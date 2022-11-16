Seven players from Rosemount girls soccer team sign letters of intent
After putting it on the line in competition for their teams, several dozen local athletes last week put it on the line again, only in a less strenuous fashion.
The first day of the National Letter of Intent signing period was Nov. 9, and most athletes wasted no time signing and filing their paperwork. At Rosemount High School, 19 students took part in a ceremony on the first day of the signing period, which is believed to be the largest group of future Division I and II athletes in school history.
Seven players from Rosemount’s state Class 3A girls soccer championship team signed with Division I or II schools, including scoring leader Taylor Heimerl (Minnesota) and goalkeeper Ava Grate (Army). Ava Blascziek, who’s headed to Temple, is one of three starters from state Class 4A volleyball runner-up Lakeville North to sign letters of intent.
Wisconsin signed a couple of Lakeville North athletes – basketball player Nolan Winter and distance runner Andrew Casey, who recently led the Panther boys team to third in the state Class 3A meet. North’s Zach Hanson, a state individual wrestling champion in 2021-22, signed with Stanford.
Two players from the defending state champion Lakeville South girls lacrosse team are headed for Division I schools – Emily Moes (California) and Gabriella Bouman (Xavier).
Rosemount pitcher Jessa Snippes, headed to Minnesota, is one of four future Division I players from the Irish softball program, which won the Class 4A state championship in 2021.
For most sports, the signing period runs through Aug. 1, 2023. Basketball and football have different rules, however. The early signing period for Division I basketball was Nov. 9-16, with the regular period starting April 12, 2023.
Division I football has an early signing period Dec. 21-23; the regular signing period for Division I and II football starts Feb. 1, 2023.
Following is a list of reported signings by athletes from schools in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Burnsville
Grace Affeldt, women’s swimming and diving, Missouri State.
Shawna Bruha, women’s basketball, Minot State.
Sidney LaMotte, softball, Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Olivia Tilbury, women’s lacrosse, Fort Lewis.
Ella White, women’s soccer, Louisiana Tech.
Eagan
Will Husemann, baseball, Concordia St. Paul.
Riley Paulus, men’s lacrosse, Lewis.
Kaitlyn Sellner, volleyball, Northern Iowa.
Eastview
Ezra Formaneck, baseball, St. Thomas.
Chloe Solheid, volleyball, Mary.
Farmington
Kyler Schwamb, men’s golf, Minnesota.
Zach Rouleau, men’s golf, St. Thomas.
Sawyer Hoffman, baseball, Winona State.
Owen Schmidt, baseball, Winona State.
Tate Rusnacko, men’s lacrosse, Maryville.
Lakeville North
Emily Ramsay, volleyball, Minnesota State Moorhead.
Sidney Wissbrod, volleyball, Bemidji State.
Ava Blascziek, volleyball, Temple.
Jackson Renz, baseball, Minnesota State Mankato.
Tanner Recchio, baseball, St. Thomas.
Tyler Ahlvers, men’s lacrosse, Catawba.
Austin Winship, men’s lacrosse, Rutgers.
Leo Piscitiello, men’s lacrosse, Rockhurst.
Kaylee Collins, softball, St. Cloud State.
Bryce Stachewicz, cross country/track, Minnesota Duluth.
Andrew Casey, cross country/track, Wisconsin.
Zach Hanson, wrestling, Stanford.
Nolan Winter, men’s basketball, Wisconsin.
Lakeville South
Camden Lyke, baseball, St. Cloud State.
Tate Marland, baseball, Cedarville.
Ian Segna, baseball, Concordia St. Paul.
Cullen Ryan, men’s golf, Bemidji State.
Blake Bergstrom, men’s lacrosse, Indianapolis.
Gabriella Bouman, women’s lacrosse, Xavier.
Emily Moes, women’s lacrosse, California.
Avery Heinz, women’s soccer, Augustana.
Bree Beck, softball, South Dakota State.
Rylie Rasmussen, softball, Bemidji State.
Ethan Starfield, cross country/track, St. Thomas.
Rosemount
Hayden Bills, men’s track and field, Arizona State.
Olivia Bohl, women’s soccer, Northern Iowa.
Liam Bystol, baseball, Concordia St. Paul.
Matthew Dabrowski, men’s lacrosse, Lewis.
Macy Fry, softball, North Dakota State.
Ava Grate, women’s soccer, South Dakota State.
Jordan Hecht, women’s soccer/track, West Point.
Taylor Heimerl, women’s soccer, Minnesota.
Hannah Johnson, women’s soccer, Minnesota State Moorhead.
Nicholas Johnson, men’s lacrosse, William Jewell.
Isabelle Nosan, softball, Iowa State.
Nicole O’Neil, women’s basketball, Minnesota Duluth.
Shay Payne, women’s soccer, Denver.
Anish Ramlall, men’s basketball, St. Cloud State.
Rilyn Rintoul, women’s soccer, Kansas State.
Jessa Snippes, softball, Minnesota.
Carter Thiesen, baseball, Augustana.
Jack Thompson, baseball, Valparaiso.
Paige Zender, softball, Iowa State.
