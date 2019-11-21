Eagan places 13th at Class AA swimming
Eagan scored in four events at Saturday’s state Class AA girls swimming and diving finals at the University of Minnesota, earning enough points to reach the top 15 in the team standings.
The Wildcats’ highest finish was in the 100-yard backstroke, where senior Lara Mitchell placed fourth in a career-best 55.35 seconds to earn All-America consideration.
Mitchell, who has signed with Boston University, swam 56.34 in Friday’s preliminaries. She finished fifth in the backstroke at the 2018 state meet.
Wildcats sophomore Kiera Liesinger reached the championship heat in the 100 breaststroke and finished in 1:06.00 to place eighth and earn a state medal.
Those two performances earned 26 of Eagan’s 58 team points in the state finals, where the Wildcats finished 13th. The remaining points came in relays.
Mitchell, Liesinger, Yoo Mi Tomberlin Kim and Grace Erickson took eighth in the 200 medley relay in 1:48.59. The 200 freestyle team of Mitchell, Tomberlin Kim, Avie Hopewell and Erickson finished 12th in 1:39.46.
The Wildcats were second among South Suburban Conference teams at the state finals at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, finishing only behind Eastview (ninth). Edina won its fourth consecutive Class AA team championship.
Burnsville
Burnsville ninth-grader Grace Affeldt competed in the Class AA diving preliminaries Nov. 14. She was 20th after the semifinals, which was about 16 points out of the top 16 and a spot in the finals.
