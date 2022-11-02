Volleyball: Panthers top Cougars in four to reach section final

North plays Northfield on Saturday for place in state tourney
No. 1-ranked Lakeville North looked dominant over the final two sets of a four-set victory over Lakeville South in the Class 4A, Section 1 volleyball semifinals Tuesday night.
No. 1-ranked Lakeville North looked dominant over the final two sets of a four-set victory over Lakeville South in the Class 4A, Section 1 volleyball semifinals Tuesday night.
The Panthers’ 25-11, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18 victory sends them to the section championship match against Northfield at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester. North is seeking to reach the state tournament for the third consecutive year (not counting 2020, when there was no state tourney because of COVID-19). Northfield is going after its first section volleyball championship.
Although Lakeville North (26-4) is ranked first in Class 4A by the volleyball coaches association, Northfield (27-3) is the top seed in Section 1. That likely was influenced by the Raiders’ 3-0 regular-season record against Lakeville North and No. 3 seed Lakeville South. But the seedings have little practical effect at this point, with the championship match being played at a neutral site.
Tuesday’s section semifinal match was the third of the season between the Lakeville schools. They split the previous two, with North winning in a best-of-three at the Eagle Invitational in Apple Valley and South taking a four-set South Suburban Conference match. The Panthers, Cougars and Eagan tied for the SSC championship.
The section semifinal was closely contest to start, with the teams splitting the first two sets. In the final two sets, North’s offense was on point with Ava Blascziek setting a variety of Panthers hitters. Seniors Emily Ramsay and Sydney Carlson were particularly effective as South found it difficult to anticipate where the attacks would come from.
North’s defense, by contrast, was able to make several blocks and force some missed kill attempts.
“Lakeville South is an aggressive serving team and very aggressive on the attack,” Lakeville North coach Jackie Richter said. “You have to stay disciplined, even if they are scoring some points, and I think we were able to do that.”
Although Mayo Civic Center is the traditional site of the Section 1 final, some members of the North team have yet to play there, and one key for the Panthers on Saturday is not to let the moment become too big.
“We’re very happy with the way we’re playing right now,” Richter said, “and we’ll spend the next few days trying to continue what we’ve been doing.”
The Lakeville North-Northfield winner will advance to the state Class 4A tournament at Xcel Energy Center, with quarterfinal matches taking place Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Lakeville South (22-8) will graduate seniors Emily Moes, Kayli Starkey, Dani Molina, Amelia Portinga, Ellie Egan, Callie Carlson and Ellie Parcher from its section tournament roster.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.