Lakeville South’s football journey is over after state semifinal loss
A major theme in Lakeville South’s offense is creating confusion and causing defenses to hesitate.
The Cougars, whose shell-game style makes it difficult for opponents – and fans – to know who has the ball, had won 15 of their last 17 games going into last week’s Class 6A football semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
There, they faced a Wayzata team that went about things differently. On Nov. 15, the unbeaten Trojans did not care if everybody in the stadium knew the ball was going to senior Christian Vasser. They challenged South to try to stop Vasser. The Cougars couldn’t, at least not often enough, as he rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Wayzata’s 28-14 victory.
The loss ended Lakeville’s hopes of having one or both of its teams reach the Prep Bowl; Lakeville North lost to Champlin Park 31-21 one night earlier in the other Class 6A semifinal. Wayzata (12-0) and Champlin Park (10-1) play for the championship on Nov. 29.
Lakeville South (10-2) scored on its first possession against Wayzata, with Willie Bastyr scoring on a 43-yard run to complete an eight-play, 72-yard drive. The Cougars’ offense sputtered after that, going scoreless on its next five possessions. Wayzata scored touchdowns four of the first five times it had the ball, all on drives of 68 yards or longer.
Wayzata hammered away with Vasser, who had 44 of the Trojans’ 48 rushing attempts, and passed just enough to keep the Cougars’ defense from selling out to contain Vasser.
“They’re a lot like us,” Lakeville South coach Ben Burk said. “They preach toughness, they want to run the football and come off the ball hard. They’re really big up front and their back Vasser is a hell of a player. They made plays when they needed to in the passing game. Offensively they look a little different than we do but the idea is the same, to run the ball and kill the clock.”
But the game wasn’t all Wayzata, all the time. With the Trojans up 14-7 in the second quarter, Lakeville South drove into Wayzata territory, looking for a score to tie the game before halftime. But the Cougars fumbled into the end zone, where Wayzata recovered. The Trojans then went on an 80-yard scoring drive that concluded with a Vasser touchdown run with 12 seconds left in the second quarter.
Coming out of halftime, Wayzata got the kickoff and drove 77 yards for another score. Vasser again got the touchdown, although the big play was a 30-yard pass that took the ball to the South 27-yard line.
Instead of possibly being tied at halftime, the Cougars were looking at a three-touchdown deficit with about 20 minutes to play.
The fumble and subsequent Wayzata touchdown drive was “a 14-point swing and they added seven more (to open the second half),” Burk said. “We look at the scoreboard at the end of the game and it’s 14 points, right?
“We talk about controlling the football and not making mistakes. Teams that make mistakes lose football games. That was just one, but it was a big one in a big moment. It was unfortunate.”
“That was huge,” Wayzata coach Lambert Brown said of the fumble recovery. “It’s something a championship team does.”
South quarterback Reid Patterson threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to George Brekke with 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Cougars forced Wayzata to punt from midfield on its next possession, then had the ball for 17 plays and 51 yards before a fourth-down catch by Johnny Shabaz was ruled out of bounds. Wayzata ran out the final 3 minutes, 18 seconds.
Last week was the first time since Sept. 20 that Lakeville South didn’t score at least five touchdowns in a game. Wayzata was more successful than most at containing South’s Power-T rushing attack, which gained 197 yards on 38 attempts.
Riley Haglund gained 76 yards on 14 carries for Lakeville South; Bastyr had 73 yards on eight carries. Patterson completed six of 13 passes for 102 yards, and Brekke had two catches for 81 yards.
Brekke, also a defensive back, had nine tackles, including seven solo. Cornerback Daniel Attoh made eight unassisted tackles.
The Cougars had their first winning season since 2013. A five-game winning streak in 2018 propelled them to the state semifinals, where a loss to Lakeville North at U.S. Bank Stadium ended their season at 6-6.
Going into the semifinals this year, “I think we were more confident,” Shabaz said. “Last year we were underdogs the whole way. I personally like being the underdog, but I don’t think anything changed for any of us mentally.”
One of the first off-season priorities is deciding on a permanent head coach. Technically, Burk is interim head coach after succeeding Tyler Krebs, who was placed on administrative leave three games into the season and later resigned his football position. It’s difficult to imagine the permanent job going to anybody other than Burk, who led the Cougars to eight consecutive victories after taking over.
Next year’s Cougars team will return several starters, including Patterson, tight end/defensive end and University of Wisconsin commit Riley Mahlman, running backs Haglund and Garrett Savard, defensive linemen Cade Ahrenholz and Hayden Mileski, and offensive lineman Jack Graham.
