t think this is where it’s going to stop. In the next month and a half I think we’re going to improve even more.”
COVID-19 affected two club volleyball seasons and severely shortened the 2020 Minnesota high school season, which Gillen said has forced players to scramble to get up to speed. In addition, high school varsity volleyball is a different animal than club volleyball.
“Coming from (Junior Olympic) programs, they might have played on a 15s team, but now they have 18-year-olds hitting against them,” Gillen said. “There is no age group in varsity. It’s just our best against your best. And even if the players are experienced, there’s still a new chemistry of the team that they have to figure out.”
The Wildcats’ returnees were, as Gillen described, “one player who played three rotations in the front (Kaitlyn Sellner) and one girl who played three rotations in the back (Ava Bertsch).” Sellner and Bertsch are captains now, along with outside hitter Sydney Knaak.
“They’ve been calming leaders when we’ve needed them to be, and that’s really helped a lot,” Gillen said.
Sellner, a 6-foot-2 senior, is a middle blocker and Bertsch, a junior, is the setter. Knaak, middle blocker Grace Hamilton and defensive specialist Kennedi Brumley also are seniors, but the Wildcats also are giving a lot of court time to younger players such as sophomores Jocelyn McClary (outside hitter), Olivia Moore (outside hitter), Isy Purrington (outside hitter) and Keira Schmidt (middle blocker), along with defensive specialist Madi Kraft, a ninth-grader.
“It’s a hard-working team, and their volleyball IQ is pretty high,” Gillen said. “But there’s still so much to learn. The game is so fast, and there’s so many things that happen that you can’t plan for. And we have to be able to react to those things as well.”
Six of Eagan’s eight losses are to teams ranked in the top four in their enrollment classes – Wayzata, Lakeville North (twice) and Northfield (twice) in Class 4A, and Willmar in Class 3A. The Wildcats lost to North, Wayzata and Northfield in succession at the Eagle Invitational in Apple Valley, where they finished eighth.
However, the No. 9 Wildcats also defeated sixth-ranked Lakeville South in a five-set South Suburban Conference match and seventh-ranked Chaska at the Eagle Invitational. On Sept. 27, they swept a shorthanded Burnsville team 25-16, 25-20, 25-11 in an SSC match.
Two days later, Eagan played No. 2-ranked North for the conference lead and battled the Panthers before falling 25-22, 31-29, 25-11.
Burnsville is 10-10 overall after winning its opening six matches. The Blaze, who were 16-13 last year, could be a factor in the Class 4A, Section 6 playoffs if they can get healthy. Minneapolis Southwest, St. Louis Park and Burnsville are the only teams in the section with records at .500 or better. Defending section champion Bloomington Jefferson currently is 2-15.
The Blaze were missing two starters for the Sept. 27 match against Eagan, including kills leader Mesaiya Bettis. Senior Kiylah Franke had 13 kills and 10 digs against Eagan. Abby Briese had a team-high 11 digs.
Eagan is at Rosemount and Burnsville plays host to Shakopee in South Suburban Conference matches at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
