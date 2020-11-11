Football team ends three-year, 27-game losing streak
On the drive home from football games for the last season and a half, Nick Johnson has rehashed what went wrong on the field and what he could do to fix it by next week.
Last Friday was different. Johnson got into his car and saw that his cellphone had, in modern vernacular, “blown up.” A victory – especially for a team that hadn’t gotten one in more than three years – will do that.
“I had 72 text messages. I had texts from parents and former players. I heard from kids who haven’t played in 10 years,” said Johnson, Eagan High School’s head football coach. “I had an email from a mom who’s kid played in 1999. She checks the box scores every Saturday morning. She was so ecstatic that our team was able to get a win. People are excited.”
They had been waiting a long time. The Wildcats defeated Eastview 37-15 last Friday for their first victory since Sept. 22, 2017, when they beat Shakopee 31-21. In the interim were 27 consecutive losses, many of the lopsided variety.
Yes, it’s one game. But it’s tough to overstate what a victory means to a program like Eagan’s, which had been looking for any hint of success.
“I hadn’t gotten a single text all season. All of a sudden, my Snapchat and Instagram were full of messages from everyone in the school. Tons of people who were super-happy for us,” said senior Zach Jacobson, who started the season as an offensive lineman and now plays running back.
Eagan’s victory was its first over a District 196 school since 2015, when the Wildcats also defeated Eastview.
The Wildcats (1-4) never trailed last Friday and took its lead out to 10-0 on Colby Sorensen’s 40-yard run early in the second quarter. Quarterback Alex Lachenmayer scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter, and the Wildcats led 16-7 at halftime.
It was still a one-score game (with Eagan leading 23-15) in the fourth quarter before Jacobson scored on an 11-yard run with 5 minutes, 13 seconds remaining. Lachenmayer scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run with 49 seconds remaining.
Alex Rodman kicked a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter to give Eagan the lead.
The week before, the Wildcats lost two fumbles and had two punts blocked in a 35-7 loss to Burnsville, a team against which they believed they would be competitive. There was much less self-inflicted damage against Eastview.
“The coaches told us great teams look at how many turnovers they had and how many penalty yards,” Sorensen said. “It’s no surprise that the game where we had the fewest turnovers and only two or three flags was the one we ended up winning.”
Eastview, which has had to back out of a couple of its scheduled games because of COVID-19, dropped to 0-4. The Wildcats went into last week’s game feeling optimistic about their chances, although Johnson said it wasn’t the first time this season.
“We’ve gone into a couple of games with that feeling, knowing we just needed to get over the hump and not make mistakes,” said Johnson, who became Eagan’s head coach in 2019. “It was a game where they came out and played to win. They finished. We hadn’t finished in years. That was huge.”
Johnson said Eagan is improved on both sides of the line of scrimmage over 2019, and the skill-position players are more comfortable with what they’re expected to do. The coaches also have kept an open mind about where certain individuals play. Jacobson said he had been “nagging” offensive coordinator Chad Gage since summer about getting a chance to carry the ball. He rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown against Eastview.
“In the fourth quarter of the Burnsville game I had a few good runs, then they decided to start me against Eastview,” Jacobson said. “It was an O-line dream to get to run the ball for the first time in my life.”
Johnson and the players said one of the most encouraging things about last week was finding out how many people were still interested in the football program, because losing tends to breed apathy.
“Especially in our school, people know what we’re trying to do and know the effort we’ve put into this,” Johnson said. “They were happy to see us get a little bit of payoff.”
This week, the Wildcats were reacquainted with the what-have-you-done-lately aspect of sports when they traveled to undefeated and No. 1-ranked Lakeville South on Wednesday (after this edition went to press) to close the regular season. “Last Friday was a good win for us, but we have a tough challenge against Lakeville South,” Sorensen said following the Wildcats’ Tuesday walk-through.
“When you go and play the best team in the state, you try to play mistake-free football and do you best,” Johnson said. “Their players are high school kids the same age as ours. I just want to see us compete and fight and go from there.”
Eagan is scheduled to open the Class 6A playoffs Tuesday, Nov. 17, with a maximum of three games possible. Whatever happens the rest of the season, the Wildcats are confident they’re creating something that incoming students will want to join.
“If you’re coming into the high school, you realize Eagan football can win games,” Johnson said. “The big thing for us is to keep playing football and keep getting kids to come out.
“But if you win a game, it changes things.”
