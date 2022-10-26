Lakeville teams might play each other in semifinal round
A South Suburban Conference team received a No. 1 seed in the section volleyball playoffs that begin this week, but it’s not the one you might have assumed.
Traditional large-school powers such as Lakeville North and Eagan still are in the running to go to next month’s state tournament, but this year they are No. 2 seeds in their sections. The only No. 1 seed from the SSC is Burnsville, which takes on the role as favorite in the Class 4A, Section 6 tournament.
The Blaze (17-11) received a bye in the opening round of the Section 6 tourney and will play Edina or Bloomington Jefferson in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. If Burnsville wins, it would be at home for the championship match at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Burnsville, which tied for fourth in the South Suburban, is seeking its first section championship and state tournament appearance since 2009.
Northfield is the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A, Section 1 tournament, with Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Farmington seeded second, third and sixth. That’s despite Lakeville North jumping past Champlin Park and into first place in the final state coaches association Class 4A rankings.
Section 1 is among the deepest in Class 4A with three ranked teams – Lakeville North first, Northfield fourth and Lakeville South seventh. No. 4 seed Rochester Mayo also was in the state rankings earlier this season.
The Section 1 seedings assigned all three South Suburban Conference teams to the same half of the bracket, meaning no more than one can reach the championship match. Northfield likely received the No. 1 seed because it was 3-0 in the regular season against the Lakeville schools.
Lakeville North (24-4) plays host to No. 7 seed Owatonna in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Lakeville South (21-7) takes on Farmington (11-16) in another quarterfinal match. Winners of those two matches will meet in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Nov. 1.
The Section 1 championship match is 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester.
East Ridge is defending Class 4A, Section 3 champion after ending Eagan’s seven-year streak of section titles in 2021. East Ridge is seeded first and Eagan second in this year’s Section 3 tourney. The final state coaches poll had East Ridge fifth in Class 4A and Eagan ninth.
Section 3 quarterfinal matches were held Tuesday night, with the top three seeds (East Ridge, Eagan and Rosemount) winning their matches. Also advancing was No. 5 seed Park of Cottage Grove, which eliminated fourth-seeded Eastview 17-25, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10.
Eagan (16-11) defeated Apple Valley 25-10, 25-11, 25-16 in its quarterfinal match and will play host to Rosemount in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday. Rosemount (17-11) advanced with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-22 victory over Woodbury.
The Section 3 championship match is 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the home of the higher-seeded team.
Section winners advance to the state Class 4A tournament beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Xcel Energy Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.