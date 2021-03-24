What’s next for NCAA champion Steveson?

Options for Apple Valley grad range from Olympics to WWE
If last Saturday was Gable Steveson’s final day as a college wrestler, he ended it the same way he did his high school career – by playing to the audience with a show of his athletic ability.
Steveson did his trademark backflip after defeating Mason Parris of Michigan 8-4 in the 285-pound final at the NCAA Division I Championships in St. Louis. The University of Minnesota junior and four-time state high school champion at Apple Valley became the fourth Gophers wrestler since 2000 to be a Division I heavyweight champion.
As for the celebratory backflip, “I’m too big to be flipping like that, but I did,” he said in his post-tournament virtual news conference.
The No. 1 seed and heavy favorite at 285, Steveson breezed through a bracket where a number of the other top seeds were wrestlers he had already defeated. His last three opponents at the national tournament were from Big Ten Conference schools including Parris, whose only two losses this season were to Steveson.
Steveson defeated Parris 12-4 in the finals of the Big Ten tourney. In the rematch at nationals, Steveson led 3-2 early in the third period before scoring a takedown to build his lead.
“I knew he was going to come at me harder and change his tactics,” Steveson said. “I made my adjustments mid-match and took him down when I needed to. It shows I was prepared for anything, and he was, too.”
Steveson closed a 17-0 season, increasing his college winning streak to 34 matches. He is 67-2 as a Gophers wrestler and has not lost since the semifinals of the 2019 NCAAs.
The 2020 national championships were to be at U.S. Bank Stadium but were canceled because of the pandemic. COVID-19 also delayed the start of the 2020-21 season, but Steveson finally got his chance to wrestle for a national title.
“It’s been three years since I came to college,” he said. “I expected to win (the NCAA title) my first year and got beat. Second year, lost to COVID.
“It’s been a very long time coming for me. A lot of doubters, a lot of people who changed on me. I’m just so happy to be here, you don’t even understand.”
He was equally dominant during his high school career at Apple Valley, winning state championships his last four years and finishing with a 173-match winning streak. Steveson became the seventh Apple Valley alumnus to win a collegiate national title, a group that includes recent Eagle wrestlers Mark Hall (a six-time state champion) and Seth Gross.
Steveson gets little time to celebrate because he will be at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on April 2-3 in Fort Worth, Texas. He’s expected to pursue the 125-kilogram freestyle championship. Steveson is ranked second nationally behind Nick Gwiazdowski, a two-time NCAA champion at North Carolina State. Only one U.S. wrestler per weight class goes to the Olympics, which will be this summer in Tokyo.
“I just want to keep pushing, make a name for myself and go from there,” Steveson said.
After the Olympics – should Steveson qualify for them – he’s keeping his options open. He has one more year of eligibility remaining at Minnesota but has not committed to returning. Amateur wrestling and mixed martial arts are possibilities. There’s been speculation Steveson could get an NFL tryout, even though he hasn’t played organized football in years.
Then there’s professional wrestling – specifically, World Wrestling Entertainment – which Steveson has said is a long-term goal. Brock Lesnar, another NCAA heavyweight champion from the University of Minnesota, has had a long and lucrative pro wrestling career. Another former Gophers wrestler, Shelton Benjamin, currently performs in WWE.
