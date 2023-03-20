Eventual champ STMA defeats Eagan girls in quarterfinals
The team that beat Eagan went on to win the state Class 4A girls basketball championship.
While that’s likely to be small consolation to the Wildcats, who went 0-2 in the first state tournament appearance in school history, they did come away with some valuable information.
“We played hard in that first game,” coach Jesse Madsen said of Eagan’s Class 4A quarterfinal, an 80-60 loss to eventual state champion St. Michael-Albertville on March 15 at Williams Arena. “There were times when we handled their pressure well. We found out when we play well, we can play with the top teams in the state. Our players never let up, and we’re really proud of that.”
St. Michael-Albertville went on to defeat Eden Prairie in the semifinals and defending state champion Hopkins 71-70 in the championship game.
Eagan lost 55-45 to Centennial in a consolation semifinal game March 16 at Concordia University in St. Paul. That ended a 19-12 season for the Wildcats, who finished fourth in the South Suburban Conference and won the Section 3 championship.
Eagan had just 17 players in the high school girls basketball program in 2018-19, Madsen’s first season as head coach. Now, he said, it looks like the program has turned a corner.
“If you asked me at the beginning of the year if I thought we could go to the state tournament, I would have said it’s probably going to be a little tougher than it would have been last year,” when Eagan won 18 games but lost in the section semifinals, Madsen said. “But we had so many girls improve so quickly. Now I think it’s realistic for us to expect to compete for a section championship every year.”
Eagan had a five-point lead early in its game against STMA before the Knights took command. Senior forward Madison McCullum had 17 points for the Wildcats. Sophomore forward Jocelyn McClary had 13 points and six rebounds, junior guard Drew Buslee had 11 points and nine rebounds, and senior forward Belle Iten scored nine points. STMA guard Tessa Johnson, who has signed to play college basketball for No. 1-ranked South Carolina, had 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Centennial led Eagan 25-24 at halftime of their consolation semifinal game before building on it in the second half. Sophomore guard Lydia Schmitter had 19 points for the Wildcats.
The Eagan senior class includes Iten, who will play basketball at Wheaton College in Illinois, McCullum and forward Kaitlyn Matzek. McCullum and Iten were two of Eagan’s top three scorers this year, but the Wildcats return Schmitter, Buslee and McClary. Sophomores Ava Ligtenberg and Maya Meisinger and junior Macy Redetzke also are in line for expanded roles next season.
South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville North also qualified for the state tournament and finished sixth. Like the Wildcats, the Panthers also will return several of their top players.
The Wildcats already had an idea of what it would take to compete with the top teams in Class 4A, and Madsen said the run to the state tournament told them they weren’t far away.
“Most of our kids will play on AAU teams in the spring and summer,” Madsen said. “When I took over, that wasn’t the case. The group we’ll have next year is going to want an opportunity to go back to the state tournament.”
