New running back emerges for Cougars
Carson Hansen carried the ball just five times in Lakeville South’s first two games but when the Cougars increased his workload, he was ready.
Pressed into additional duty because of injuries to other South backs, Hansen rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-35 victory at Prior Lake last Friday. The Cougars, 3-0 and ranked first in Class 3A, are preparing to face Lakeville North at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
It didn’t take long for Hansen to make an impact. He ran 60 yards for a touchdown on his first carry of the night as South tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter. Prior Lake scored on a 45-yard run in the opening minutes, forcing the Cougars to play from behind for the first time this season.
The teams went back and forth the entire first half before Hansen’s 29-yard touchdown run and Garrett Savard’s 2-point conversion with 29 seconds left in the second quarter put South ahead to stay 29-21.
Hansen also scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter and a 10-yard run in the fourth. Savard (5 yards), Josh Jacobson (10 yards) and Reid Patterson (19 yards) also had rushing touchdowns for the Cougars.
Savard gained 100 yards on 20 carries and Jacobson rushed 14 times for 82 yards for the Cougars, who gained 394 yards on the ground.
Patterson, who also plays safety, was in on 16 tackles and recovered a fumble. Zach Juckel also had 16 tackles. Payton Schulz had a fumble recovery and Connor Everson intercepted a pass.
This week Lakeville North (1-1) has the task of slowing a Lakeville South offense that’s averaging 55 points a game. The Panthers will be well rested, having not played since Oct. 15. Lakeville North was to play Eastview last week, but Eastview canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. That game is scheduled to be made up Monday, Nov. 2.
Farmington 20, Burnsville 6
The Tigers overcame a slow start to remain undefeated last Friday at home. The defense helped Farmington’s cause by forcing four turnovers and holding Burnsville scoreless in the final three quarters.
Tigers quarterback Alex Berreth scored on a 2-yard run late in the second quarter and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Carter Hendrickson early in the third.
Rod Finley led Farmington in rushing with 102 yards on 15 carries. Zac Janz rushed for 92 yards and scored on a 6-yard run early in the second quarter as Farmington took a 7-6 lead. Berreth passed for 110 yards.
Hendrickson and Jack Savasten recovered fumbles for Farmington; Savasten also had six unassisted tackles. Jake Cochnauer and Brody Hanley intercepted passes.
Burnsville (0-2) was back after a one-week break. The Blaze canceled its Week 2 game against Lakeville North because of COVID-19 concerns, even though the school district reported no positive cases on the team.
The Blaze capitalized on a Farmington turnover to take a first-quarter lead. Bradley Bruha recovered a fumble in Farmington territory, and moments later Colton Gregersen scored on a 1-yard run to put Burnsville up 6-0.
Burnsville had 159 yards, with quarterback Sterling Brown Jr. passing for 86 and Myiion Hodges rushing for 45. Karsten Tompkins had 10 tackles and an interception, and Gregersen also made 10 tackles.
For the second time in four weeks, Farmington will play an opponent not on the Tigers’ original schedule. They go to Rosemount at 6 p.m. Friday. Farmington’s scheduled opponent, Eastview, was forced to back out. Roseville (0-1), which had to cancel its first two games, moved its scheduled game against White Bear Lake to Nov. 3 so it could play Farmington on Friday.
Burnsville will be at home against Eagan on Friday, with kickoff at Dick Hanson Field moved up to 6 p.m.
Apple Valley 27, Park of Cottage Grove 12
Last week brought a couple of 2020 season firsts for Apple Valley – first points, and first victory.
The Eagles, who were shut out in their first two games, rode the legs of junior Conner Elliott to victory last Friday in Cottage Grove. Elliott carried 34 times for 183 yards and scored all four Apple Valley touchdowns.
Apple Valley never trailed but held only a 2-point lead (14-12) going into the fourth quarter. Elliott’s final two touchdown runs of 1 and 9 yards secured the victory.
Although Park passed for 190 yards and two touchdowns, Apple Valley rendered the Wolfpack offense one-dimensional. Park had just 13 rushing yards.
Apple Valley plays St. Thomas Academy, last year’s state Class 5A runner-up, at home at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cadets, 3-0 this season, defeated Apple Valley twice in 2019 on their way to the Prep Bowl.
Rosemount 35, Eagan 0
The Wildcats had trouble containing Rosemount running back Christian Graske, who rushed for two scores and caught a 74-yard touchdown pass.
The search for the first victory of 2020 continues for Eagan on Friday at Burnsville. Kickoff at Dick Hanson Field has been moved up one hour to 6 p.m.
Burnsville is 0-2 after losing 20-6 at Farmington last Friday. The Blaze has won their last four against Eagan, including an 18-8 victory last year.
Lakeville North vs. Eastview, postponed
Last Friday’s scheduled game between the Panthers and Lightning was scratched less three hours before kickoff because of health concerns, marking the third consecutive week North has not been able to play its scheduled opponent.
The first two weeks Lakeville North found replacement opponents. The game against Eastview has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, just three days after Lakeville North (1-1) plays at No. 1-ranked Lakeville South.
Eastview (0-2) also has withdrawn from its scheduled game against Farmington this week. It has not been announced whether that game will be made up, but it seems unlikely. When the Lightning return to the field against North on Monday, it will be the start of a stretch of three games in 10 days.
