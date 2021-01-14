Wildcat girls excited to return to the ice

Young roster takes on Burnsville in opener Saturday night
A roster that includes good skaters, players who are skillful with the puck, a dynamic scorer and an experienced goalie has the Eagan girls feeling optimistic about the hockey season that begins Saturday night.
But it also brings some uncertainties. For the Wildcats, the biggest question might be how quickly their younger players – many of whom will need to contribute right away – can adapt to the speed of varsity hockey. A roster that includes eight sophomores and one ninth-grader takes the ice for its first game at 7 p.m. Saturday against Burnsville at Eagan Civic Arena.
Hockey fans, and Eagan fans in particular, will recall that the Wildcats’ 2019-20 season ended with a 3-1 loss to Burnsville in the Section 3AA final.
“We don’t really want to play up what happened last year,” coach Dan Wilson said, “but it will be an eye-opener for our girls. We’re a young team and Burnsville has a lot of players coming back. We’ll find out a lot about what kind of team we’re going to be.”
The trial by fire continues next week with games at Apple Valley (Tuesday, Jan. 19), and at home against Farmington (Jan. 23). That means two of Eagan’s first three opponents are 2020 state Class AA tournament qualifiers (Burnsville and Farmington) and the other is the defending South Suburban Conference champion (Apple Valley).
Eagan’s four captains – senior forward Emily Cronkhite, senior goalie Olivia Kawlewski, senior forward Cora Hall and junior defender Cece Berger – will be asked to provide direction for a team that has only four seniors on the roster.
Cronkhite is one of the South Suburban’s top forwards and is coming off a 21-goal, 33-point season. She has scored 38 goals the last two years.
“Emily has been in our program four years,” Wilson said. “She will continue to be a good offensive player for us, and we’ll look for her and our other three captains to provide leadership for our younger players.”
Kawlewski appeared in 10 games last season with a 2.80 goals-against average and goes into this season as the Wildcats’ No. 1 goalie.
“Ruby (Sieger, the Wildcats’ starting goalie last year) had a great playoff run, and now it’s Olivia’s turn. I think she’s excited for the chance,” Wilson said.
Another of the Wildcats’ top returning players is junior forward Maria Cooper, who scored 10 goals in 2019-20, third most on the team.
Girls hockey practice started last week, about two months behind schedule. With indoor rinks closed from Nov. 21 until Jan. 4 because of COVID-19 precautions, even training on their own became a challenge for players. Add to that the complication of playing and practicing with cloth masks, which will be required at least at the beginning of the season.
The Wildcats aren’t complaining. The season opener is just a few days away.
“Everybody’s had tough times, and our girls are hanging in there,” he said. “They were grateful to get back to practice and start the season. They know it’s a tremendous opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.