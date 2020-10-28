Eagan upsets 2nd-ranked Rosemount in Section 3AA girls soccer final
Having a section championship trophy in their hands confirmed for Eagan’s players that how you finish is more important than how you start.
The girls soccer team started the 2020 season at home, unable to practice or play while sitting out a two-week quarantine period. Coach Shari Eckstrom sent them PowerPoint presentations on corner kick plays. The Wildcats’ first three regular-season games had to be rescheduled.
That all but guaranteed a slow start once the Wildcats began their schedule. But they soon found another gear, finishing with a nine-game winning streak and 11-game unbeaten streak, ending with a 1-0 victory over No. 2-ranked Rosemount in the Section 3AA championship game Saturday afternoon at the Dundas Dome. Ariel Lindgren converted a cross from Keira Waldrop with 7:34 remaining for the game’s only goal.
It was the fifth section championship in seven years for Eagan (10-2-2). This one will not send the Wildcats to the state tournament following the Minnesota State High School League’s decision to cancel all fall sports state tournaments because of the pandemic.
Asked to describe the season, Eagan senior captain Olivia Miller called it “insane. Getting the win is great, but what matters is we all came together and played together at the end.”
Rosemount returned a large portion of the team that finished third in the 2019 state tournament and was at or near the top of the Class AA rankings all season. The Irish (12-1-1) were shut out for only the second time all season, with the other being a scoreless tie against Lakeville North in September.
Eagan defeated sixth-ranked Lakeville North 2-1 in overtime in the semifinals to earn a chance to play Rosemount for the championship. A 5-0 loss to Rosemount on Sept. 10 – which dropped Eagan to 0-2-1 – was credited for getting the Wildcats’ season on track.
“After we lost to Rosemount the first time and then almost didn’t beat Farmington (a 1-0 Eagan victory Sept. 15), I had a conversation with my team about how we’re going to play,” Eckstrom said. “Are we going to be an up and down team? Are we focused on us or are we focused on the opponent? After that we never talked about another opponent. We focused on us every day.”
Eckstrom said the difference in her team’s mental approach was noticeable Saturday. In Eagan’s first game against Rosemount, “it was all about, oh my gosh, Rosemount’s so good,” she said. “Today, I didn’t hear Rosemount’s name once on the way here. It was just a different mentality. We had that conversation, and they understood it.”
On the field, the challenge was containing a potent Rosemount team that had outscored opponents 57-5. Rosemount senior forward Kenzie Jacobson, one of the state’s top forwards and a University of Wisconsin commit, came into the section final with 16 goals, but the Wildcats gave her few opportunities.
Eckstrom said the Wildcats switched to a sweeper-stopper alignment on defense, which Miller and Sarah Brechlin executed to keep Rosemount’s forwards from getting behind them. The outside backs were able to check the Irish’s speed, Eckstrom added.
Ava Grate and Lexi Orlando had scoring chances for Rosemount in the second half, but Wildcats goalkeeper London Anderson deflected both away from the net.
Miller scored in the second overtime of the Wildcats’ 2-1 victory over Lakeville North in the Section 3AA semifinals Oct. 21 at the Dundas Dome. Lindgren assisted on the winner. A second-half goal by Eagan’s Emily Cronkhite tied the game.
Rosemount, meanwhile, crushed Hastings 6-1 in the other semifinal at the Irish Sports Dome as Delaney Schultz scored twice and Taylor Heimerl had a goal and assist. That set up a Rosemount-Eagan rematch in the section final for which Miller said the Wildcats were ready.
“That first loss to Rosemount really got to us, but I definitely think it was the lack of practice because we had to quarantine,” Miller said. “Once we started practicing and getting more chemistry, I think that’s what pushed us to get these wins.”
The Wildcats, who have 10 seniors on the roster, were intent on finishing strong. Eckstrom, in her second year as the high school head coach, coached many of the varsity players in the Eagan Wave Soccer Club when they were younger. She said she knew she was inheriting an athletic and physical team.
Perhaps as important, “there’s no drama. Drama kills every team,” Eckstrom said. “They really came together as a team. They have an unbelievable friendship.”
The only regret is not having a state tournament to prepare for this week. “When I got this group, I believed in their ability and I wanted that chance,” Eckstrom said. “I wanted to make a run in the state tournament. It’s hard for them too because they worked so hard, but at least we got to play on the last day of the fall season.”
