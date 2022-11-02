Irish trying to reach state for first time since 1988
Rosemount volleyball coach Smokey Vitek had a pretty good idea of what her players were thinking when they fell two sets behind Eagan in a section playoff match.
We’ve been here before.
And when the Irish have been there, generally they fought back. They did so against Eagan in the Class 4A, Section 3 semifinals Oct. 27, rallying to win 23-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-11. Rosemount (18-11) will try to win a section volleyball championship for the first time since 1988 when they play at East Ridge at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“If you look at our schedule, we have played so many five-set matches this year. I think this was our eighth,” Vitek said. “We’ve lost a lot of close ones that we shouldn’t have, to be honest. And I think they just finally decided they’re not going to let this one slip away.
“When we played Eagan earlier this year, it was the opposite. We won the first two and they won the next three. But I think our players knew they could do it.”
Vitek said she couldn’t recall beating Eagan previously in her tenure as Rosemount head coach. In last week’s section semifinal the Irish trailed 9-7 in the decisive fifth set before winning eight of the final 10 points. Tough serving by Rosemount’s Reis Baune and several errors by Eagan down the stretch turned the match in the Irish’s favor.
“We’re a very aggressive serving team, and Reis is one of those aggressive servers,” Vitek said. “She did a great job of taking just a little bit off, but still making it aggressive and putting it in the right spots.”
The Irish also made a key personnel change, subbing out a right-side hitter who was struggling and sending in sophomore Anna Hedrick, who energized the attack.
“Our right-side attack was just a little bit off, so then I put in Anna, who did a really good job,” Vitek said. “It was a big change because it helped us spread out the attack and not be so predictable.”
One of the Irish’s eight five-set matches was Sept. 1 at home against East Ridge. Rosemount dropped the first two sets before coming back to win.
East Ridge, the 2021 Class 4A runner-up and ranked fifth in the state, is at home for the Section 3 final. Rosemount, which already has won a playoff match against a ranked team on the road (Eagan was ninth in the Class 4A poll), will try to be consistent with its mental approach.
“We think we play much better when we’re having fun, so we try to focus more on that and not so much on winning or losing,” Vitek said.
However, there is a rather significant prize for the winning team – a place in the Class 4A state tournament. Quarterfinals will be Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Xcel Energy Center.
For the second consecutive year, Eagan (16-12) saw its season end with a five-set playoff loss at home. The Wildcats will miss out on the state tournament in back-to-back years after qualifying every year from 2013 to 2019 (there was no state tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19). The Wildcats reached the state final every year in that seven-year stretch, winning three times.
And they might not be done yet. Eagan graduates four seniors from its postseason roster but gave court time to a number of younger players, including sophomores Keira Schmidt, Olivia Moore and Isy Purrington, and ninth-grader Madi Kraft. Starting setter Ava Bertsch also will return next season.
