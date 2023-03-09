North senior completes undefeated season with 2nd state title
The final numbers for Zach Hanson’s wrestling career include 194 victories, two state championships, two state runner-up finishes – and one takedown of his coach to add an exclamation point.
After defeating Owatonna’s Cael Robb 13-3 in the Class 3A championship match at 152 pounds March 4 at Xcel Energy Center, the Lakeville North senior had his hand raised and congratulated his opponent and his opponent’s coaches, as is customary. When North coach Dan Recchio came up to congratulate him, Hanson playfully took him to the mat, creating an automatic photo opportunity to Panthers fans who were there for his five years of excellence in high school wrestling.
“I’ve seen some kids do that,” Hanson said of the coach takedown. “I just wanted to go out with a bang.”
This year Hanson was 34-0, the first undefeated season of his high school career. He was 194-13 over five varsity seasons – all of which ended with appearances at the state tournament – and joined Jore Volk as the only Lakeville North wrestlers to win back-to-back state championships.
Hanson defeated Otto Hanlon of Stillwater and Jaxon Kenning of St. Cloud Tech by technical fall in the first two rounds of the state tournament. He won a 7-3 decision over Wayzata junior Charles Petit to reach the final.
His semifinal match against Petit was tied 2-2 until Hanson took down his opponent with six seconds left in the second period. Starting in bottom position in the third period, Hanson escaped and scored a takedown in the opening minute to get some breathing room.
He had six takedowns against Robb (32-3), a four-time state medalist, in the championship match.
A debate over who was the most dominant wrestler in the state tournament could go on for hours, but it should be noted that Hanson didn’t allow a takedown in any of his four matches. Every point scored against him was an escape.
“I wanted to go in, take care of business and get a second title,” Hanson said. “And I think I did a pretty good job.”
Until last weekend Hanson had never wrestled Robb in a high school match. That’s not to say he was an unfamiliar opponent.
“We were always one (weight) class apart,” Hanson said. “But before my eighth-grade season, I think he was my No. 1 arch-nemesis on the mat. We grew up wrestling each other all the way from preschool to seventh grade. It was always back and forth, and it was always a fun match.
“Cael has been one of my lifelong buddies. It sucks that it had to come down to a finals match between me and him, both in our last seasons. We’ve been so close for so long. We’ve been training together essentially since we were kindergartners. But there was no better way to come full-circle than to have that match.”
Hanson’s competition schedule during the spring and summer is expected to be lighter as he prepares for college wrestling. He’s planning to arrive at Stanford University early this summer to start training with his new teammates.
This spring, “I’ll stay on the mat but it won’t be as hard just because there’s not as many postseason tournaments to be training for,” he said. “All of my training from this point on is for the arrival at Stanford. I’m ready to take that jump to the next level.”
North qualifiers
Hanson was one of six Lakeville North wrestlers to compete in the state tournament. Also earning a medal was junior Antonio Menard, who finished fourth at 220 pounds. Menard (38-9) defeated Ethan Peper of Rochester Mayo 9-5 in the first round before losing by fall to eventual champion Mark Rendl of Forest Lake in the quarterfinals.
Menard won three matches in wrestlebacks, including a victory by pin over Mambu Sonie of Burnsville that avenged Menard’s loss to Sonie in the Class 3A, Section 2 finals. Dominic Heim of Eden Prairie defeated Menard 5-2 in the third-place match.
North senior Hunter Flen (35-15) lost by fall in a 132-pound first-round match. Flen was locked out of the wrestlebacks when his first-round opponent lost in the quarterfinals. Ninth-grader Riley Forar (32-14) also was limited to one match at 145, an overtime loss to Keaton Urbanski of Stillwater.
Kley Krause defeated Isaac Hunter of Stillwater 9-3 in a first-round match at 160 but lost his next two by decision to end the North senior’s season at 38-11. Conor Popp, also a senior, lost two matches at 285 to finish 15-8.
