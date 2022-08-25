Wildcats believe they’re on the right path

Football team getting more players, better athletes
The players and coaches who signed up to be part of Eagan football had a good idea of where the program has been.
They don’t think they’re going back there.
Nobody expected an instant turnaround, but there has been progress. After going winless in 2019, head coach Nick Johnson’s first year, the Wildcats won one game in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, followed by two victories last year.
More important is that the school’s top athletes now are playing football instead of avoiding the sport because the Wildcats weren’t winning.
“That first year we had 100 kids, and this year we’ve got 150 kids,” Johnson said. “And so we’re building that culture. We have more kids that want to be a part of it and more kids that come out to play football, which is huge.”
Almost all of them compete in at least one other sport, including the lineman group, which has a lot of shot put and discus throwers. That’s a big step toward one of Johnson’s goals, which is to have a team consisting of multi-sport athletes. They’re also spending more time in the weightroom, which was another of the coaching staff’s objectives.
When will that translate to victories? Some of Eagan’s returning seniors believe it will be soon. “We’re just ready to be done with that losing stuff,” said lineman Keenan Wilson, a team captain. “Everybody in the senior class wants to change it.”
Receiver Peter McGivern watched games from the stands when he was younger. “I’ve seen a lot of ugly losses, and a lot of embarrassment, honestly. And it always just made me so mad. So we decided once we get to make an impact, we’re going to make an impact as strong as we can.”
One of the Wildcats’ top returning athletes is Wilson, who became the first Eagan player in Johnson’s tenure to accept a Division I scholarship when he committed to defending FCS national champion North Dakota State.
“I thought it would be a while before we had somebody at that level, but Keenan is special,” Johnson said. “I think he’ll get some reps both ways.”
Wilson is one of several returning linemen for Eagan. Jack Hansen, a 6-foot-4 junior, can play tight end and defensive end. Cole Will, a sophomore, joins the lineman group; Johnson said Will is probably the second-strongest player on the team next to Wilson.
Will’s brother Carter is a returning linebacker. The defense has other experienced players on the back end, including senior George Anderson.
“Our defense should be substantially better,” Johnson said.
The Wildcats also are hoping for an upgrade on offense after topping 20 points in only two games last season. Junior Carson Schwamb took over at quarterback last season but is facing a challenge from sophomore Brooklyn Evans, who Johnson described as “a phenomenal athlete.”
Senior Landon Tonsager played quarterback but also had success at running back when Schwamb moved into the lineup last year. Tonsager is expected to concentrate on playing running back, and he and fellow senior Parker Faul give the Wildcats depth in the backfield they haven’t had recently.
“It’s going to come down to being efficient on offense,” McGivern said. “Our offense does not need to get 20 yards every play. It’s made to get 5 yards every play and grind down the other team. If we’re getting 5 yards a play, I think the wins definitely will come.”
Faul said he has seen changes in the Wildcats’ attitude, in particular a willingness to keep playing regardless of the situation.
“We thought we never gave up in a game,” Faul said. “We were down like at halftime against teams like Eastview and Park (of Cottage Grove) and even though we didn’t win, we battled back, we fought. I think that’s something that we can really build on this year. If we get punched in the mouth on the first drive, we can come back with our own drive and punch them right back.”
Johnson noticed that too, and called it a building block.
“We talk a lot about the way it was, the way it is and the way we want it to be,” the coach said. “And the way it was, I think that people would get down, people would quit, people would roll over and die. This group doesn’t do that. It’s a really hard thing for kids to hold each other accountable, but we’re starting to have that.”
Wildcats football
(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 1 (Thur.): Rosemount
Sept. 9: at Park of Cottage Grove
Sept. 15 (Thur.): Woodbury
Sept. 23: East Ridge
Sept. 30: at Eastview
Oct. 7: Hopkins
Oct. 14: at Burnsville
Oct. 20 (Thur.): at Shakopee
