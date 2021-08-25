Eagan players, coaches committed to building process
You won’t hear Eagan’s players and coaches talk about making a run at the Class 6A football championship because the Wildcats know how that would sound.
It was just last season they broke a 27-game varsity losing streak. Everybody in the program, including seniors who will move on after this season, knows making the program competitive again is a long-range project with a lot of painstaking work.
One Wildcats player is drawing inspiration from one of the most well-known entertainers in the world.
“Will Smith is one of my favorite people,” senior lineman Luke Myhre said. “He said if you want to build a wall, you don’t just put it brick to brick. You put each brick in as perfectly as you can before you move on to the next one.”
That’s similar to the approach Eagan is taking with its football program. The Wildcats want to build up their numbers, improve their weightroom attendance, encourage students who play other sports to give football a try, and establish their offensive and defensive ideas throughout the program down to the youth level. None of it happens immediately, but the coaches and players are willing to be patient to make sure it’s done right.
As for this season, the Wildcats are looking for a forward step. They finished 1-6 last season; a better record in 2021 is one of the objectives.
“The slogan is, ‘Climb the Ladder,’” defensive back Kyle Lawrence said. “We got a firm foundation with that win (over Eastview last season), and we’re looking to build on it. We understand the program isn’t built overnight. We really just want to build slowly, get to the top and stay there.”
Two years ago when coach Nick Johnson took over the program, the Wildcats had 100 players in grades 9-12, considerably fewer than the Class 6A powers with which they were trying to compete. The numbers are improving and there appears to be growing interest in the younger grades.
“We’re currently at 125 kids. One-twenty-five is good, we’re happy with that,” Johnson said. “We’re really excited about the ninth grade group. We have about 45 ninth graders.”
Catching up to their rivals in speed and strength is difficult when the weightroom is closed, as it was from November 2020 until February 2021 because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Johnson said the Wildcats are making up for lost time.
“We’re more athletic than we’ve been in the past,” he said. “We’re faster. We’ve talked about how we need to close the gap with strength and speed because everybody was bigger, faster and stronger than us. The frustrating thing about COVID is we couldn’t get in our weightroom as a team until February. Once we got in there, we put in a lot of work.”
One of the Wildcats’ priorities in their preseason workouts is rebuilding the defense, which has one returning starter, defensive back Derek Dorsey.
“We’re playing with a lot of energy and effort, so that’s good,” Dorsey said. “We’re not trying to dwell on past mistakes. We want to have short memories and just play hard. I think good things will happen if we do that.”
Defensive coordinator Dale Comer said the lack of returning starters might not be as worrisome as it seems. “The work in the weightroom has not only helped with our strength and speed, but with our confidence,” he said. “The kids now feel like they can compete.”
Eagan’s offense will be guided by returning quarterback Alex Lachenmayer, a senior with a year’s experience running the Flexbone, an option-oriented attack that can spring big plays if run efficiently. Junior running back Parker Faul and senior receiver Rowen Phillips could be other playmakers. Myhre, a two-year starter, is the only returning starter on the offensive line.
“Not having to deal with COVID is going to help us a lot,” Lachenmayer said. “We have an extra two weeks to learn the offense. We’ll be a lot faster this year making decisions. We won’t hesitate as much.”
Keenan Wilson, who played at 280 pounds as a sophomore last year, is the biggest and strongest lineman Eagan has, Johnson said, and could be particularly effective on defense.
Eagan’s 37-15 victory over Eastview last season demonstrated to the Wildcats what they’re capable of doing when they don’t get in their own way. “We didn’t turn the ball over,” Johnson said. “We had one penalty. Alex did a tremendous job with his reads. When you put it all together, it’s amazing what can happen.”
The Wildcats are also looking forward to what they hope will be a season uninterrupted by COVID-19. Last year, Johnson said, it got to where he dreaded going to the office at the end of the school day for fear he’d find out some of his players were in quarantine. Last season the entire Wildcat junior varsity went into quarantine the day the varsity was scheduled to play Rosemount, leaving Eagan with 30 available players for a game against one of the best teams in the state.
Now Eagan should be able to show their fans what they have in a remodeled Wildcat Stadium.
“I feel like the community’s backing us up,” Dorsey said. “Now we just have to give them a good show.”
Wildcat football
(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 2 (Thur.): at Rosemount
Sept. 10: Park of Cottage Grove
Sept. 16 (Thur.): at Woodbury
Sept. 24: at East Ridge
Oct. 1: Eastview
Oct. 9 (Sat.): at Hopkins (11 a.m.)
Oct. 15: Burnsville
Oct. 20 (Wed.): Shakopee
