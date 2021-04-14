Eagan defeats Eastview in one of first high school baseball games since 2019
It’s safe to assume the pitchers were well rested.
In a couple of locations in Dakota County on Monday afternoon, something took place that hasn’t been seen in almost 700 days – a high school baseball game.
A few dozen shivering, socially distanced spectators watched Eagan’s 10-0 victory over Eastview at Eastview High School. The conditions – temperature in the mid-40s, biting wind and spitting drizzle – weren’t ideal for much of anything, let alone baseball. But few complained about the weather because it was Eastview’s first varsity game in 676 days and Eagan’s first in 682 days.
“The pandemic isn’t over yet,” Eastview coach Tom Strey said, “so we have to look at every game and every practice as a bonus.”
Strey and Eagan coach Steve Butler said they would try not to read too much into anything that happened in Monday’s game, considering the circumstances. However, Butler said the Wildcats were happy to start a long stretch of road games with a victory.
Eagan’s varsity baseball field was damaged during a fall project to install artificial turf in the Eagan High School stadium and an adjacent field. The baseball field is being repaired and should be ready in May, but until then the Wildcats are playing their first seven games on the road.
“Monday was only our second time on a baseball field this spring,” Butler said. “The other time was our practice on Saturday.”
The South Suburban Conference is one of the state’s strongest high school baseball leagues, but the loss of the 2020 season because of the pandemic adds unpredictability to the 2021 season. Most SSC teams will have only a handful of returning varsity players. Eagan has five players on its roster who lettered in 2019, Eastview only three.
“In our conference, players kind of have to work their way up through the ranks,” Strey said. “You don’t see a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing varsity baseball.”
The Lightning and Wildcats had high hopes for the 2020 season that the pandemic wiped out. Eastview was coming off a second-place finish to eventual state Class 4A champion East Ridge in the 2019 Section 3 tournament. Eagan was a potential section contender in 2020 with a roster filled with upperclassmen.
One of Eagan’s returning letter-winners, Daniel Biancamano, took the mound in Monday’s opener and held Eastview to one hit and one walk over 5 1/3 innings.
“He deserved to have the ball on Day 1,” Butler said. “He’s one of the players who lost their season last year and kept putting in a lot of work.”
Eagan’s Alex Lachenmayer had four hits and drove in three runs in his first varsity game. Sam Schactman had three hits and three runs batted in.
The Wildcats have several players who have college baseball in their future, including junior Liam Martin, a University of California, Santa Barbara commit. Martin will pitch and play shortstop.
Pitcher Adam Stanton (Iowa Western) and infielder Lincoln Berry (North Iowa Area Community College) also have made college commitments.
Butler said he believes the Wildcats will have a good hitting lineup. “We’re pretty optimistic about that,” he said. “The question for us, as it will be for a lot of teams, is pitching depth. After Liam, Daniel and Adam, we’ll be asking some younger guys to step up.”
Eastview’s returning letter-winners from 2019 are shortstop Brady Schmitz, center fielder Sam Groebner and right fielder Connor Wiberg. The Lightning also believe they have two solid catchers in Austin Field and Luke Johnson, so the up-the-middle strength gives them a head start on building a good defense.
Junior left-hander T.J. Egan started Monday’s game for Eastview and worked the first four innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out nine. Monday’s game got away from the Lightning in the later innings, but Strey said the team has plenty of pitchers who can work an inning or two and steer Eastview clear of issues with pitch counts.
Benjy VandeBerg and Brady Steensen had Eastview’s hits Monday.
Many of Eastview’s and Eagan’s players took part in a limited summer season last year, but that didn’t replace the high school season they lost in 2020.
“Our players were excited to get back out on the field again, and I think there were some nerves,” Strey said. “Now that we’ve had that first game, I think we’ll settle down and play better.”
Monday’s game also marked the return to the Eagan bench for assistant coach Steve Cullers, who suffered a brain hemorrhage in July 2020 after being struck on the head by a baseball during a summer team practice. Cullers probably will have a limited role this season but his health is improving, Butler said.
“If Steve had his way, he’d be there every minute of every game,” Butler said. “That might not be possible this season, but getting back to playing was important for the players on both teams, and for him.”
Rosemount 11, AV 1
Several games scheduled for the opening round of South Suburban Conference play Monday were pushed back to Friday because of the inclement weather. Rosemount and Apple Valley went ahead with their game, which the Irish won 11-1 in five innings.
Rosemount senior Jake Ratzlaff returned from winter shoulder surgery to hit two home runs and drive in three. Connor Hartley homered and drove in two runs, and Antonio Bugni also had two runs batted in. Ben Baiel pitched all five innings, holding Apple Valley to three hits and striking out five.
Mason Trocke had two of Apple Valley’s three hits.
