South routs Eden Prairie in battle of Class 6A powers
Bad news for upcoming Lakeville South opponents: If the Cougars want to throw the football – or if they have to – they can.
Running an offense that doesn’t use wide receivers seems like a significant handicap if you want to throw, but the Cougars proved last week they can work around that. They completed two big passes for touchdowns on their way to a 42-7 rout of Eden Prairie on Sept. 17 in a matchup of what had been the top two teams in the state Class 6A rankings.
The South rushing offense did not have the night off. Carson Hansen rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns to go with a touchdown catch in the second quarter.
But the Cougars’ willingness to throw the ball turned heads. Although the South Power-T attack has produced numerous big rushing plays over the last two-plus seasons, South coach Ben Burk said his team installed it primarily to control the ball. Passes were infrequent, often because the run game was so effective South didn’t need to risk putting the ball in the air.
Top-ranked Lakeville South (3-0) led 8-0 in the second quarter of last week’s game and faced fourth and eight at the Eden Prairie 13-yard line. The Cougars decided not to try for a field goal, lined up in a shotgun formation and quarterback Camden Dean found Hansen open in the end zone for a touchdown.
Later in the quarter Dean threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to another South running back, Ian Segna. Dean, who has verbally committed to play quarterback at Minnesota State Mankato, completed six of seven passes for 88 yards.
Dean also scored Lakeville South’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run, completing an opening drive of 75 yards. Hansen broke loose for touchdown runs of 64, 10 and 64 yards in the second half.
The Lakeville South defense also didn’t go unnoticed, holding an opponent scoreless for the second consecutive game (Eden Prairie’s touchdown was on a kickoff return in the second quarter). Hunter Webster and Owen McCloud had 10 tackles each, and Mikai Stewart and Zach Juckel made eight stops apiece.
Lakeville South plays host to Farmington at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, before going to No. 4-ranked Rosemount on Oct. 1. Farmington (1-2) is searching for some answers on defense after allowing 100 points the last two weeks in losses to Eden Prairie and Shakopee.
Shakopee 63, Farmington 20
The Sabers, quickly becoming one of the elite programs in Class 6A, gained 531 yards in improving to 3-0.
Shakopee, ranked sixth in the state, led 35-20 after three quarters then scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
It doesn’t get easier for Farmington (1-2) this week as the Tigers travel to No. 1-ranked Lakeville South (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. South routed No. 2-ranked Eden Prairie 42-7 last week.
Tigers senior quarterback Connor Weed threw for two scores and ran for one in last Friday’s loss to Shakopee. He rushed 10 times for 101 yards and completed eight of 18 passes for 91 yards.
Ben Buesgens and Brendan Ebel caught touchdown passes, and Rod Finley rushed for 45 yards. Jonathan Shrum (12 tackles) and Zach Dahl (nine tackles) led the defense.
Much like the Tigers’ Weed, Shakopee quarterback Dominic Jackson was a dual threat, rushing for 113 yards and three touchdowns and completing six of seven passes for 121 yards and three more scores.
Anoka 24, Burnsville 7
The Blaze led 7-0 after three quarters but couldn’t hold off an Anoka onslaught in the fourth at Goodrich Field.
Anoka took the lead with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 8 minutes, 26 seconds remaining. About one minute later, the Tornadoes scored a safety to make it 10-7, then returned the Burnsville free kick 62 yards for a touchdown. Anoka added its final score with about five minutes to play.
The only scoring of the first three quarters came on an 8-yard pass from Burnsville quarterback Sterling Brown Jr. to Markeese Howard.
Brown passed for 94 yards. Christian Belt gained 54 yards on the ground and was one of four Burnsville players with at least 20 yards on the ground. Jay Homuth had three receptions for 46 yards.
The Burnsville defense made a number of big plays, particularly in the first three quarters. Henry Saykeo, Zane Schneider, Karsten Tompkins and Dylan Fischer forced Anoka fumbles, and linebacker Colton Gregersen intercepted a pass.
Burnsville (1-2) plays host to Woodbury at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in a Metro Maroon South sub-district game. Woodbury improved to 3-0 with a 48-15 victory over Eagan last week.
Woodbury 48, Eagan 15
Containing opponents’ offenses has been the issue for Eagan (0-3), which allowed more than 40 points for the third consecutive game.
Woodbury broke it open in the second quarter, scoring 27 points on three touchdown passes and a blocked kick return. Each of Eagan’s first three opponents has been able to take control with a big quarter of 20 points or more.
It was 48-0 before Eagan junior Grant Hooyman scored on a 2-yard run with 6 minutes, 50 seconds remaining. Quarterback Landon Tonsager scored on a 15-yard run with about two minutes to play, then passed to Rowen Phillips for a two-point conversion.
The Wildcats play at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at East Ridge. Raptors head coach Dan Fritze is a 2000 graduate of Eagan High School, where he played quarterback and safety. The Raptors lost their first two games of 2021 but drubbed Hopkins 34-0 last week to improve to 1-2.
Bloomington Jefferson 21, Apple Valley 20
The Eagles came up just short in the search for their first victory of 2021, missing a 29-yard field goal attempt in the final minute.
Apple Valley spotted Jefferson a 14-0 lead before getting back in the game. Tim Wyandt threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hansen in the second quarter to get the Eagles on the scoreboard.
Jefferson led 21-7 in the third quarter when Apple Valley’s Jaden Garrison scored on a 29-yard run, with the conversion making it 21-14. In the fourth, Apple Valley pulled within 21-20 on Conner Elliott’s 1-yard touchdown run. The Eagles went for a two-point conversion but Wyandt was forced to scramble, unloading the ball to Elliott, who was tackled immediately well short of the goal line.
Apple Valley held on downs at its own 27 with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining after a Jefferson receiver dropped a fourth-down pass than likely would have gone for a touchdown. Wyandt ran for 28 yards on first down then completed a 25-yard pass to Hansen on the next play. Apple Valley reached the Jefferson 12 before the missed field goal with 19 seconds remaining.
The Eagles’ defense held firm after the first quarter, with Jefferson finishing with 109 yards.
Next up for the Eagles is their home opener against Cretin-Derham Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Cretin-Derham Hall moved from Class 6A to 5A this year and lost its first three games, including 41-14 at St. Thomas Academy last week at TCO Stadium in Eagan.
