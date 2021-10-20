Farmington wins thriller over Lakeville North
The hook and ladder – a trick play immortalized in 2007 when Boise State used it on its way to upsetting Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl – was a key factor in two local high school football games last week.
In Farmington, the Tigers used it to score a touchdown on the final play of the fourth quarter, then threw for a two-point conversion to defeat Lakeville North 22-21. It completed a monumental comeback for Farmington, which trailed 21-0 in the second quarter.
Not far away and almost at the same time, Prior Lake successfully ran the hook-and-ladder on the final play of the game to defeat Rosemount 27-24.
Meanwhile, undefeated Lakeville South, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A, continued to roll with a 30-22 victory at Shakopee.
Farmington 22, Lakeville North 21
It wasn’t just the trick play that made the Tigers’ Oct. 14 comeback victory remarkable. Down 21-14 with less than two minutes remaining, the Tigers faced fourth and 21 inside their 10-yard line. Lakeville North intercepted a pass and would have been in position to run out the clock, but a penalty for too many men on the field gave Farmington another chance. This time, Farmington converted on fourth and 16 to keep possession.
Eventually, the Tigers reached the North 27 with seven seconds remaining and no time outs. Tigers quarterback Connor Weed completed a pass to Austin Eldeen in the middle of the field and he pitched to Ben Buesgens, who raced to the end zone.
That made it 22-21, and Farmington still was faced with a decision. The Tigers went for two, with Weed throwing the ball low toward Jonathan Shrum, sliding in the end zone. The officials, after taking a moment to confer, ruled it a completion.
The victory is the third in a row for Farmington (4-3), which is tied for the second-best record in Section 3 and is likely to be at home in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Tommy Niggeling and Gavyn Schraufnagel had rushing touchdowns for Lakeville North (2-5), and Najee Nelson caught a touchdown pass from Riley Grossman.
Farmington closes the regular season at Wayzata at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Lakeville North is at Forest Lake at 7.
Prior Lake 27, Rosemount 24
A 54-yard hook and ladder play executed for Prior Lake’s winning touchdown was the wildest play of a wild final few minutes. Three touchdowns were scored in the final 72 seconds, two by the Lakers.
Rosemount (3-4) lost for the fourth consecutive time. The Irish play Burnsville at home at 7 p.m. Thursday in their final regular-season game, probably needing a victory to get a first-round home game in the Class 6A playoffs.
Irish senior Easton Richter completed three passes against Prior Lake, but two went for touchdown. His 52-yard pass to Cedric Wall put Rosemount up 14-7 at halftime and his 10-yard pass to Sam Kuseske gave the Irish a 24-21 lead with 12 seconds remaining.
Wall also caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Vincent Pyne and Leyton Simmering kicked a 19-yard field goal.
Lakeville South 30, Shakopee 22
Shakopee became the first team this season to lead Lakeville South at halftime, but the Cougars made sure that didn’t last.
Lakeville South (7-0) trailed 14-13 at the half of the Oct. 14 game but took the lead for good on Josh Jacobson’s 10-yard run with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Cougars rushed for 234 yards, with Carson Hansen gaining 106 on 14 carries. He scored on runs of 55 and 8 yards in the first quarter as South jumped to a 13-0 lead.
Camden Dean completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Will Chlebecek in the fourth quarter.
Owen McCloud and Zach Juckel each had 15 tackles for the Cougars. Juckel also forced Shakopee to take a safety late in the third quarter.
On Wednesday, Lakeville South was heavily favored against an 0-7 Hopkins team that has been outscored 240-35 this season. That game took place after this edition went to press. The Cougars have clinched the first seed in Class 6A, Section 3, and likely will be the overall No. 1 seed in Class 6A if they beat Hopkins. That means the Cougars would be at home in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Games in the final three rounds of the 6A tournament are at neutral sites.
East Ridge 35, Eastview 6
East Ridge took some of the festivity out of Eastview’s homecoming Oct 15, scoring four touchdowns in the first half and keeping the Lightning off the board until the final minute of the game.
Tyler Jerstad scored on a 2-yard run with 22 seconds remaining as Eastview (3-4) avoided a shutout.
It was the first varsity football game played on the new turf field at Lightning Stadium. Two Eastview home games earlier this year were moved to other sites while the renovations were completed.
Eastview’s final regular-season game is at home against Edina (0-7) at 7 p.m. Friday, with a victory possibly giving the Lightning a chance to play at home in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs Oct. 29.
St. Thomas Academy 49, Apple Valley 0
St. Thomas Academy, ranked fourth in Class 5A, dominated the Oct. 15 game at Apple Valley from start to finish, putting it out of reach with four touchdowns in the second quarter.
Apple Valley (1-6) closed the regular season at home against Irondale on Wednesday, after this edition went to press. The Eagles will play in the first round of the Class 5A, Section 3 playoffs Tuesday, Oct. 26, with the opponent to be determined later this week.
