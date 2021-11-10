Lakeville North has won 8 of its last 9 matches
Lakeville North’s nine regular-season losses and fifth-place finish in South Suburban Conference volleyball are very un-Panther-like, but those are disappearing in the rear-view mirror as North returns to the state tournament this week.
Proving it’s not about how you start but how you finish, Lakeville North has won eight of its last nine matches going into the Class 4A quarterfinals against Rogers on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. Lakeville North (22-9) is the fourth seed in the tournament and ranked seventh in Class 4A. Rogers (28-4) is the fifth seed.
While it’s probably a stretch to say a midseason meeting saved the Panthers’ season, it did appear to improve team unity – and victories followed.
Senior setter and captain Abby Jandro described the meeting as “kind of a little turning point. We talked about our goals for the rest of the year. We really just kind of hit it off from there. We tried to get more hype and encouragement from each other. Then we got third place at our last tournament (the Todd Bachman Invitational at Lakeville North) and it’s been good since then.”
“It was really just to check in with each other,” said senior outside hitter Kaitlynn Peterson, who was scheduled to sign a National Letter of Intent with Bradley University on Wednesday. “Checking in with the players and connecting with the coaches so we were all one group instead of two separate units. It kept us all on the same page as far as our goals for the season and how we want to finish. We want this to be a fun season.”
The recent North run includes three consecutive victories in the Class 4A, Section 1 tournament. They didn’t drop a set and earned their state berth with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Rochester Mayo in the championship match Saturday afternoon at Mayo Civic Center.
The Panthers hit some bumps in midseason, which probably was the toughest part of their schedule. They lost to conference rivals Lakeville South, Eagan, Shakopee and Rosemount, and dropped two matches in weekend tournaments against Eden Prairie, the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A tournament.
“They’ve always believed in themselves,” coach Jackie Richter said. “They know we have a really tough schedule and that we’re going to get punched now and then by good teams in our conference. What’s been rewarding is they have maintained a level of motivation for practice and a level of belief in their game. It’s been really fun.”
Offensively, the Panthers have balance with Peterson, senior Bailey Leeke and junior Emily Ramsay outside and captain Sydney Timm and Abigail Wherland in the middle. Ninth-grader Brooke Zweber and eighth-grader Rayna Christianson, both playing in the middle, have been immediate contributors for a Panthers team that graduated eight seniors from their 2020 team.
Because of the age difference, Jandro, who shares setting duties with junior Ava Blascziek, had not been on a team with the Panthers’ two youngest players before this year.
“I’ve never set them before and one of them never played middle before this fall season, but once I got to connect with them I’ve gotten to see them do so well,” said Jandro, who was to sign with Fairfield on Wednesday. “Some of our highest hitting percentages are in the middle.”
The Panthers might have been one of the best teams in the large-school class last year, but there was no state tournament in the COVID-shortened 2020 season for them to prove it. They went 10-2, won their last eight matches, and finished with three-game sweeps of Shakopee and Eagan.
And then it was over.
“It felt like all that work you put in was being taken away,” Peterson said. “It helped fuel a lot of our drive this year, knowing nothing is promised. We’ve talked about giving your all every minute – our theme has been “All In” this year because you never know when it can be taken away. We want to take advantage of every minute.”
There was a lot of varsity roster turnover, but Richter said the players were dedicated in practice to learning their roles, which for some might have been different than what they were accustomed to in club volleyball.
“Lakeville North volleyball history is just rich. Luckily, as a coaching staff we get motivated groups every single season,” Richter said.
The Panthers, who qualified for the state tournament the last time it was held in 2019, could face Wayzata in the semifinals. That match would be 1 p.m. Thursday. Wayzata, the 2019 Class 3A champion, would be on a 52-match winning streak if it gets past Roseville in the quarterfinals.
Lakeville North is ready to take its shot. “If we play how we’ve been playing recently, you never know what can happen. We’re excited about that,” Timm said.
East Ridge upsets Eagan
It’s typical for the South Suburban Conference to have at least two teams at the state tournament. This year Lakeville North is the SSC’s only qualifier thanks to East Ridge, which upset Eagan in the Class 4A, Section 3 championship match last week.
East Ridge went on the road to win 26-24, 12-25, 25-15, 26-28, 15-9 in the Section 3 final Nov. 4. The Raptors’ victory broke Eagan’s streak of seven consecutive section championships. Eagan (25-4) reached the state championship match each season, winning three times, most recently in 2016.
Eagan was second and East Ridge eighth in the final state coaches association Class 4A rankings. Eagan was South Suburban Conference champion, going 9-0 in the league.
Eagan had two finalists for the Miss Baden Volleyball Award – right-side hitter Sienna Ifill and middle blocker Kendal Kemp. The winner, announced at a banquet Tuesday night, was another South Suburban Conference player, Prior Lake outside hitter Julia Hanson. Eagan’s Kennedi Orr, now playing for the University of Nebraska, won the award last year.
On Wednesday, Ifill was scheduled to sign a National Letter of Intent to play at Marquette University and Kemp was planning to sign with Auburn. Ifill had 1,459 kills in 69 varsity matches over three seasons. Kemp’s career statistics include 834 kills and 250 blocks.
