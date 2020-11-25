Wildcats come out ahead in season full of obstacles

Volleyball team finishes 9-2, ranked 3rd in state
Eagan volleyball players are accustomed to playing their final match of a season under the bright lights and in front of the noisy crowds at Xcel Energy Center.
But nothing in 2020 is like any previous season. This year the Wildcats’ final match took place in their own gym and was watched in person by a small group of mostly family members, owing to COVID-19 protocol. It wasn’t even a playoff match but rather the last of a regular season shortened by the state-mandated “pause” on high school and youth athletics that took effect last weekend.
Eagan finished with a 26-24, 25-21, 25-20 victory over Shakopee last Friday, closing the book on a season that was turbulent but successful. The Wildcats went 9-2 without the state’s best player, senior setter/outside hitter Kennedi Orr, who injured her left knee during a fall league match in September and missed the high school season. They also coped with a bizarre schedule that saw them go 12 days without a match earlier this month while in quarantine before ending the season with matches on three consecutive nights.
Kathy Gillen, who has coached Eagan to seven state championships in 28 seasons, knows how to prepare the Wildcats for the playoff grind. But she described the 2020 season, with all of its stops and starts, as “exhausting.”
First, there was the possibility of the high school volleyball season being moved to the spring. Gillen thought that had the potential for harm at top programs such as Eagan, where many of the players compete for club teams in the spring. Then the Wildcats had a couple of weeks to get ready for the reinstated fall season. Then it became clear Orr would miss the season because of her injury. Finally, COVID-19 meant they could never be 100 percent certain they were going to play until the first serve went up in a match.
Through it all, the Wildcats finished tied for the fewest losses in South Suburban Conference play. Lakeville North (10-2) and Lakeville South (6-2) also lost just twice this season, although Lakeville South didn’t play after Nov. 4 because of COVID-19 concerns. Eagan was third in the final state coaches association Class 3A rankings.
Shakopee (9-3) was fifth in the Class 3A rankings and defeated Eagan earlier in the season. The rematch didn’t start well for the Wildcats, who lost senior middle hitter Abby Moe to a leg injury in the first set, after which they fell behind by nine points. But they rallied to win that set and took the next two to earn the sweep.
“I just think we played with a little bit more fight, which wasn’t there the night before” in a three-set loss to Lakeville North, Gillen said. “It was nice to see our players end the season that way. I don’t remember ever playing our last match in our own gym before.”
Earlier in the season, Orr said she never questioned that the Wildcats could win without her. Then they went out and did it. How?
“First of all, I’d say our defense was pretty solid,” Gillen said. “We also had a lot of girls who could terminate, like (Delaney) Foerster, (Kendal) Kemp and (Sienna) Ifill. Not just one.”
Orr (Nebraska), Foerster (Albany) and Moe (North Dakota State) are the latest Eagan players to sign with Division I colleges. Juniors Kemp and Ifill are likely to join that group next year, as could others.
The 2021 team will have returning back-row players such as Simara Amador and Ava Bertsch. Emma Berran will return as setter and could benefit from knowing that will be her role. This year at various times Berran was preparing to be an outside hitter or setter, depending on Orr’s availability.
A kill by Foerster gave Eagan its final point of a season the Wildcats hope won’t have to be duplicated. “She was one of the big reasons we were able to come back and win the first game (against Shakopee), so it was fitting she got the kill to end the match,” Gillen said.
The pause order scrapped plans for a two-week postseason that would have allowed the sport to crown section champions (the Minnesota State High School League had already decided not to hold state tournaments for fall sports). East Ridge might have been the biggest threat to Eagan in Class 3A, Section 3. The Raptors blitzed through the Suburban East Conference, winning all 13 of their matches and all 39 sets.
Asked if the players preferred a fall volleyball season even though they didn’t get to finish it, Gillen said, “absolutely. They want high school volleyball in the fall and JO (Junior Olympic) volleyball in the spring. That doesn’t interfere with their other activities.”
The only other thing they would have wished for was an earlier start. Instead of the volleyball schedule starting in late August, it didn’t begin until early October. If the season start had been moved to mid-September, teams would have had a chance to play their alloted 14 regular-season matches and two weeks of playoffs before the pause, Gillen said.
