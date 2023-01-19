Wildcats execute True Team swim philosophy perfectly

Riley McRoberts of Eagan swims the 100-yard backstroke during a South Suburban Conference dual meet against Farmington. On Jan. 14, Eagan won the Section 3AA True Team championship, earning a place in the state finals Saturday, Jan. 21.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Eagan will compete in Class AA finals Saturday

Eagan will compete in the state Class AA boys swimming True Team finals for the first time since 2019 after winning the Section 3AA championship Jan. 14 at Hastings Middle School.

Tags

Load comments