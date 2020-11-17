Volleyball: Panthers keeping fingers crossed

North has won 6 in a row, but possible shutdown looms
Lakeville North is trying to finish the high school volleyball season strong, even though the sport faces the same uncertain future as the football playoffs.
Following a home-court victory over Eastview last week, Panthers coach Jackie Richter described her team as grateful for getting a chance to play in the fall, considering that volleyball season had been postponed until spring before the Minnesota State High School League reconsidered. Richter said the Panthers also were hopeful they would get to keep playing, which is not a sure thing considering the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases locally and statewide.
Lakeville North has been disturbed less by last-minute schedule changes than several of its South Suburban Conference rivals. The Panthers played their first nine matches as scheduled before Lakeville South was unable to play on Nov. 11. North quickly scheduled a replacement match at Prior Lake, which the Panthers won in four sets to improve to 8-2.
The Panthers are scheduled to play at Shakopee on Tuesday and will be at home against Eagan at 7 p.m. Thursday. Shakopee and Eagan each have lost only once this season. Both teams defeated North early in the season during the Panthers’ 2-2 start.
The losses “allowed us to see some things we needed to work on and fix,” Richter said. “This group is so flexible and adapts to every situation. We’ve made some changes, and they’re continuing to build on it.”
After the 2-2 start, North won six consecutive matches and 18 of 19 sets. The Panthers, consolation champions in the 2019 state Class 3A tournament, have several players who can supply offense, as well as several who can neutralize opponents’ offense. In a straight-set victory over Eastview on Nov. 9, nine North players had at least one dig against a Lightning offense that features University of Minnesota-bound left-side hitter Lauren Crowl. Emma Strozewski and Abby Jandro made eight digs each and Maddy Hornyak had seven.
“I can’t speak for anyone else but I know in our gym, our girls love to play defense,” Richter said. “They love any defensive drill, any drill that forces them to give max effort to balls. Most of our timeouts are dedicated to defense. We try to fuel that love they have for defense.”
Defense helped Strozewski, a senior, get more playing time. Sophomore Ava Blascziek also has earned more time at setter on a North team that’s deep and getting deeper. “They understand where they start on match day is a reflection of what they’re doing in practice,” Richter said.
Lakeville North’s cornerstones remain four seniors who were veterans of last year’s state tournament team and are headed to Division I college programs next year – outside hitter Hornyak (North Dakota), middle blocker Abbey Milner (Creighton), middle blocker Ella Thompson (South Dakota State) and defensive specialist/libero Ella Wheatcraft (St. Thomas).
“All four have put in an immense amount of hard work and have an extreme passion for the sport,” Richter said. “Those four, and all of our seniors, have poured themselves into the program and into their training. They’ve really made a positive impact on our program.”
Lexie Petrick (right side/defensive specialist), Savannah Polzin (outside hitter) and Justine Bastyr (right side) also are part of the senior group. Petrick and Strozewski have committed to play volleyball at Division III colleges.
Lakeville North is scheduled to close the regular season at Prior Lake on Monday. Section playoffs start the week of Nov. 30, with the season scheduled to end Dec. 12.
There will be no state tournament, and it’s still not known what section tournaments will look like. The COVID-19 spread has hit schools in Lakeville North’s section (Class 3A, Section 1) especially hard. School districts in Northfield and Rochester have suspended athletics beginning Nov. 18 and likely running through early January. Northfield was 10-0 going into this week’s play and Rochester Century was 7-1.
The departure of Northfield and the three Rochester public schools would leave Section 1 with no more than eight teams – possibly less depending on further coronavirus developments. Lakeville Area Schools will move to full-time distance learning Monday, Nov. 30, but for now there are no changes for indoor sports such as volleyball, which can have limited attendance (two spectators per participant).
The key words are “for now.” The Minnesota Department of Health has recommended pausing youth and high school athletics in response to the increase in virus cases, and Gov. Tim Walz was expected to announce new state guidance Wednesday.
Volleyball notes
• South Suburban Conference records entering this week’s play: Shakopee 8-1, Eagan 7-1, Lakeville North 8-2, Lakeville South 6-2, Eastview 6-5, Prior Lake 5-5, Rosemount 4-7, Burnsville 2-5, Farmington 1-9, Apple Valley 0-10.
• Four of the top six teams in this week’s state Class 3A rankings are from the South Suburban: Eagan (second), Shakopee (third), Lakeville North (fourth) and Lakeville South (sixth). Ranked first is Wayzata (11-0), which defeated Eagan in a five-set marathon in the 2019 Class 3A championship match.
• If the volleyball season is allowed to continue, Eagan will have a hectic end to the regular season with five conference matches in seven days. It would start Thursday night at Lakeville North, continue Saturday at noon at Prior Lake, resume Monday night at Eastview, concluding with afternoon matches Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Lakeville South (2:30 p.m.) and Wednesday, Nov. 25, at home against Shakopee (2 p.m.).
