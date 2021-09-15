Week 2 football: Irish run winning streak to 8

Blaze pick up their first victory of 2021 season
Rosemount’s winning streak reached eight games after the Irish held off Edina 31-19 in a Metro Gold district football game Sept. 10.
The streak includes the Irish’s 2-0 start in 2021 and their six victories in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The only longer active streaks by Class 6A teams are Lakeville South’s 10 and Eden Prairie’s nine. South and Eden Prairie play each other at 7 p.m. Friday at Lakeville South.
Rosemount, meanwhile, is home to South subdistrict rival Lakeville North on Friday night.
The Irish never trailed against Edina but had difficulty shaking the Hornets (0-2). Edina rushed for only 84 yards but passed for 265, with a couple of long touchdown passes keeping the Hornets in the game.
A 22-yard touchdown pass from Vincent Pyne to Nathaniel Saba put Rosemount ahead in the first quarter, and a 26-yard field goal by Leyton Simmering in the second quarter extended the lead to 10-0.
After Edina responded with a 50-yard touchdown pass, the Irish called the right trick play at the right time to re-establish their 10-point lead. With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Pyne threw to Cedric Wall behind the line of scrimmage. The Edina defense flowed to Wall, believing the play to be a wide receiver screen. However, the throw to Wall was actually a lateral, and Wall found receiver Caleb Siwek uncovered on the other side of the field for a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Jayden Washington had two touchdown runs in the third quarter to keep the Irish in front.
Rosemount is in a demanding portion of its schedule. Lakeville North is 1-1 after losing to Lakeville South 12-0 last week. The Irish then travel to Eden Prairie on Sept. 24, play Lakeville South at home Oct. 1 and go to Farmington for a rivalry game Oct. 8.
Burnsville 14, Hopkins 7
The Metro Maroon district might be much more to Burnsville’s liking.
Burnsville earned its first victory of the 2021 season last week, defeating Hopkins 14-7 in a game in which all the scoring came in the fourth quarter.
Burnsville jumped to a 14-0 lead on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Sterling Brown Jr. to Jay Homuth, followed by an 11-yard touchdown run by Karsten Tompkins. Hopkins got on the scoreboard with 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining but the Blaze held on for the victory.
Brown has thrown three touchdown passes to Homuth in Burnsville’s first two games.
The Blaze lost 35-12 in its season opener to Farmington, a Metro Gold district team. The top 10 teams in last week’s Associated Press Class 6A rankings are in the Gold district. Burnsville and Hopkins are in the Maroon district this year, and Burnsville will play six of its eight regular-season games against Maroon teams.
Burnsville plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Anoka, which is 1-1 after defeating Forest Lake 29-14 last week.
Eden Prairie 37, Farmington 29
The Tigers made enough big plays to stay in the game but weren’t able to overtake Eden Prairie at Tiger Stadium last week.
Eden Prairie scored the first two touchdowns of the game and stayed in front the rest of the way despite Farmington quarterback Connor Weed passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
An 80-yard pass from Weed to Ben Buesgens and a 26-yard run by Rod Finley, both in the second quarter, pulled the Tigers within one point at 14-13. Eden Prairie responded with a field goal before halftime and three touchdowns in the second half to build a 37-13 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Farmington (1-1) cut the lead on an 80-yard pass from Weed to Brody Hanley and a 3-yard run by Weed. Finley ran for two-point conversions after both scores.
The Tigers had trouble establishing a rushing offense because they didn’t have the ball that much, and when they did, they were trailing. They finished with 57 yards rushing, 33 by Finley.
Buesgens had seven catches for 162 yards and one touchdown. The Tigers’ defense was led Jonathan Shrum, who had 15 tackles, 11 unassisted.
Eden Prairie didn’t ask junior quarterback Nick Fazi to throw that often, but he was effective when he did. Fazi completed 10 of 13 passes for 130 yards and three scores.
Up next for Farmington is a home game at 7 p.m. Friday against Shakopee, which is 2-0 after defeating Prior Lake 49-27 last week.
Woodbury 41, Eastview 27
Four consecutive touchdowns in less than 14 minutes provided Woodbury with the cushion it needed in a Metro Maroon South subdistrict game. The run of 28 unanswered points, beginning late in the second quarter to the first play of the fourth quarter, turned a 14-13 deficit into a 41-14 lead.
Before the Woodbury blitz, Eastview (0-2) took its first lead of the season on a 52-yard run by Tyler Jerstad in the second quarter and a conversion that made it 14-13. Eastview’s first touchdown of the game, and the season, was on a blocked kick recovery by Marcus Johnson.
The Lightning scored twice in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run by Jerstad and a 4-yard pass from Layne Appelgate to Ruhan Jordan.
The Eastview home game was played at Rosemount High School while renovations – including a new artificial turf field – are completed at the Lightning’s home field.
Eastview plays at Park of Cottage Grove in a Maroon South subdistrict game at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Wolfpack, who moved from Class 5A to 6A this season, lost to Lakeville South 50-14 in Week 1 but defeated Eagan 44-34 last week.
Park of Cottage Grove 44, Eagan 34
Eagan scored twice in the first quarter of last Friday’s game – and still faced a 13-point deficit from which the Wildcats couldn’t recover.
Four touchdowns, two by each team, were scored in the first 4 minutes, 17 seconds as the Wolfpack and Wildcats traded haymakers. All four scores were 36 yards or longer, starting with Park returning the opening kickoff 94 yards.
The Wildcats’ Parker Faul scored on a 78-yard run on his team’s first possession. A 75-yard run by quarterback Landon Tonsager tied the game 14-14 later in the first quarter.
Park added two more scores before the first quarter ended and built its lead to 38-14 by the middle of the third quarter.
Eagan had rushing touchdowns by Faul (5 yards), Peter McGivern (3 yards) and Tonsager (4 yards) in the second half.
The Wildcats rushed for 360 yards, most of it by Faul (20 carries, 193 yards) and Tonsager (22 carries, 163 yards). Park gained most of its yardage through the air, with quarterback Evan Bearth throwing for 245 yards.
Eagan (0-2) plays at Woodbury (2-0) in a Maroon South subdistrict game at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Hastings 21, Apple Valley 0
Apple Valley’s offense continued to have trouble making headway in a 21-0 loss at Hastings on Thursday night.
The Eagles (0-2) had chances with field position in the Suburban Maroon subdistrict football game, starting three possessions in Hastings territory and a fourth near midfield. But they were unable to turn those opportunities into points, finishing with 45 total yards (including minus-6 in the second half) and three first downs.
Hastings (1-1) had 59 snaps to Apple Valley’s 33 and eventually wore down the Eagles’ defense. The Raiders rushed for 228 yards, with junior running back Payton Burow gaining 103.
The key moments in the game came late in the second quarter. With the game scoreless, Apple Valley took over at the Hastings 34-yard line following a 9-yard punt. The Eagles came up about a foot short on a fourth-down run, turning it over on downs. Hastings then drove 76 yards in seven plays, finishing with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Axel Arnold to Jonathan Bezdicek with 16 seconds left in the first half.
The Raiders scored on their first possession of the second half and added their final touchdown with 6 minutes, 11 seconds remaining on a 6-yard pass from Arnold to Stephen Reifenberger.
Senior running back Conner Elliott gained 30 yards for Apple Valley in addition to seeing significant time on defense at linebacker.
Apple Valley will seek its first victory Friday, Sept. 17, at Bloomington Jefferson. The Eagles’ first home game is scheduled for Sept. 24 against Cretin-Derham Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.