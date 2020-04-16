Burnsville grad signs two-year deal with Bruins
Jack Ahcan hasn’t yet played in an NHL game, but he doesn’t have to go far to get some insight about what it’s like.
He just needs to ask his roommate – Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser, a teammate of Ahcan’s at Burnsville High School six years ago.
Boeser, who has 75 career goals in three-plus seasons, “talked about how hard it is to get there,” said Ahcan, who signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins after finishing his college career at St. Cloud State. “Even though he’s had a lot of success already, he’s talked about how hard you have to work to stay there, and how it helps to be able to play in a lot of different situations – even strength, power play and penalty kill.”
Ahcan, an undrafted free agent, signed with Boston on March 27 after speaking with 10 NHL teams. Colorado, whose developmental camp Ahcan attended in 2019, also was in the running to sign him. If not for professional hockey being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, he probably would be involved in the playoffs right now, either with the Bruins or their top minor league affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island.
“We never really talked about that because the season was already suspended when I signed,” he said. “But I definitely would have flown out there and joined one of those teams.”
Instead, he’s at Boeser’s house in the south metro along with Hayden Shaw, a former college teammate of Boeser’s at North Dakota and currently playing the minors. With rinks closed because of the pandemic, they’re doing off-ice workouts and trying to stay busy while waiting to see when they can re-start their careers.
Ahcan, a 5-foot-8, 184-pound defenseman, was SCSU’s captain in his senior season. Over four seasons, he had 21 goals and 82 assists for 103 career points. The 82 assists are a St. Cloud State career record for a defenseman. He was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Rookie team as a freshman, was a two-time All-NCHC second-team selection and was a finalist for the conference’s player of the year award as a senior.
If and when he makes it to the NHL, he will join a growing list of St. Cloud State players to have done so. Nine former Huskies players appeared in at least one NHL game in 2019-20, including Ryan Poehling and Charlie Lindgren, both of whom played high school hockey at Lakeville North.
A potential future teammate is somebody Ahcan has been competing against for a long time. University of Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Nick Wolff signed a one-year free-agent deal with the Bruins. Wolff played in high school at Eagan.
“I didn’t have a chance to talk with him before I signed, but I reached out after I signed,” Ahcan said. “It’s funny we’re in the same organization now after playing against each other all these years.”
Ahcan’s size might explain why he wasn’t drafted. By now he’s used to people questioning whether he can be physical enough. But he has spent a lot of time building lower-body strength to deal with bigger opponents. And it’s not lost on him that he’s almost the identical size as Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, a seven-year NHL veteran and two-time All-Star. The Minnesota Wild’s Jared Spurgeon also has had a solid NHL career despite being what some would consider undersized.
“I think the Bruins liked that I had some skill in my game,” Ahcan said. “I can be physical when I need to; it doesn’t matter whether the guy I’m going against is 6-4 or my height. I’ve been playing that way as long as I’ve been playing hockey.”
Ahcan had 70 points in three varsity seasons at Burnsville High School. He played one season of junior hockey before joining St. Cloud State.
He has two younger brothers who have their own pro hockey aspirations. Roman Ahcan will be a junior at Wisconsin next year. Grant Ahcan, a senior forward who led Burnsville to the Section 3AA final this season, will follow his oldest brother to St. Cloud State after he graduates.
“We all wanted to play Division I after high school. That was a big thing for us,” Jack said. “Grant is going to be the biggest of the three of us, and I’m excited to see how he does at St. Cloud.”
