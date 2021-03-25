Wildcat gymnasts minimize pressure, make history

Eagan sends its team to state for the first time
The biggest challenge for Eagan’s gymnasts on Saturday might be to act like they’ve been there before, when they haven’t.
For the first time since Eagan became a grades 9-12 high school in 1990, the Wildcats are sending their team to the state meet. Eagan has had numerous individual qualifiers – most notably Stephanie Benson, who won three events and the Class AA all-around championship in 1999 – but this will be the first shot at the Class AA team title.
The Class AA state meet will be conducted in two sessions Saturday, March 27, at Champlin Park High School. Section 3AA champion Eagan will compete at 6 p.m. with team and individual qualifiers representing sections 1, 2 and 8. Gymnasts from the other four sections compete in the afternoon, with results compiled following the evening session.
Eagan’s gymnasts were aware the team had never qualified for state but succeeded in minimizing the pressure as they scored a season-high 146.075 points in the Section 3AA meet March 19 at Park of Cottage Grove. East Ridge was second with 145.1 and Apple Valley/Eastview was third with 133.65.
“I knew if we all did our routines the best we could we would go as a team,” Wildcats senior Isabel Furness said. “But then you kind of have to take that pressure off yourself and say if you have confidence and work as a team it’s going to be OK.
“It’s really hard when you put that pressure on yourself. For me personally I couldn’t tell myself, ‘You’re going to state as a team.’ I’d have to say, ‘This might be your last meet and that’s OK if you give it your best.’ ”
The late start to gymnastics season because of COVID-19 put a crimp in skill development and left teams playing catch-up. Eventually, though, the Wildcats did catch up.
“We added a lot of new skills even the last couple of meets,” assistant coach Claire Johnson said. “Our girls started hitting more routines. It all really came together section night, which was amazing.”
Eagan had the highest team scores on uneven bars and floor exercise at the Section 3AA meet, and was second on vault and balance beam. Wildcats junior Hannah Maccarone won the all-around championship, scoring 37.45. Maccarone, who will compete at state for the third consecutive year after qualifying individually in 2019 and 2020, could be among the Class AA all-around medal contenders.
Furness placed second in the section all-around with 36.40. The Wildcats’ Samantha Ballesteros qualified for individual competition on bars, beam and floor, and Gwen Paolello advanced on floor.
Apple Valley/Eastview senior Abbie Swanson scored 9.0 on bars to advance to the state meet.
Four Eagan gymnasts competed all-around at sections, with Maccarone taking first, Furness second, Paolello fifth and Ali Anderson 10th. Ballesteros did three events in the Wildcats’ fifth spot in the lineup, with Tess Peterson competing on vault.
Maccarone was section vault champion with 9.675 and led an Eagan sweep of the top three places on bars, scoring 9.525. Ballesteros (9.225) and Furness (9.1) were second and third on bars.
Furness (9.2) and Ballesteros (9.1) were second and third on beam behind Hailey Tretter of East Ridge. Ballesteros, Paolello and Tretter all scored 9.5 on floor, with Ballesteros winning the tiebreaker and first-place medal.
Like all other state-qualifying teams, the Wildcats had to overcome a lot to get where they are. They had already started training in November when the state-mandated youth sports “pause” in response to a COVID-19 outbreak kept gyms closed until Jan. 4. Winter break is a critical time for gymnastics teams to develop skills, but they were locked out of their facilities.
Once the Wildcats were allowed to start competing, “the first few meets were definitely rougher,” Maccarone said. “I was feeling more confident after about a month of practicing. First I had to get the skills, then I had to work on getting them better. It happened a little slower than usual because we were off for so long but I think we were able to adjust, maybe better than we anticipated.”
When practice resumed in early January, keeping gymnasts healthy was a challenge as they scrambled to regain their skills, Johnson said.
“It’s been worse than most years just because of COVID,” she said. “It was a long month and a half when gyms were totally shut down. Coming back at the beginning of January there were a lot of overuse injuries, lots of taped body parts and everything in between.
“Keeping the girls positive is a huge part of it this year. Reminding them that we’re lucky to have had a season. There was a risk we weren’t going to have a season at all. The girls worked as hard as ever this year to really push through the weird season we’ve had.”
The Wildcat gymnasts have found they’re better off when they concentrate on their routines and let the judges worry about the scores. But they are aware of where they stand in comparison to other Class AA state qualifiers, particularly Stillwater and Sartell-St. Stephen, the top two teams in the Class AA state rankings (Eagan is ninth).
“We’re going in way ahead of a few teams and behind two or three teams, but we’re up there,” Furness said. “If we do our routines to the best of our ability, we could score in the top five.”
Maccarone said she believes her personal outlook on the state meet mirrors her team’s attitude.
“I think it’s really important to keep in mind that whatever happens, happens as long as I keep a positive mindset,” she said. “I’m happy with how my season went and I know one meet doesn’t define my season and my career in gymnastics. Hopefully I’ll have it be one of my best meets of the season and really make it count.”
