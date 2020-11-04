Rosemount wins its third game in eight days
Farmington prepared for this week’s Class 6A football heavyweight matchup with Lakeville South by rolling past Roseville 42-7 last Friday.
Eli Green caught two touchdown passes, Rod Finley rushed for three scores and the Tigers pounced on six Roseville turnovers to improve to 4-0. Farmington, ranked seventh in Class 6A, plays host to undefeated and No. 1-ranked Lakeville South at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers and Cougars are two of six unbeaten teams in the large-school enrollment class.
Lakeville South, which defeated Lakeville North 35-15 last Friday, reached the state playoff semifinals the last two years, while Farmington will look to prove it’s a different team than the one that lost to South 61-6 in 2019, starting a streak of three consecutive losses to end its season.
Roseville took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter of Friday’s game before the Tigers asserted themselves. A 14-yard touchdown run by Finley and two scoring passes from Alex Berreth to Green, all in a four-minute span during the first and second quarters, put Farmington up 21-7.
Finley ran for two more scores in the second quarter to expand the lead to 35-7 at halftime.
Green had six catches 159 yards, including touchdown receptions of 75 and 32 yards. Finley gained 179 yards on 20 carries and scored three times. Berreth completed 10 of 16 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Brody Hanley caught a 2-yard pass in the fourth quarter for the Tigers’ final score.
Among the turnovers the Farmington defense forced was an interception by Connor Weed that helped lead to the go-ahead touchdown. Weed had two interceptions in the game, and linebacker Dylan Mingo made seven tackles.
Farmington closes the regular season at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. The Tigers’ first postseason game is expected to be Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Rosemount 27, Champlin Park 13
Rosemount safety Jake Ratzlaff said one of the things that would sustain Rosemount during a grueling stretch of three games in eight days was a chance to play Champlin Park, a team that defeated the Irish twice in the 2019 season.
Champlin Park won both games, including a 34-7 victory in the state Class 6A quarterfinals. Rosemount, with Ratzlaff at the forefront, got a measure of revenge last Friday with a 27-13 victory at Champlin Park.
Rosemount, now 3-0, also defeated Eagan 35-0 on Oct. 23 and Woodbury 9-7 on Oct. 26. Next up for the Irish are home games against Burnsville (Friday) and Eastview (Wednesday, Nov. 11) to end the regular season.
Ratzlaff scored Rosemount’s first two touchdowns against Champlin Park and set up the Irish’s third after blocking a punt. Ratzlaff, who sees time on offense at receiver, caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Riley Gruenes in the first quarter to put his team in front. Approximately a minute later, he picked up a Champlin Park fumble and ran 43 yards for another score.
The punt block set up Christian Graske’s 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as Rosemount’s lead grew to 27-0 – big enough to withstand a Champlin Park rally that featured two touchdown passes.
Leyton Simmering kicked field goals of 31 and 40 yards in the second quarter.
Ratzlaff had three catches for 71 yards. Rosemount rushed for 149 yards, splitting the workload between seven players.
Burnsville 35, Eagan 7
The Blaze broke open a close game with four second-half touchdowns to win their first game of the season.
The big play was a blocked punt that Burnsville’s Hadari Lewis returned 15 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, boosting the Blaze’s lead to 22-7.
Myiion Hodges, Henry Saykeo and Sadik Bouari scored rushing touchdowns in the second half for Burnsville (1-3). The Blaze scored in the first quarter on a 16-yard pass from Bailey Wishart to Nathan Le. Andrew Bunnell kicked a 31-yard field goal just before halftime.
Karsten Tompkins and Colton Gregersen had 13 and 11 tackles for the Burnsville defense.
Eagan (0-4) took a 7-6 lead in the first quarter on Alex Lachenmayer’s 5-yard pass to Colby Sorensen. The lead held up until Bunnell’s field goal with seven seconds left in the second quarter.
Lachenmayer rushed for 66 yards and passed for 43. Zach Jacobson gained 38 yards on 10 carries.
Burnsville plays at Rosemount at 7 p.m. Friday and is home against defending state Class 6A champion Wayzata on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Coming up for Eagan is a home game against Eastview on Friday, followed by a trip to No. 1-ranked Lakeville South on Nov. 11.
St. Thomas Academy 15, Apple Valley 0
The Eagles made things difficult for St. Thomas Academy, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, but their problems with punching the ball across the goal line proved costly.
It was a one-score game until STA clinched it late in the fourth quarter with a safety followed by a 14-yard touchdown run. The Eagles’ defense, despite spending a lot of time on the field, held the Cadets to 253 yards.
The running game wasn’t there for Apple Valley (1-3), which finished with minus-25 yards rushing as the Eagles were shut out for the third time in four games. Quarterback Caleb Scott passed for 64 yards, with Caleb Hester making three receptions for 62 yards.
Elijah Beckfeld intercepted a pass for the Apple Valley defense.
The Eagles go to defending Class 5A champion Chaska at 7 p.m. Friday before closing the regular season at Henry Sibley at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Irondale 31, Eastview 21
After a week off because of COVID-19 concerns, Eastview returned to the field last Friday but dropped to 0-3 for the season.
The Lightning canceled games against Lakeville North and Farmington, but then picked up Irondale as an opponent after being cleared to play last week.
Irondale (2-2) jumped to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter before the Lightning (0-3) responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Connor Wiberg and a 3-yard pass from Wiberg to Grayson Stalboerger.
Irondale pulled away with 10 points in the fourth quarter before Wiberg scored on another 1-yard run.
Eastview is scheduled to wrap up with regular season with road games at Eagan (Friday) and Rosemount (Wednesday, Nov. 11). Both are 7 p.m. kickoffs.
