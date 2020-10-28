Eagan wins 5 of the 12 events
Eagan junior Kiera Liesinger won two individual events and her team won two relays as the Wildcats swept to the Section 3AA girls swimming and diving championship.
Sparked by five victories overall (including one by Grace Erickson), Eagan finished 85 points ahead of its nearest rival in the Oct. 22-23 meet. COVID-19 precautions forced event organizers to hold swimming competition in two places. Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount swimmers competed at Falcon Ridge Middle School in Apple Valley, while Burnsville, East Ridge, Park of Cottage Grove and Woodbury swam at Oltmann Middle School in Cottage Grove. Times from the two sites then were compared to determine place winners. All diving competition was at Oltmann Middle School.
Another Section 3AA double individual champion was Apple Valley senior Alix O’Brien, who won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races.
Eastview finished third, Apple Valley fifth, Rosemount sixth and Burnsville seventh in the section team standings. With no state meet being held this year, the section meet concluded the high school season for the local teams.
Eagan
Liesinger set a school and Section 3AA record in the 100 breaststroke, which she won in 1 minute, 4.01 seconds. That also was more than three seconds below the state Class AA meet qualifying standard.
Her other individual victory was in the 200 individual medley, where Liesinger’s time of 2:08.67 was best by almost four seconds.
Grace Erickson, a senior, won the 100 backstroke in 58.37 seconds.
Liesinger and Erickson were key factors in Eagan’s two Section 3AA relay victories. Both swam on the 200 medley relay along with Yoo Mi Tomberlin Kim and Avie Hopewell, with Eagan winning in 1:49.85.
Erickson, Olivia Hopewell, Tomberlin Kim and Avie Hopewell took first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.52, 2.7 seconds ahead of the second-place team.
Had there been a state meet, the Wildcats also would have advanced in the 400 freestyle relay, where Teresa Gatti, Morgan Kipka, Vivian Nguyen and Olivia Hopewell placed second in Section 3AA in 3:44.16.
Erickson was runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:56.41, which would have been good enough for a state berth. Eagan scored 60 team points in the 200 freestyle, with Avie Hopewell taking third, Gatti finishing fourth and Megan Wall coming in seventh.
Eagan junior Samantha Ballesteros finished fourth in diving with 337 points on 11 attempts, which would have been enough to send her to the state meet. Kipka was runner-up in the 100 freestyle in 55.65
Third-place finishers for Eagan included Avie Hopewell in the 100 butterfly and eighth-grader Claire Kindseth in the 500 freestyle. Hopewell was .05 out of second place in the butterfly and Kindseth was six-tenths of a second from the 500 freestyle runner-up. In years when a state meet is held, the top two finishers in each section swimming final race automatically qualify.
Eastview
Ninth-grader Hannah Dubbe led the Lightning contingent in the Section 3AA meet, finishing second in the 100 backstroke in 58.79 seconds and second in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.66.
Although Dubbe would have been Eastview’s only state qualifier, the Lightning used their depth to place second to Eagan among Section 3AA teams. Dubbe, Meredith Nord and Elsa Reilly were second, third and fourth in the 200 IM, accumulating 48 team points.
Rachel Smith, a junior, was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.94. Nord was fourth in the 100 butterfly. Anna Lee (100 freestyle), Emma Vogen (500 freestyle) and Maggie Heymans (100 backstroke) also placed fourth in their events.
Eastview teams finished third in the 400 freestyle relay and tied for third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Apple Valley
The Eagles would have sent athletes to the state meet in five events, led by O’Brien, who won both distance freestyle races. Her winning times were 1:54.01 in the 200 freestyle and 5:07.20 in the 500 freestyle. O’Brien was 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up in the 500 freestyle.
Also winning a section championship for Apple Valley was junior Gwyn Schultz in the 100 freestyle, where her time of 53.39 was best by more than two seconds. Schultz was second in the 50 freestyle in 24.63, which would have been good enough for a state berth.
The 200 freestyle relay of Schultz, Kylie Johnson, Ella Brustad and O’Brien finished second in 1:43.22, which was enough to advance.
Apple Valley placed third in the 200 medley relay with Taylor Kondes, O’Brien, Gwen Marcott and Schultz swimming the event.
Rosemount
Two Rosemount competitors were one place from qualifying for state, if the state meet was taking place. Ninth-grader Amelia Labno finished third in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.80 and senior MacKenzie Davis was fifth in diving with 311.70 points.
Also in the top 10 individually for the Irish at the section meet were Calli Maskel, 10th in the 500 freestyle, and Olivia Dolan, seventh in the 100 breaststroke. Rosemount’s best relay finish was fifth in the 200 medley.
Burnsville
Blaze senior Olivia Caldwell grabbed a Section 3AA championship in the 50 freestyle, clocking in at 24.46 in her race at Oltmann Middle School. Caldwell would have been a double state qualifier as she also finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.83. Caldwell’s time in the breaststroke also was below the state qualifying standard.
Burnsville also would have sent sophomore Grace Affeldt to state in diving after she finished third in Section 3AA with 351.05 points. The Blaze’s Paige Calvin was sixth in diving.
Burnsville’s top relay finish was fourth in the 400 freestyle, where Caldwell, Ava Piccolino, Anna Tomas and Lauren Bachmeier swam the event.
